Simple Double Top MT4

Simple Double Top is a lightweight and user-friendly indicator designed to automatically detect Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns with a clean and intuitive visualization.

Despite its name, Simple Double Top detects both Double Top and Double Bottom patterns, helping traders identify potential bullish and bearish reversal opportunities with ease.

Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary objects, the indicator focuses on displaying only the essential information. Once a neckline breakout is confirmed, a clear breakout arrow is displayed, making it easy to identify valid trading opportunities.

Whether you are a discretionary trader or an EA developer, Simple Double Top provides everything you need, including indicator buffers for automation, real-time alerts, and optional WhatsApp integration.

Key Features

✅ Detects Double Top & Double Bottom

  • Automatically identifies both Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns.
  • Designed to help traders spot potential market reversals quickly and accurately.

✅ Clean & Easy to Read

  • Minimalist and professional design.
  • Displays only the most important information.
  • Keeps your chart clean and easy to analyze.

✅ Automatic Breakout Arrow

  • Displays a clear breakout arrow after the neckline has been successfully broken.
  • Helps traders identify confirmed breakout signals more easily.

✅ Indicator Buffers Included

  • Buffer outputs are provided for further development.
  • Easily integrate the indicator into Expert Advisors (EA), scripts, or your own automated trading systems.

✅ Alerts & Push Notifications

  • Popup Alert
  • MetaTrader Push Notification
  • Never miss a confirmed breakout signal.

Perfect For

  • Price Action Traders
  • Reversal Strategy Traders
  • Swing Traders
  • Expert Advisor (EA) Developers
  • Traders looking for clean and easy-to-read chart analysis

