BerlinBull Dax Scalper

This EA only works with german index/dax. Use this EA in good brokers which have very tight spread.









How the Expert Advisor Works:

Initial Settings:





First Input Field: Enter your initial balance. The default balance is $100.

Second Input Field: Enter your initial lot size for a $100 balance. If your balance is larger (e.g., $500), multiply the initial lot size by the same factor (e.g., by 5 for $500), as $500 is 5 times the default balance.

Lot Size Adjustment:





Third Input Field: Define the balance milestone at which the lot size should increase.

Fourth Input Field: Set the amount by which the lot size will be increased when the balance milestone is reached.

How it Works:





By default, when the balance reaches $150, the lot size increases by the value set in the fourth input field.

When the balance reaches $200, the lot size increases again by adding twice the value from the fourth input field.

This pattern continues, adjusting the lot size based on the balance growth as defined by the third and fourth input fields.









Expert Advisor for Trading the German Index (DAX)

Unlock the full potential of automated trading with our cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed specifically for the German Index (DAX). This powerful EA leverages advanced technical analysis to capture profitable opportunities on the highly liquid DAX market, delivering consistent results through proven strategies. Whether you're a beginner or seasoned trader, our German Index trading bot optimizes entries and exits, adjusting to market conditions with precision. With built-in risk management tools, it automatically sets stop-loss and take-profit levels based on real-time data, ensuring your trades are always protected. Maximize your profits on the DAX with this Expert Advisor—your ideal solution for trading Germany's leading stock market index.









