RSI Trend Line Alert

This indicator is an upgrade of traditional RSI on MT4. It can alert and push notificaton (if configured) when :

-RSI line cross its MA line

-RSI Enter and Exit Overbought and Oversold Zone. These zones can be set by input.

-RSI cross line for both Trend line and Horizontal line.

It has two working mode: on ClosedCandle and on RunningCandle. With ClosedCandle mode, it only alert when a candle is closed.

Trader only draw a line (trend line or horizontal line) on RSI indicator window and the indicator will automatically find that line and check if it is crossed.

Very simple and useful. The line (trend line and horizontal line) alert is default turned ON. Trader only decide to use or not the alert for MA cross or Overbought/Oversold zone enter/exit.

When alert, it bring its chart to front.