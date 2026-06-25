SidewayBox MT5

Sideway Box Indicator

The Sideway Box Indicator is an advanced trading tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on sideways market conditions. This powerful indicator detects periods when the market is in a sideways (ranging) phase, providing traders with clear visual cues.

Key Features

  1. Sideways Market Detection: The Sideway Box Indicator accurately identifies sideways market conditions, allowing traders to recognize when the price is consolidating within a specific range.

  2. Buy/Sell Signals: The indicator generates precise buy and sell signals when the price breaks out of the identified sideways range. This helps traders make informed decisions on entering or exiting positions.

  3. Customizable Settings: Tailor the indicator's sensitivity and appearance to match your trading style and preferences, ensuring it fits seamlessly into your trading strategy.

  4. Real-time Alerts: Receive instant alerts when the market transitions from a sideways phase to a trending phase, so you can act quickly and confidently.

  5. Buffer Data: equipped with a data buffer for advanced development purposes.

The Sideway Box Indicator is an essential tool for traders looking to enhance their trading strategies and make the most of market fluctuations. Whether you're trading forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies, this indicator provides valuable insights and actionable signals.



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Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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