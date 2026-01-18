Professional Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5

The Sarah White EA is a professional automated trading system designed for active traders and investors seeking consistent market performance. This advanced Expert Advisor operates seamlessly in the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering sophisticated trade execution coupled with comprehensive risk management protocols.

Optimal Performance Configuration

Primary Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Charts)

Recommended Pair: EURUSD

Account Type: Netting Accounts

Key Operational Features

Advanced Risk Management System

Dynamic position sizing with adjustable risk percentages

Configurable stop-loss and take-profit parameters

Automated trailing stop functionality with step controls

Daily loss limitation and maximum drawdown protection

Martingale recovery system (optional with configurable steps)

Professional Trading Interface

Interactive control panel with real-time market data

Dark/light theme customization options

One-click trading buttons for manual override

Comprehensive statistics dashboard with win rate tracking

Account equity and margin level monitoring

Market Condition Adaptation

Spread monitoring and validation

Trading hour restrictions (configurable)

Automatic pivot level calculation for daily targets

Broker compliance validation for stop levels

Invalid stop adjustment and correction

Technical Specifications

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 (build 2000 or higher)

Windows/Linux/Mac with MT5 compatibility

Stable internet connection

EURUSD symbol availability

Performance Characteristics

Optimized for high-frequency timeframes

Low latency trade execution

Minimal resource consumption

Persistent statistics between sessions

Automatic daily reset functions

User Experience Benefits

Ease of Use

Simple installation and setup process

Intuitive control panel with clear indicators

Comprehensive input parameter configuration

Real-time status monitoring

Detailed trade logging and error reporting

Safety Features

Emergency stop functionality

Maximum drawdown protection

Margin level alerts and protections

Invalid trade prevention mechanisms

Broker requirement compliance checks

Operational Advantages

For Active Traders

24/7 market monitoring capability

Consistent trade execution without emotional bias

Multi-timeframe compatibility (optimized for M5)

Real-time performance tracking

Manual override capability when needed

For Portfolio Managers

Multiple instance capability with unique magic numbers

Account-specific risk parameterization

Detailed trade history and statistics

Risk-adjusted position sizing

Drawdown control and protection

Installation & Configuration

Quick Setup Process

Attach to M5 chart of desired currency pair Configure risk parameters according to account size Set stop-loss and take-profit preferences Enable/disable additional features as needed Monitor initial performance via control panel

Recommended Settings

M5 timeframe for optimal signal frequency

EURUSD for liquidity and spread consistency

1-2% risk per trade for balanced growth

Enabled trailing stops for profit protection

Daily pivot targeting for structured exits

Support & Compatibility

Broker Compatibility

Supports all MetaTrader 5 brokers

Netting account model compliance

Variable spread and commission adaptation

Multiple execution mode compatibility

Global server time zone adjustment

Technical Support

Comprehensive error logging and reporting

Automatic statistic saving and recovery

Session persistence between platform restarts

Detailed trade history with timestamp recording

Performance Monitoring

Real-Time Analytics

Current profit/loss tracking

Win rate calculation and display

Consecutive loss monitoring

Daily performance metrics

Drawdown percentage monitoring

Historical Reporting

Trade statistic persistence

Performance trend analysis

Error history logging

Configuration setting storage

Account balance progression tracking

Risk Disclosure & Disclaimer

Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is a technical tool for automated trade execution. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should:

Test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading

Adjust risk parameters according to personal risk tolerance

Monitor performance regularly, especially during market news

Maintain adequate account balance for position sizing

Understand all features and settings before activation

Summary

The Sarah White EA represents a sophisticated yet accessible automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5 users. With its emphasis on risk management, user-friendly interface, and M5 timeframe optimization, it provides traders with a professional-grade tool for consistent market participation. The system's comprehensive feature set, combined with its safety mechanisms and performance tracking capabilities, makes it suitable for both novice and experienced traders seeking automated trading assistance.

Note: Always conduct thorough testing and adjust settings according to your individual trading style and risk management preferences before deploying in live market conditions