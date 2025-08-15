Fisherman MT5


Fisherman is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capture price movements systematically. Just like a fisherman casting a net to catch fish, this EA deploys a structured grid of pending orders to maximize market opportunities. 

The EA operates in two flexible modes:
1.Automatic Mode – The EA autonomously opens a hedging grid at specific hours, adjusting to market volatility and trend conditions.
2.Assistant Mode – The EA assists manual traders by automatically forming grid layers when a position is opened from an external device (MT4/MT5 on Android/iOS). This makes it a perfect VPS-based trading assistant.

Key Features
1. Two Operational Modes
✅ Automatic Mode
The EA places a predefined grid of Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a set time.
Optimized for high-impact news trading or market session openings.
Uses dynamic lot sizing, step adjustment, and risk management settings.
✅ Assistant Mode
When a manual trade is opened on MT4/MT5 mobile, the EA automatically generates a layered pending order strategy.
Ensures efficient grid-based risk management even for manual traders.
Ideal for traders who prefer manual market entry but need automated order handling.
2. Intelligent Grid System
Adaptive Grid Distance: Adjusts the gap between orders based on ATR or fixed pips.
Smart Hedging: Opens counter orders to balance exposure.
Auto Lot Scaling: Increases lot size based on risk settings.
3. Risk Management & Safety Controls
✅ Equity Protection: Stops trading when drawdown reaches a set limit.
✅ Trailing Stop & Take Profit: Ensures profit locking for profitable trades.
✅ Time-Based Trading: Opens grids only during specified hours to avoid unnecessary risk.
✅ Auto-Close Feature: Closes all trades at a specific time or profit level.
4. User-Friendly & VPS Compatible
Optimized for low-latency VPS execution.
Simple interface with a Close All button for full manual control.
Works with any broker, any time frame, and any pair.
Who Should Use This EA?
📌 Traders who want automated hedging & grid trading.
📌 Manual traders looking for an assistant to manage orders.
📌 Scalpers and swing traders seeking automated layered entries.
📌 VPS users who want an EA that runs efficiently without constant monitoring.

Conclusion
The Fisherman EA is designed to mimic the skills of a real fisherman, patiently waiting for the best opportunities while maintaining control over risk. Whether you're an automated trader or a manual trader needing assistance, this EA provides an intelligent, structured approach to the market.

