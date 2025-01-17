RR Visualizer
- Utilities
-
Komang Putra RiswanjayaI am a freelance developer specializing in MQL4, MQL5, and Pine Script, focused on building custom trading solutions for MetaTrader and TradingView platforms.
My services include:
* Expert Advisors (EA)
* Custom Indicators
* Trading Tools & Utilities
* Strategy Automation
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 17 January 2025
RR Visualizer - Enhance Your MT4 Risk Management
RR Visualizer is an essential MT4 utility for traders looking to optimize their risk management effortlessly. This tool calculates the ideal lot size based on your preferred risk percentage and the custom stop-loss distance you set, giving you full control over your money management. Designed with a user-friendly and attractive interface, RR Visualizer keeps the focus on your trading, not on complex calculations.
Key Features
- Customizable Risk Management: Set risk parameters based on your preferred stop-loss distance for precise lot size calculation.
- Intuitive Interface: Enjoy an appealing, easy-to-use display, ideal for traders at any experience level.
How to Use
- Attach the RR Visualizer utility to the desired chart.
- Press "S" to prepare a sell order or "B" for a buy order.
- A crosshair cursor will appear; move it to your desired price level.
- The RR object will automatically appear, displaying your risk-reward settings.
To try the pro version, you can click the following link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125913