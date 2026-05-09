Simple Market Structure MT4

SMS | Simple Market Structure

Simple Market Structure is an indicator designed to represent market structure in a simple, clean, and easy-to-understand way.

Many market structure indicators available today are overly complicated and filled with unnecessary visuals, making them difficult to understand — especially for traders who want to quickly identify market direction and structure.
That is why this indicator was created.

This indicator focuses only on the essential components:

  • Bullish/Bearish BOS (Break of Structure) 
  • Fibonacci retracement status
  • Retracement entry direction

The UI is intentionally designed to be minimal and simple, allowing traders to read the market structure more clearly without unnecessary distractions.


How It Works

The indicator automatically identifies important market structure points such as:

  • Higher High (HH)
  • Higher Low (HL)
  • Lower High (LH)
  • Lower Low (LL)

From these structure points, the indicator forms a BOS (Break of Structure) pattern to help traders understand the current market direction more clearly.

When a bullish BOS is formed, it indicates that buyers are starting to dominate the market. Likewise, when a bearish BOS appears, it shows that sellers are gaining control.

After a valid BOS is detected, the indicator automatically displays the potential retracement area along with Fibonacci levels to help identify possible entry zones.

The appearance of upward or downward arrows indicates potential rejection or retracement reactions from important structure areas.

These signals can be used as additional confirmation for continuation or reversal opportunities.

With its simple visualization, traders can analyze market structure more easily without manually drawing swing points, BOS areas, or Fibonacci retracements.


Features

  • Simple and easy-to-understand UI
  • Includes retracement entry arrows with Fibonacci level information
  • Provides buffers for further development or EA integration
  • Supports alert and push notification features

Perfect for traders who prefer a clean, lightweight, and straightforward market structure analysis tool.

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ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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3.5 (2)
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SidewayBox MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Simple Double Top MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
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Stochastic Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
2 (1)
Indicators
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MACD Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
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Simple Market Structure MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Simple Double Top is a lightweight and user-friendly indicator designed to automatically detect Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns with a clean and intuitive visualization. Despite its name, Simple Double Top detects both Double Top and Double Bottom patterns , helping traders identify potential bullish and bearish reversal opportunities with ease. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary objects, the indicator focuses on displaying only the essential information. Once a nec
Break And Retreace MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Break & Retrace is a smart price action indicator designed to help traders identify the most important market events after a support or resistance level is formed. Instead of drawing countless lines on your chart, the indicator automatically highlights key breakout opportunities, detects fake breakouts, and confirms retracement entries with a clean and easy-to-read interface. Whether you're a breakout trader or prefer waiting for pullbacks, Break & Retrace gives you the signals you need without
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