Simple Market Structure MT4

SMS | Simple Market Structure



Simple Market Structure is an indicator designed to represent market structure in a simple, clean, and easy-to-understand way.

Many market structure indicators available today are overly complicated and filled with unnecessary visuals, making them difficult to understand — especially for traders who want to quickly identify market direction and structure.

That is why this indicator was created.

This indicator focuses only on the essential components:

Bullish/Bearish BOS (Break of Structure)

Fibonacci retracement status

Retracement entry direction

The UI is intentionally designed to be minimal and simple, allowing traders to read the market structure more clearly without unnecessary distractions.





How It Works

The indicator automatically identifies important market structure points such as:

Higher High (HH)

Higher Low (HL)

Lower High (LH)

Lower Low (LL)

From these structure points, the indicator forms a BOS (Break of Structure) pattern to help traders understand the current market direction more clearly.

When a bullish BOS is formed, it indicates that buyers are starting to dominate the market. Likewise, when a bearish BOS appears, it shows that sellers are gaining control.

After a valid BOS is detected, the indicator automatically displays the potential retracement area along with Fibonacci levels to help identify possible entry zones.

The appearance of upward or downward arrows indicates potential rejection or retracement reactions from important structure areas.

These signals can be used as additional confirmation for continuation or reversal opportunities.

With its simple visualization, traders can analyze market structure more easily without manually drawing swing points, BOS areas, or Fibonacci retracements.





Features



Simple and easy-to-understand UI

Includes retracement entry arrows with Fibonacci level information

Provides buffers for further development or EA integration

Supports alert and push notification features

Perfect for traders who prefer a clean, lightweight, and straightforward market structure analysis tool.