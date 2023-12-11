FoxFx

Fox is a retracement grid trading system based on price reversion to the mean using RSI indicators,

Bollinger Bands, Double Stochastic from different timeframes!!! With closing based on total profit with partial closing and hedging of positions.




 

Currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.

Timeframe: M15

The advisor is installed on only one chart for trading all symbols

If the broker uses a suffix (for example NZDCAD.с), you should enter the suffix in the settings


Settings

  Fixed lot                                                                 0.01
  Risk lot Risk                                                            20
  Lot Value Dynamic                                                  10000
  Fixed Initial Deposit                                                False
  MaximumLot=10                                                      Maximum Lot
  Allow Hedging -                                                       True
  Tradable currency pairs                                           AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD
  Bollinger Bands Period                                             20
  RSI Period - RSI period                                             30
  Maximum RSI Value -                                                25
  TIMEFRAMES OPO_TimeFrame                                  15

Before buying a scalper, be aware of the possible risks:

Do not trade with borrowed and last money!!!

Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (the advisor may also incur losses).
More from author
Asistant
Salavat Yulamanov
4.93 (14)
Utilities
Trading panel for opening orders in 1 click! To help the trader, sets take profits, stop losses, pending Stop and Limit orders, transfers to breakeven, trails.   There is also a partial closing of the order in % All parameters are customizable. Installed in experts!   Settings           Lots -- 0.02 Lot           StopLoss --- 700 Stop Loss           TakeProfit --- 400 Take Profit           UseBreekeven ---- false Breakeven Off           ClosePersent--- 50 Close Percent of the order      
FREE
Trader Novus
Salavat Yulamanov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert   Advisor for MT4 sets pending pending levels during the European session! The value of the threshold is the distance from the current price , when a pending order is triggered, a market order will open and the opposite pending order will double, just 3 increase cycles further to take or stop! The takes and stops are calculated in such a way that the take order will cover the minus from the stop order, as a result, we will get a total + !!! 1 model of the situation, the first lot is
FREE
Mirror chart
Salavat Yulamanov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator, which displays two different pairs on one chart, is designed to simplify the displayed information,   Able to work with almost all instruments available in the terminal (not only currency pairs, but also metals, raw materials). Feature of using the visual correlation method for any currency pairs subsymbol. The currency pair is displayed on the screen with colored candles. This is the same correlated pair. mirroring. auxiliary currency. The indicator reflects two types of correl
FREE
Multi Meter
Salavat Yulamanov
Indicators
Trend indicator A unique system for determining the trend for each timeframe, Allows you to have a real picture of the trend for any currency pair on all standard timeframes! Green squares are BUY trend and red squares are SELL. Trading technique: if small time frames are opposite to the trend of the older ones, then due to the inertia of the market movement, enter in the older times as on the screenshots.
FREE
Hitech MT5
Salavat Yulamanov
Experts
Hitech! Professional Advisor for Maximum Profit with Minimum Risk!      Signals         myfxbook.com/members/salavat1/hitech/11522796#portfolioSettingsBtn                                        Your key to stability in the market: Our trading advisor combines the power of algorithmic trading and deep market analysis. The system works exclusively from global support and resistance levels, which are formed on the basis of long-term data, ensuring the highest accuracy of entries. These are not
Xagusd
Salavat Yulamanov
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a trend breakout and trend following strategy, analyzing higher timeframes for maximum accuracy. Fixed stop loss – strict risk control on every trade. Trailing stop – automatic profit taking when the market moves in your favor. Total profit closing – achieving the target profit in units of your deposit. Simplicity, reliability, and stability – your key to confident trading. Monitoring myfxbook.com/members/salavat1/gold-puls/11817746 If you need to increase the lot siz
Filter:
Masoud Seydeshaghi
864
Masoud Seydeshaghi 2023.12.21 10:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Deiz
164
Deiz 2023.12.12 17:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review