🚀 Set your net, wait for the right moment, and let the Fisherman EA do the work! 🚀
Recommended products
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision "Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics.
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (2)
Experts
PROMO  - Only for next 2 buyers, one free expert -   DAILY CANDLE SCALPER   expert advisor !   NO 5 STAR REVIEW IS REQUESTED FOR THE GIFT! AlgoFusion FX is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for traders pursuing a robust, diversified, and multi-strategy approach to algorithmic trading. Designed for exceptional risk management, market adaptability, and performance optimization, this EA integrates sophisticated quantitative models and machine learning algorithms to enhance profitability i
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
GoldStorm
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
GoldStorm - Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm (XAU/USD) After intensive research, programming, and testing, GoldStorm was created – an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5. This advanced trading algorithm is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) and fully utilizes market dynamics and price volatility. How Does GoldStorm Work? GoldStorm uses a strategy based on precise pending orders. After a position is activated, one of two actions occurs: Pyramiding Positions – If the mark
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Universal MT5 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Trading robot on the MACD indicator This is a simplified version of the   trading robot , it uses only one entry strategy (the extended version has more than 10 strategies) Expert Benefits: Scalping, Martingale, grid trading. You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument. Drawdown Recovery System, Overl
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed to trade the DE40 index (often labeled DAX, GER40, etc. depending on the broker). The EA automatically identifies trade opportunities in the market and manages positions with a risk-driven approach, giving you two trading modes to choose from: Conservative – A slower, steadier approach. Aggressive – A faster-paced strategy designed to take advantage of larger market movements (with higher risk). This strategy selects its positions and trading directions according
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Experts
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Combo All In One MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
CapitalGrid
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Code Components and Functionality: Basic Information #property : Used to define the EA properties like copyright, link, version, and description. input : Parameters that users can customize in the EA, such as enabling/disabling buy/sell orders, price levels, take profit points, lot sizes, etc. Main Functions OnInit() : Executes when the EA is initialized. It creates a label on the chart and draws red lines at specified price levels (Red Line). OnDeinit(const int reason) : Executes when the EA is
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (389)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (98)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.44 (16)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.73 (48)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.65 (17)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (9)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (27)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Running demonstration Live Performance Limited-time discount. Only   5 out of 20   spots remaining — almost sold out. The major update has been completed. The price increases by $50 for every 20 licenses sold.The final target price will be $1,500. After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profil
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (11)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (4)
Experts
Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH OFFER! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.1 (29)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!   Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. No Grid. No Martingale. One position per direction. One trade per day. F
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.87 (53)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
More from author
Mirror Copier Client MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
Virtual Reality MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (2)
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103400 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103401 The Virtual Reality Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading tool designed to optimize margin utilization while executing positions in financial markets. Its unique strategy involves a two-step process: initiating a virtual position followed by a corresponding real position, aimed at minimizing margin requirements. Here's a breakdown of how the Virtual Reality EA ope
Supply and Demand Assistant
Agus Santoso
4.89 (19)
Utilities
FREE MT4 INDICATOR :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 FREE MT4 ASSISTANT :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / IMBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Introducing the "Supply and Demand Assistant" (EA) Expert Advisor – your ultimate tool for navigating the dynamic world of financial markets with
FREE
Rebate Hunter MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – Multi-Pair Hedging Grid EA (Dynamic Adaptive) Rebate Hunter is a multi-pair hedging grid Expert Advisor designed to generate consistent trading volume while targeting controlled basket profit. The EA opens Buy & Sell simultaneously (hedged entry), then manages positions using an dynamic-adaptive grid distance and an automated basket close system. This approach
Mirror Copier Master MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
FREE
Mirror Copier Client MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
Marti Lovers
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114590 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120764 The "Marti Lovers" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated and aggressive trading system designed for experienced traders who can handle high-risk strategies. This EA combines multiple trading logics into one powerful tool, providing a unique and dynamic approach to forex trading. Given its aggressive nature, "Marti Lovers" requires a substantial balance to manage potential dr
Fast Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110557 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110558 Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2047369 Introducing the Cutting-Edge "FAST SCALPER" Expert Advisor : Unleash the Power of Global Markets with Precision and Proficiency In the dynamic realm of forex trading, staying ahead of the curve demands an unparalleled combination of intelligence and technology.  The "FAST SCALPER" Expert Advisor stands as the pinnacle of
Rebate Hunter
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – Multi-Pair Hedging Grid EA (Dynamic Adaptive) Rebate Hunter is a multi-pair hedging grid Expert Advisor designed to generate consistent trading volume while targeting controlled basket profit. The EA opens Buy & Sell simultaneously (hedged entry), then manages positions using an dynamic-adaptive grid distance and an automated basket close system. This approach
Gold Buster
