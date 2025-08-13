Zenith Pulse

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ZenithPulse is an expert advisor designed for precise trading, combining a strategy that seeks to take advantage of volatility with strict risk management to trade exclusively on EUR/USD during news releases and react to instant market movements.

Key Features:

Simplicity and ease of use: ZenithPulse features an intuitive interface and adjustable parameters to facilitate configuration and understanding, allowing any trader to set up and grasp the underlying strategy without requiring advanced automated trading experience.

Automatic pending orders: Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at key points in the EUR/USD market, capturing significant movements without manual intervention.

Advanced risk management: Customize lot sizes, Stop Loss, and Take Profit according to your preferences. Additionally, the EA automatically adjusts the Stop Loss and activates the Trailing Stop to protect the gains of each trade.

Breakeven and Trailing Stop: Safeguards profits by moving the Stop Loss to the breakeven point when the price moves in favor of the trade. Furthermore, the Trailing Stop dynamically adjusts to optimize potential profit in volatile markets.

Strategy designed for volatility: The EA employs a strategy focused on reacting to volatility caused by economic news. It aims to adapt to sharp market movements and close positions at breakeven if the market reverses, helping to manage risk.

Margin control and order validation: Monitors available margin and verifies that all trades comply with EUR/USD market limits, reducing the risk of operational errors.

Adaptability to multiple market conditions: Although this EA specializes in EUR/USD, its methodology allows it to adjust to different scenarios within this pair.

Trading Strategy:

ZenithPulse is based on the automatic placement of Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at strategic points of the EUR/USD pair at a specific time. The EA manages open trades using customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, along with a dynamic Trailing Stop that adjusts the Stop Loss as the price moves favorably.

The breakeven function allows the Stop Loss to move to the breakeven point when the trade reaches a predetermined profit level, helping to manage risk. This strategy is designed to adapt to various market conditions, from volatile movements to prolonged trends in the EUR/USD pair.

Recommended Configuration for Prop Firms:

Exclusively EUR/USD

Lot Size: 2.5 (per 10,000 USD)

2.5 (per 10,000 USD) Stop Loss: 110

110 Trailing Stop: 60

60 Trailing Step: 5

5 Market Distance: 130

130 Breakeven: 20

Specifications:

Timeframe: Any. This EA operates on Each Tick, making the timeframe irrelevant.

Any. This EA operates on Each Tick, making the timeframe irrelevant. Trades only on EUR/USD

For use in Prop Firms, a Swift-type or equivalent account is recommended, allowing trading during news releases.

The EA is designed to align with the risk parameters commonly used in Prop Firms, but it is recommended to verify the specific requirements of each firm before use.

Evaluation and Testing:

ZenithPulse has been tested with historical data from 2010 to 2024 to analyze its behavior under different market conditions. However, past results do not guarantee future performance. These tests help understand how the EA manages volatility in various scenarios.

ZenithPulse does not use ChatGPT, artificial intelligence, or any fictitious elements that some authors include in their descriptions. We recommend exercising caution against such misleading practices.

This EA does not guarantee consistent profits nor ensures a 100% success rate. No system in the world can achieve this, and any claim suggesting otherwise has been manipulated.

The developer operates exclusively with real accounts and systems, meaning it is normal to experience losses during certain periods. There is no intent to deceive users. To accurately assess the EA's performance, a 3 to 6-month observation period is recommended.



