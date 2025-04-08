Pog
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The EA trades using two MA indicators - Moving Average and ADX - Average Directional Movement.
Buying and selling is possible only when a new bar is formed.
- Buy: MA is rising and the current closing price is above it. A buy order is placed only if there is a buy signal and there are no open long positions.
- Sell: MA is falling and the closing price is below it. A sell order is placed only if there is a sell signal and there are no open short positions.
ADX will not allow trading if the market is not trending.
Settings:
- Currency pair - EURUSD
- Time-frame - H4
- Minimum deposit from 200$
Inputs:
- Stop_Loss - stop-loss
- Take_Profit - take-profit
- ADX_Period - ADX period
- MA_Period - moving average period
- EA_Magic - trade identifier
- ADX_Min - minimum ADX value
- Lot - lot size