Fisherman MT4





Fisherman is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capture price movements systematically. Just like a fisherman casting a net to catch fish, this EA deploys a structured grid of pending orders to maximize market opportunities.





The EA operates in two flexible modes:

1.Automatic Mode – The EA autonomously opens a hedging grid at specific hours, adjusting to market volatility and trend conditions.

2.Assistant Mode – The EA assists manual traders by automatically forming grid layers when a position is opened from an external device (MT4/MT5 on Android/iOS). This makes it a perfect VPS-based trading assistant.





Key Features

1. Two Operational Modes

✅ Automatic Mode

The EA places a predefined grid of Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a set time.

Optimized for high-impact news trading or market session openings.

Uses dynamic lot sizing, step adjustment, and risk management settings.

✅ Assistant Mode

When a manual trade is opened on MT4/MT5 mobile, the EA automatically generates a layered pending order strategy.

Ensures efficient grid-based risk management even for manual traders.

Ideal for traders who prefer manual market entry but need automated order handling.

2. Intelligent Grid System

Adaptive Grid Distance: Adjusts the gap between orders based on ATR or fixed pips.

Smart Hedging: Opens counter orders to balance exposure.

Auto Lot Scaling: Increases lot size based on risk settings.

3. Risk Management & Safety Controls

✅ Equity Protection: Stops trading when drawdown reaches a set limit.

✅ Trailing Stop & Take Profit: Ensures profit locking for profitable trades.

✅ Time-Based Trading: Opens grids only during specified hours to avoid unnecessary risk.

✅ Auto-Close Feature: Closes all trades at a specific time or profit level.

4. User-Friendly & VPS Compatible

Optimized for low-latency VPS execution.

Simple interface with a Close All button for full manual control.

Works with any broker, any time frame, and any pair.

Who Should Use This EA?

📌 Traders who want automated hedging & grid trading.

📌 Manual traders looking for an assistant to manage orders.

📌 Scalpers and swing traders seeking automated layered entries.

📌 VPS users who want an EA that runs efficiently without constant monitoring.





Conclusion

The Fisherman EA is designed to mimic the skills of a real fisherman, patiently waiting for the best opportunities while maintaining control over risk. Whether you're an automated trader or a manual trader needing assistance, this EA provides an intelligent, structured approach to the market.





🚀 Set your net, wait for the right moment, and let the Fisherman EA do the work! 🚀