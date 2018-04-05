Black Box XAUUSD evening MT5

This algorithm uses statistically justified comparison of market data, numerical constant values and output values of Stochastic indicators and Moving Averages in order to take decision whether it is necessary to open a position.

Prior to giving birth to a new EA, this logic was created as a result of usage of Stochastic methods and then tested on historical data and checked with Monte Carlo method, which does not guarantee any results in the future, of course.

No martingale is used.

The robot is designed to trade during evening hours on XAUUSD M15.

Despite the fact that this condition is not obligatory, trading logic assumes that no positions should remain open during publications of significant economic news like Non-farm Payrolls.

From machine learning point of view, the EA should be optimized every 23 days using 88 day interval.





The default settings presume that servers of a chosen broker work in widely spread EET time zone (4 PM - 10 PM by default). If it is necessary to set up trading in UTC time zone, a user should deduct 3 (in winter time) or 2 from the default time settings.

It is not recommended to change the trading range and the instrument itself due to the fact that the logic of the algorithm was created for specific behaviours of currency pairs during specific time periods.

The default trading volume is set to 0.05 standard XAUUSD lots (5 ounces of Gold on a typical non-cent account). In order to trade this volume comfortably, your deposit should not be less than $260 given that you use effective leverage equal to 1:25.





Parameters

magic - "magic" number, identifier of the EA for marking its own positions

start_hour - time, at which the EA commences trading

stop_hour - time, at which the EA ends trading, stops sending orders and closes positions

friday_close - trigger that determines the individual end time of trading on Fridays

friday_close_hour - time, at which the EA ends trading on Fridays

lot - volume of opened positions

bar - bar number, used in trade logic

sma_period_1 - period of the first SMA indicator

sma_period_2 - period of the second SMA indicator

stoch_k_1 - %K period of the first Stochastic indicator

stoch_d_1 - %D period of the first Stochastic indicator

stoch_slowing_1 - slowing parameter of the first Stochastic indicator

stoch_k_2 - %K period of the second Stochastic indicator

stoch_d_2 - %D period of the second Stochastic indicator

stoch_slowing_2 - slowing parameter of the second Stochastic indicator

stoch_control_1 - value that controls the Stochastic indicators

stoch_control_2 - value that controls the Stochastic indicators

stoch_control_3 - value that controls the Stochastic indicators



