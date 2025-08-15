Fisherman MT5
- Experts
- Agus Santoso
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 15 August 2025
- Activations: 5
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127890
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127891
Fisherman is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capture price movements systematically. Just like a fisherman casting a net to catch fish, this EA deploys a structured grid of pending orders to maximize market opportunities.
The EA operates in two flexible modes:
1.Automatic Mode – The EA autonomously opens a hedging grid at specific hours, adjusting to market volatility and trend conditions.
2.Assistant Mode – The EA assists manual traders by automatically forming grid layers when a position is opened from an external device (MT4/MT5 on Android/iOS). This makes it a perfect VPS-based trading assistant.
Key Features
1. Two Operational Modes
✅ Automatic Mode
The EA places a predefined grid of Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a set time.
Optimized for high-impact news trading or market session openings.
Uses dynamic lot sizing, step adjustment, and risk management settings.
✅ Assistant Mode
When a manual trade is opened on MT4/MT5 mobile, the EA automatically generates a layered pending order strategy.
Ensures efficient grid-based risk management even for manual traders.
Ideal for traders who prefer manual market entry but need automated order handling.
2. Intelligent Grid System
Adaptive Grid Distance: Adjusts the gap between orders based on ATR or fixed pips.
Smart Hedging: Opens counter orders to balance exposure.
Auto Lot Scaling: Increases lot size based on risk settings.
3. Risk Management & Safety Controls
✅ Equity Protection: Stops trading when drawdown reaches a set limit.
✅ Trailing Stop & Take Profit: Ensures profit locking for profitable trades.
✅ Time-Based Trading: Opens grids only during specified hours to avoid unnecessary risk.
✅ Auto-Close Feature: Closes all trades at a specific time or profit level.
4. User-Friendly & VPS Compatible
Optimized for low-latency VPS execution.
Simple interface with a Close All button for full manual control.
Works with any broker, any time frame, and any pair.
Who Should Use This EA?
📌 Traders who want automated hedging & grid trading.
📌 Manual traders looking for an assistant to manage orders.
📌 Scalpers and swing traders seeking automated layered entries.
📌 VPS users who want an EA that runs efficiently without constant monitoring.
Conclusion
The Fisherman EA is designed to mimic the skills of a real fisherman, patiently waiting for the best opportunities while maintaining control over risk. Whether you're an automated trader or a manual trader needing assistance, this EA provides an intelligent, structured approach to the market.
🚀 Set your net, wait for the right moment, and let the Fisherman EA do the work! 🚀