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MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Iceberg Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Iceberg Divergen Indicator Uncover the hidden opportunities beneath the surface. Overview Divergences in the Awesome Oscillator (AO) often signal powerful market reversals, yet spotting them manually can be challenging and time-consuming. Missing out on these opportunities can cost traders valuable entry points. That’s why we created the   Iceberg Divergence Indicator   — a powerful tool that precisely detects both regular and hidden divergences in AO. With Iceberg Divergence, you won’t just id
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Darvas Flow Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Indicators
Darvas Flow Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator that combines the classic Darvas Box method with modern market flow analysis. Developed for serious traders, Darvas Flow offers a powerful and intuitive tool for identifying trading opportunities. Key Features: Darvas Box Method Implementation: Darvas Flow automatically identifies Darvas boxes, allowing you to see crucial support and resistance levels. This helps in pinpointing optimal entry and exit points in your trades. Dynamic Flow
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MA Ribbon Flow MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
MA Ribbon Flow MA Ribbon Flow is a trend visualization indicator that combines 20 Moving Averages into a single ribbon-like structure. The purpose of this indicator is to help traders validate whether a trend has truly changed direction or if the market is only experiencing temporary pullbacks or noise. By observing the flow, alignment, and spacing between the MA ribbons, traders can identify: Trend strength Trend continuation Potential reversals Momentum expansion and weakening The indicator
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MA Ribbon Flow MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
MA Ribbon Flow MA Ribbon Flow is a trend visualization indicator that combines 20 Moving Averages into a single ribbon-like structure. The purpose of this indicator is to help traders validate whether a trend has truly changed direction or if the market is only experiencing temporary pullbacks or noise. By observing the flow, alignment, and spacing between the MA ribbons, traders can identify: Trend strength Trend continuation Potential reversals Momentum expansion and weakening The indicator
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Iceberg Divergen Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
5 (3)
Indicators
Iceberg Divergence Indicator will help traders to find divergent patterns that occur on the charts very easily and simply This indicator will visualize divergences pattern that occur on the chart by combining it with an awesome oscillator indicator Key Features Easy to use : The Iceberg divergent indicator is made as simple as possible so that it is easy to use Pattern Visualization : Divergent patterns will be visualized on the live chart Precision : The indicator detects divergent patterns wi
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SidewayBox MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Sideway Box Indicator The Sideway Box Indicator is an advanced trading tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on sideways market conditions. This powerful indicator detects periods when the market is in a sideways (ranging) phase, providing traders with clear visual cues. Key Features Sideways Market Detection : The Sideway Box Indicator accurately identifies sideways market conditions, allowing traders to recognize when the price is consolidating within a specific range. Buy/Sel
Candle Pattern Pro MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Description : In the world of trading, candlestick patterns are a popular technical analysis tool used by many traders.   There are numerous candlestick patterns, ranging from reversal patterns to continuation patterns. However, remembering all these patterns can be challenging, especially for novice traders. This often leads to traders having to manually memorize and identify candlestick patterns, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Candle Pattern Pro is a powerful indicator desig
Simple Market Structure MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
SMS | Simple Market Structure Simple Market Structure is an indicator designed to represent market structure in a simple, clean, and easy-to-understand way. Many market structure indicators available today are overly complicated and filled with unnecessary visuals, making them difficult to understand — especially for traders who want to quickly identify market direction and structure. That is why this indicator was created. This indicator focuses only on the essential components: Bullish/Bearis
Awesome Pivot Indicator MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
The Pivot Indicator is a vital tool for technical analysis used by traders in the financial markets. Designed to assist in identifying potential reversal points or trend changes, this indicator provides valuable insights into key levels in the market. Key features of the Pivot Indicator include: Automatic Calculations: The Pivot Indicator automatically calculates Pivot Point, Support, and Resistance levels based on the previous period's high, low, and close prices. This eliminates the complexity
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Darvas Flow
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Darvas Flow Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator that combines the classic Darvas Box method with modern market flow analysis. Developed for serious traders, Darvas Flow offers a powerful and intuitive tool for identifying trading opportunities. Key Features Darvas Box Method Implementation : Darvas Flow automatically identifies Darvas boxes, allowing you to see crucial support and resistance levels. This helps in pinpointing optimal entry and exit points in your trades. Dynamic Flow
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Renko Flow MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Renko Flow Are you a trader who loves using Renko charts? Unfortunately, MetaTrader does not provide an easy built-in way to display Renko charts directly. That’s why Renko Flow was created — to give traders a simple and practical way to use Renko-style visualization without needing complicated external tools or offline charts. Renko Flow can visualize Renko charts directly inside a separate window, allowing you to analyze Renko movement while still keeping your original price chart clean and
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Awesome MACD Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
5 (1)
Indicators
AWESOME MACD INDICATOR Awesome MACD Indicator is a powerful trading tool that combines the strengths of Moving Average (MA) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to provide accurate and reliable trading signals. Designed for forex and stock traders, this indicator simplifies the identification of trading opportunities by detecting significant crosses in price movements. Key Features: MA and MACD Combination: Awesome MACD leverages the power of Moving Averages (MA) to identify short-te
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Period Breakout Indicator MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Overview The Period Breakout Indicator is a versatile tool designed for traders seeking to identify breakout opportunities based on customizable time periods. This indicator automatically determines the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined period, allowing you to tailor it precisely to your trading strategy. Key Features Customizable Time Periods:   Define the start and end times based on your preferred trading hours or any specific period. The indicator will then calculate the highes
