Chart Buy Sell trade
- Utilities
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- Version: 3.20
- Activations: 20
Here is a shorter, professional version with all your requested features included:
QuickTrade Panel – MT5
Fast Execution, Smart Risk Management & On-Chart Trading
The QuickTrade Panel is a lightweight, high-speed MT5 trading utility designed for fast and accurate order execution. It simplifies trading with one-click market and pending orders, automatic risk-based lot sizing, and an interactive on-chart dashboard.
Key Features
1. On-Chart Trading Panel
- Adjust Lot Size, Risk %, SL, TP, and Pending Distance directly from the chart.
- Clean and user-friendly interface with real-time updates.
2. Smart Position Sizing
- Fixed Lot mode for manual lot selection.
- Automatic Risk % lot calculation based on account balance and Stop Loss.
3. Multiple Order Types
- One-click Buy & Sell market orders.
- Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop.
- Custom pending order distance.
4. Trade Management
- One-click Close All trades and pending orders.
- Close All Profit Trades.
- Close All Loss Trades.
5. Multiple Trade Execution
- Choose the number of trades to open with a single click.
- Fast execution for multiple positions.
6. Professional Risk Control
- Accurate lot size calculation.
- Broker-compliant lot sizing.
- Supports all MT5-compatible brokers.
Benefits
- One-click trading execution.
- Saves time during fast markets.
- Eliminates manual lot size calculations.
- Improves risk management.
- Reduces trading errors.
- Perfect for Scalpers, Day Traders, and News Traders.
- Easy to use for beginners and professionals.
- Fast, reliable, and efficient trading utility.