Iceberg Divergen Indicator

Iceberg Divergence Indicator

will help traders to find divergent patterns that occur on the charts very easily and simply

This indicator will visualize divergences pattern that occur on the chart by combining it with an awesome oscillator indicator





Key Features

Easy to use : The Iceberg divergent indicator is made as simple as possible so that it is easy to use

: The Iceberg divergent indicator is made as simple as possible so that it is easy to use Pattern Visualization : Divergent patterns will be visualized on the live chart

: Divergent patterns will be visualized on the live chart Precision: The indicator detects divergent patterns with precision and has been optimized

We also offer a MT5 version of this indicator.

Please click the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128909

Before place this indicator to chart, please insert Awesome Oscilator first.















