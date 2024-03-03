Iceberg Divergen Indicator

5

Iceberg Divergence Indicator

will help traders to find divergent patterns that occur on the charts very easily and simply
This indicator will visualize divergences pattern that occur on the chart by combining it with an awesome oscillator indicator

Key Features

  • Easy to use: The Iceberg divergent indicator is made as simple as possible so that it is easy to use
  • Pattern Visualization: Divergent patterns will be visualized on the live chart
  • Precision: The indicator detects divergent patterns with precision and has been optimized

We also offer a MT5 version of this indicator.
Please click the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128909

Before place this indicator to chart, please insert Awesome Oscilator first.





Reviews 4
trick 86
763
trick 86 2025.02.21 20:56 
 

hi! can you explain the input settings? thanks

Xumraf
326
Xumraf 2024.03.25 03:03 
 

this indicator is great, and the author is helpful

Cibomarmaris
17
Cibomarmaris 2024.03.18 19:50 
 

Thank you for this impressive work, this is the indicator I’ve been looking for. One small question: How I can change the color of the divergences, it is preset and I can not change it. Thank you again, well done.

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Iceberg Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Iceberg Divergen Indicator Uncover the hidden opportunities beneath the surface. Overview Divergences in the Awesome Oscillator (AO) often signal powerful market reversals, yet spotting them manually can be challenging and time-consuming. Missing out on these opportunities can cost traders valuable entry points. That’s why we created the   Iceberg Divergence Indicator   — a powerful tool that precisely detects both regular and hidden divergences in AO. With Iceberg Divergence, you won’t just id
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MA Ribbon Flow MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
MA Ribbon Flow MA Ribbon Flow is a trend visualization indicator that combines 20 Moving Averages into a single ribbon-like structure. The purpose of this indicator is to help traders validate whether a trend has truly changed direction or if the market is only experiencing temporary pullbacks or noise. By observing the flow, alignment, and spacing between the MA ribbons, traders can identify: Trend strength Trend continuation Potential reversals Momentum expansion and weakening The indicator
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Darvas Flow Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
5 (3)
Indicators
Darvas Flow Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator that combines the classic Darvas Box method with modern market flow analysis. Developed for serious traders, Darvas Flow offers a powerful and intuitive tool for identifying trading opportunities. Key Features: Darvas Box Method Implementation: Darvas Flow automatically identifies Darvas boxes, allowing you to see crucial support and resistance levels. This helps in pinpointing optimal entry and exit points in your trades. Dynamic Flow
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SidewayBox MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Sideway Box Indicator The Sideway Box Indicator is an advanced trading tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on sideways market conditions. This powerful indicator detects periods when the market is in a sideways (ranging) phase, providing traders with clear visual cues. Key Features Sideways Market Detection : The Sideway Box Indicator accurately identifies sideways market conditions, allowing traders to recognize when the price is consolidating within a specific range. Buy/Sel
Candle Pattern Pro MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Description : In the world of trading, candlestick patterns are a popular technical analysis tool used by many traders.   There are numerous candlestick patterns, ranging from reversal patterns to continuation patterns. However, remembering all these patterns can be challenging, especially for novice traders. This often leads to traders having to manually memorize and identify candlestick patterns, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Candle Pattern Pro is a powerful indicator desig
Simple Market Structure MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
SMS | Simple Market Structure Simple Market Structure is an indicator designed to represent market structure in a simple, clean, and easy-to-understand way. Many market structure indicators available today are overly complicated and filled with unnecessary visuals, making them difficult to understand — especially for traders who want to quickly identify market direction and structure. That is why this indicator was created. This indicator focuses only on the essential components: Bullish/Bearis
Awesome MACD Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
5 (1)
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AWESOME MACD INDICATOR Awesome MACD Indicator is a powerful trading tool that combines the strengths of Moving Average (MA) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to provide accurate and reliable trading signals. Designed for forex and stock traders, this indicator simplifies the identification of trading opportunities by detecting significant crosses in price movements. Key Features: MA and MACD Combination: Awesome MACD leverages the power of Moving Averages (MA) to identify short-te
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MA Ribbon Flow MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
MA Ribbon Flow MA Ribbon Flow is a trend visualization indicator that combines 20 Moving Averages into a single ribbon-like structure. The purpose of this indicator is to help traders validate whether a trend has truly changed direction or if the market is only experiencing temporary pullbacks or noise. By observing the flow, alignment, and spacing between the MA ribbons, traders can identify: Trend strength Trend continuation Potential reversals Momentum expansion and weakening The indicator