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 Introducing the "Gold Buster" EA: Next-Generation Dynamic Support-Resistance and Risk Management System The "Gold Buster" EA represents the cutting-edge of automated trading systems, leveraging the latest advancements in open position management and risk analysis technology to redefine how support and resistance levels are identified and utilized in the financial markets. Th
Hedging Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 MT5 Version   : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 The Hedging Breakout Expert Advisor is a sophisticated trading tool designed to capitalize on market breakouts while employing robust risk management through hedging strategies. This EA is meticulously crafted to identify optimal breakout opportunities, leveraging increased market liquidity to maximize trading potential. By combining breakout logic with effective risk man
Multi Pair Currency Strength MT5
Agus Santoso
1 (1)
Experts
MT4  Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90091 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93707 The "Multi Pair Currency Strength Meter" Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced trading tool designed for forex traders looking to optimize their trading strategies through comprehensive market analysis and robust risk management techniques. This EA leverages the currency strength method, providing a clear indication of the relative strength and weakness of different currency pair
Hedging Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Watermark MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Watermark MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120783 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120784 Logo MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121289 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121290 The "Watermark" script is designed to enhance your trading chart by displaying crucial information directly on the chart's background. This script provides a clear and unobtrusive way to keep track of key details like the current trading pai
FREE
Mirror Copier Master MT4
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need both "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11484
FREE
Averaging Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Smart Trader MT4
Agus Santoso
2 (1)
Utilities
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91169 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110193 Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345410 Introducing the "Smart Trader" trading assistant expert advisor – the ultimate tool trusted by professional traders worldwide for its unparalleled adaptability and cutting-edge risk management strategies. At the heart of "Smart Trader" lies its revolutionary risk management switching system, meticulously designed to dynamic
Trade Advisor MT4
Agus Santoso
3.5 (2)
Utilities
Trade Advisor : Mastering The Chart The Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) Assistant for Professional Traders VERSION MT4 Version   |  MT5 Version   |   Blogs v.3.0 - Telegram Bot Integration Note: MT4 version is lighter than MT5 version Trade Advisor : Mastering The Chart Trade Advisor is an advanced trading assistant designed to enhance trading strategies by integrating key market analysis tools and seamless functionality for traders. Here’s an overview of what makes Trade Advisor a powerful asse
Hedging Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Switching Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Averaging Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Switching Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Grandmaster
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79803 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107840 "Grandmaster" EA — Precision One Shot Trading with Smart Indicators Tired of messy strategies, overtrading, and unnecessary risk? Say hello to Grandmaster EA — a clean, precise, and no-nonsense Expert Advisor built for traders who want one shot, one kill with intelligent decision-making. Powered by Triple Indicator Logic Grandmaster EA uses the power combo of: Bulls Power – D
Liquidity Side
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86275 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94339 Liquidity Side EA – Smart Entry Based on Institutional Liquidity Liquidity Side is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect hidden liquidity areas in the market—where institutions are most likely to trade. By combining technical indicators and real-time news filters, this EA is able to avoid market noise and focus on efficient and precise entries. Key Features Smart Liqu
Volatility Switching
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88159 MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104672 "Volatility Switching" is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for traders seeking to optimize their positions in dynamic market environments. This EA operates on the principle of recognizing market volatility and dynamically adjusting its strategies to mitigate risk and enhance profitability. By employing the Open Position method with a keen eye on volatility and incorporatin
Fibo SnR
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88381 MT5 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94573 Introducing the Cutting-Edge "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor – Your Ultimate Trading Companion! Revolutionize your trading experience with the latest and most sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA), the "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor. This groundbreaking tool harnesses the power of advanced algorithms and the timeless principles of Fibonacci levels to provide unparalleled accuracy and prec
Wayang
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88605 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159106 "Wayang EA" - Smart Trading with Trend & S/R Precision Overview "Wayang EA" is a smart Expert Advisor that combines pending order strategy with Support & Resistance and Trend analysis to capture the best opportunities in the market. Built with algorithms that have been tested in various market conditions, this EA is suitable for traders who are looking for consistency, flexi
KingKong MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 The "KingKong" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the Forex market, leveraging a breakout strategy that activates during periods of increased market liquidity. This EA is crafted to capitalize on significant price movements that occur when trading volume spikes, ensuring that trades are executed at optimal moments of market activity. Key Feat
Multi Pair Currency Strength
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4  Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90091 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93707 The "Multi Pair Currency Strength Meter" Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced trading tool designed for forex traders looking to optimize their trading strategies through comprehensive market analysis and robust risk management techniques. This EA leverages the currency strength method, providing a clear indication of the relative strength and weakness of different currency pair
Dynamite Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90165 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90469 Dynamite Breakout EA - Smart Volatility-Based Trading Algorithm Overview The Dynamite Breakout EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market volatility by dynamically identifying breakout zones based on intraday price movements. This EA intelligently calculates potential trade areas by analyzing the real-time price action in relation to the day's high and lo
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review