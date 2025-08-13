Zenith Pulse

Prompt Firm Ready!

ZenithPulse is an expert advisor designed for precise trading, combining a strategy that seeks to take advantage of volatility with strict risk management to trade exclusively on EUR/USD during news releases and react to instant market movements.

Key Features:

Simplicity and ease of use: ZenithPulse features an intuitive interface and adjustable parameters to facilitate configuration and understanding, allowing any trader to set up and grasp the underlying strategy without requiring advanced automated trading experience.

Automatic pending orders: Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at key points in the EUR/USD market, capturing significant movements without manual intervention.

Advanced risk management: Customize lot sizes, Stop Loss, and Take Profit according to your preferences. Additionally, the EA automatically adjusts the Stop Loss and activates the Trailing Stop to protect the gains of each trade.

Breakeven and Trailing Stop: Safeguards profits by moving the Stop Loss to the breakeven point when the price moves in favor of the trade. Furthermore, the Trailing Stop dynamically adjusts to optimize potential profit in volatile markets.

Strategy designed for volatility: The EA employs a strategy focused on reacting to volatility caused by economic news. It aims to adapt to sharp market movements and close positions at breakeven if the market reverses, helping to manage risk.

Margin control and order validation: Monitors available margin and verifies that all trades comply with EUR/USD market limits, reducing the risk of operational errors.

Adaptability to multiple market conditions: Although this EA specializes in EUR/USD, its methodology allows it to adjust to different scenarios within this pair.

Trading Strategy:

ZenithPulse is based on the automatic placement of Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at strategic points of the EUR/USD pair at a specific time. The EA manages open trades using customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, along with a dynamic Trailing Stop that adjusts the Stop Loss as the price moves favorably.

The breakeven function allows the Stop Loss to move to the breakeven point when the trade reaches a predetermined profit level, helping to manage risk. This strategy is designed to adapt to various market conditions, from volatile movements to prolonged trends in the EUR/USD pair.

Recommended Configuration for Prop Firms:

  • Exclusively EUR/USD
  • Lot Size: 2.5 (per 10,000 USD)
  • Stop Loss: 110
  • Trailing Stop: 60
  • Trailing Step: 5
  • Market Distance: 130
  • Breakeven: 20

Specifications:

  • Timeframe: Any. This EA operates on Each Tick, making the timeframe irrelevant.
  • Trades only on EUR/USD
  • For use in Prop Firms, a Swift-type or equivalent account is recommended, allowing trading during news releases.
  • The EA is designed to align with the risk parameters commonly used in Prop Firms, but it is recommended to verify the specific requirements of each firm before use.

Evaluation and Testing:

ZenithPulse has been tested with historical data from 2010 to 2024 to analyze its behavior under different market conditions. However, past results do not guarantee future performance. These tests help understand how the EA manages volatility in various scenarios.

ZenithPulse does not use ChatGPT, artificial intelligence, or any fictitious elements that some authors include in their descriptions. We recommend exercising caution against such misleading practices.

This EA does not guarantee consistent profits nor ensures a 100% success rate. No system in the world can achieve this, and any claim suggesting otherwise has been manipulated.

The developer operates exclusively with real accounts and systems, meaning it is normal to experience losses during certain periods. There is no intent to deceive users. To accurately assess the EA's performance, a 3 to 6-month observation period is recommended.


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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Zenith Forcer Is a powerful trading advisor that operates during news releases, reacting to the instant volatility in the EUR/USD pair. It utilizes a high-frequency strategy combined with strict risk management, incorporating a feature that adjusts position sizes based on a percentage of the account balance, enhancing profitability with a minimal deposit. The EA leverages its high effectiveness in profitable positions to recalculate the lot size relative to the account balance, assuming greater
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