FXChronos
- Experts
- Vladimir Lekhovitser
- Version: 33.112
- Updated: 16 March 2025
- Activations: 20
It employs advanced risk management techniques to maximize gains while ensuring capital protection.
Predefined stop-loss and take-profit parameters are integral to its strategy, securing profits and limiting potential losses.
Unlike many systems, this bot avoids risky martingale and grid strategies, focusing instead on calculated, disciplined trading approaches.
By utilizing sophisticated algorithms and in-depth market analysis, it consistently delivers stable performance.
Perfect for traders seeking automated solution tailored to the CHF/JPY market.
Recommendations:
Currency Pair: CHFJPY
Timeframe: H1
Minimum Deposit: $500 USD
Account: Hedging
You're welcome to reach out with any questions at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/prizmal
The starting price is $199 and will rise by $99 after every ten sales.
The sales will be restricted to a distribution of approximately 100 to 500 copies.
for now I'm trying it in demo and I'm satisfied with the results, I'm waiting next updates from Vladimir