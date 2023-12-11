FoxFx
- Experts
- Salavat Yulamanov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Fox is a retracement grid trading system based on price reversion to the mean using RSI indicators,
Bollinger Bands, Double Stochastic from different timeframes!!! With closing based on total profit with partial closing and hedging of positions.
Currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.
Timeframe: M15
The advisor is installed on only one chart for trading all symbols
If the broker uses a suffix (for example NZDCAD.с), you should enter the suffix in the settings
Settings
Fixed lot 0.01
Risk lot Risk 20
Lot Value Dynamic 10000
Fixed Initial Deposit False
MaximumLot=10 Maximum Lot
Allow Hedging - True
Tradable currency pairs AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD
Bollinger Bands Period 20
RSI Period - RSI period 30
Maximum RSI Value - 25
TIMEFRAMES OPO_TimeFrame 15
Before buying a scalper, be aware of the possible risks:
Do not trade with borrowed and last money!!!
Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (the advisor may also incur losses).
