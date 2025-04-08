Pog

The EA trades using two MA indicators - Moving Average and ADX - Average Directional Movement.

Buying and selling is possible only when a new bar is formed.
  • Buy: MA is rising and the current closing price is above it. A buy order is placed only if there is a buy signal and there are no open long positions.
  • Sell: MA is falling and the closing price is below it. A sell order is placed only if there is a sell signal and there are no open short positions.

ADX will not allow trading if the market is not trending.

Settings:

  • Currency pair - EURUSD
  • Time-frame - H4
  • Minimum deposit from 200$

Inputs:

  • Stop_Loss - stop-loss
  • Take_Profit - take-profit
  • ADX_Period - ADX period
  • MA_Period - moving average period
  • EA_Magic - trade identifier
  • ADX_Min - minimum ADX value
  • Lot - lot size

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4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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