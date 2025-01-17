RR Visualizer

RR Visualizer - Enhance Your MT4 Risk Management

RR Visualizer is an essential MT4 utility for traders looking to optimize their risk management effortlessly. This tool calculates the ideal lot size based on your preferred risk percentage and the custom stop-loss distance you set, giving you full control over your money management. Designed with a user-friendly and attractive interface, RR Visualizer keeps the focus on your trading, not on complex calculations.

Key Features

  • Customizable Risk Management: Set risk parameters based on your preferred stop-loss distance for precise lot size calculation.
  • Intuitive Interface: Enjoy an appealing, easy-to-use display, ideal for traders at any experience level.

How to Use

  1. Attach the RR Visualizer utility to the desired chart.
  2. Press "S" to prepare a sell order or "B" for a buy order.
  3. A crosshair cursor will appear; move it to your desired price level.
  4. The RR object will automatically appear, displaying your risk-reward settings.

This is the free version. In this version, the panel does not support direct trading or placing orders through it.
To try the pro version, you can click the following link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125913


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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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