Fox is a retracement grid trading system based on price reversion to the mean using RSI indicators,





Bollinger Bands, Double Stochastic from different timeframes!!! With closing based on total profit with partial closing and hedging of positions.





















Currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.





Timeframe: M15





The advisor is installed on only one chart for trading all symbols





If the broker uses a suffix (for example NZDCAD.с), you should enter the suffix in the settings









Settings





Fixed lot 0.01

Risk lot Risk 20

Lot Value Dynamic 10000

Fixed Initial Deposit False

MaximumLot=10 Maximum Lot

Allow Hedging - True

Tradable currency pairs AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD

Bollinger Bands Period 20

RSI Period - RSI period 30

Maximum RSI Value - 25

TIMEFRAMES OPO_TimeFrame 15





Before buying a scalper, be aware of the possible risks:





Do not trade with borrowed and last money!!!





Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (the advisor may also incur losses).