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Period Breakout Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Overview The Period Breakout Indicator is a versatile tool designed for traders seeking to identify breakout opportunities based on customizable time periods. This indicator automatically determines the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined period, allowing you to tailor it precisely to your trading strategy. Key Features Customizable Time Periods: Define the start and end times based on your preferred trading hours or any specific period. The indicator will then calculate the highest
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Awesome Pivot Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
The Pivot Indicator is a vital tool for technical analysis used by traders in the financial markets. Designed to assist in identifying potential reversal points or trend changes, this indicator provides valuable insights into key levels in the market. Key features of the Pivot Indicator include: Automatic Calculations: The Pivot Indicator automatically calculates Pivot Point, Support, and Resistance levels based on the previous period's high, low, and close prices. This eliminates the complexity
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Awesome Moving Average
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Overview Discover a powerful yet simple indicator to identify market trends effectively!  Awesome Moving Average (AWMA)  is designed to detect bullish or bearish trends by analyzing price breakouts beyond the moving average line. Basically, the way this indicator works is similar to the Moving Average indicator available on the MetaTrader platform. As we know, the Moving Average indicator tends to be difficult to use when the market is in a sideways condition because it often gives false breakou
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Stochastic Divergen MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Overview The Stochastic Divergence Indicator is a tool designed to help identify potential market turning points by analyzing divergences between price and the Stochastic Oscillator. It highlights divergence signals visually on the chart, assisting traders in observing possible trend changes. Key Features No Repaint: Once a signal is formed, it remains on the chart. Adjustable Parameters: Settings can be modified to fit different trading preferences and timeframes. Visual Display: Arrows are pl
Sideway Box Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Sideway Box Indicator The Sideway Box Indicator is an advanced trading tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on sideways market conditions. This powerful indicator detects periods when the market is in a sideways (ranging) phase, providing traders with clear visual cues. Key Features: Sideways Market Detection : The Sideway Box Indicator accurately identifies sideways market conditions, allowing traders to recognize when the price is consolidating within a specific range. Buy/Sel
Candle Pattern Pro
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Description : In the world of trading, candlestick patterns are a popular technical analysis tool used by many traders.   There are numerous candlestick patterns, ranging from reversal patterns to continuation patterns. However, remembering all these patterns can be challenging, especially for novice traders. This often leads to traders having to manually memorize and identify candlestick patterns, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Candle Pattern Pro is a powerful indicator design
QQE Divergen MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
QQE Divergen – Advanced Trading Indicator Overview The  QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation)  indicator is a powerful trading tool designed to enhance trend detection and market momentum analysis. QQE is an advanced version of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) that utilizes  smoothed moving averages  and  dynamic trailing levels  to generate highly accurate signals. QQE Divergen  improves upon the traditional QQE by integrating divergence detection, making it even more effective for identi
MACD Divergen MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Overview The MACD Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect potential trend reversals by analyzing divergences between price action and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator. It automatically identifies and highlights bullish and bearish divergence signals directly on the chart, making it easier for traders to spot high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Customizable Settings: Includes adjustable parameters to suit various trading styles and tim
QQE Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
QQE Divergen – Advanced Trading Indicator Overview The  QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation)  indicator is a powerful trading tool designed to enhance trend detection and market momentum analysis. QQE is an advanced version of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) that utilizes  smoothed moving averages  and  dynamic trailing levels  to generate highly accurate signals. QQE Divergen  improves upon the traditional QQE by integrating divergence detection, making it even more effective for identif
Stochastic Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
2 (1)
Indicators
Overview The Stochastic Divergence Indicator is a tool designed to help identify potential market turning points by analyzing divergences between price and the Stochastic Oscillator. It highlights divergence signals visually on the chart, assisting traders in observing possible trend changes. Key Features No Repaint: Once a signal is formed, it remains on the chart. Adjustable Parameters: Settings can be modified to fit different trading preferences and timeframes. Visual Display: Arrows are plo
MACD Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Overview The MACD Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect potential trend reversals by analyzing divergences between price action and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator. It automatically identifies and highlights bullish and bearish divergence signals directly on the chart, making it easier for traders to spot high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Customizable Settings: Includes adjustable parameters to suit various trading styles and ti
Simple Market Structure MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
SMS | Simple Market Structure Simple Market Structure is an indicator designed to represent market structure in a simple, clean, and easy-to-understand way. Many market structure indicators available today are overly complicated and filled with unnecessary visuals, making them difficult to understand — especially for traders who want to quickly identify market direction and structure. That is why this indicator was created. This indicator focuses only on the essential components: Bullish/Bearis
BB Trend Structure MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
BB Trend Structure BB Trend Structure is a trend-following indicator built using a modified Bollinger Band concept to provide cleaner, more stable, and more consistent trend detection. Unlike traditional Bollinger Bands that rely heavily on the middle band movement, this indicator focuses primarily on the Upper Band and Lower Band structure.   This approach allows the trend line to remain smoother and more consistent, making trend direction easier to read and less noisy during market fluctuati
Simple Double Top
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Simple Double Top is a lightweight and user-friendly indicator designed to automatically detect Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns with a clean and intuitive visualization. Despite its name, Simple Double Top detects both Double Top and Double Bottom patterns , helping traders identify potential bullish and bearish reversal opportunities with ease. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary objects, the indicator focuses on displaying only the essential information. Once a nec
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