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Awesome Pivot Indicator MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
The Pivot Indicator is a vital tool for technical analysis used by traders in the financial markets. Designed to assist in identifying potential reversal points or trend changes, this indicator provides valuable insights into key levels in the market. Key features of the Pivot Indicator include: Automatic Calculations: The Pivot Indicator automatically calculates Pivot Point, Support, and Resistance levels based on the previous period's high, low, and close prices. This eliminates the complexity
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Darvas Flow
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Darvas Flow Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator that combines the classic Darvas Box method with modern market flow analysis. Developed for serious traders, Darvas Flow offers a powerful and intuitive tool for identifying trading opportunities. Key Features Darvas Box Method Implementation : Darvas Flow automatically identifies Darvas boxes, allowing you to see crucial support and resistance levels. This helps in pinpointing optimal entry and exit points in your trades. Dynamic Flow
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Renko Flow MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Period Breakout Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Overview The Period Breakout Indicator is a versatile tool designed for traders seeking to identify breakout opportunities based on customizable time periods. This indicator automatically determines the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined period, allowing you to tailor it precisely to your trading strategy. Key Features Customizable Time Periods: Define the start and end times based on your preferred trading hours or any specific period. The indicator will then calculate the highest
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Awesome Pivot Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
The Pivot Indicator is a vital tool for technical analysis used by traders in the financial markets. Designed to assist in identifying potential reversal points or trend changes, this indicator provides valuable insights into key levels in the market. Key features of the Pivot Indicator include: Automatic Calculations: The Pivot Indicator automatically calculates Pivot Point, Support, and Resistance levels based on the previous period's high, low, and close prices. This eliminates the complexity
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Period Breakout Indicator MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Overview The Period Breakout Indicator is a versatile tool designed for traders seeking to identify breakout opportunities based on customizable time periods. This indicator automatically determines the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined period, allowing you to tailor it precisely to your trading strategy. Key Features Customizable Time Periods:   Define the start and end times based on your preferred trading hours or any specific period. The indicator will then calculate the highes
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Awesome Moving Average
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Overview Discover a powerful yet simple indicator to identify market trends effectively!  Awesome Moving Average (AWMA)  is designed to detect bullish or bearish trends by analyzing price breakouts beyond the moving average line. Basically, the way this indicator works is similar to the Moving Average indicator available on the MetaTrader platform. As we know, the Moving Average indicator tends to be difficult to use when the market is in a sideways condition because it often gives false breakou
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Stochastic Divergen MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Overview The Stochastic Divergence Indicator is a tool designed to help identify potential market turning points by analyzing divergences between price and the Stochastic Oscillator. It highlights divergence signals visually on the chart, assisting traders in observing possible trend changes. Key Features No Repaint: Once a signal is formed, it remains on the chart. Adjustable Parameters: Settings can be modified to fit different trading preferences and timeframes. Visual Display: Arrows are pl
Sideway Box Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Sideway Box Indicator The Sideway Box Indicator is an advanced trading tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on sideways market conditions. This powerful indicator detects periods when the market is in a sideways (ranging) phase, providing traders with clear visual cues. Key Features: Sideways Market Detection : The Sideway Box Indicator accurately identifies sideways market conditions, allowing traders to recognize when the price is consolidating within a specific range. Buy/Sel
Candle Pattern Pro
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Description : In the world of trading, candlestick patterns are a popular technical analysis tool used by many traders.   There are numerous candlestick patterns, ranging from reversal patterns to continuation patterns. However, remembering all these patterns can be challenging, especially for novice traders. This often leads to traders having to manually memorize and identify candlestick patterns, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Candle Pattern Pro is a powerful indicator design
RR Visualizer
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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RR Visualizer - Enhance Your MT4 Risk Management RR Visualizer   is an essential MT4 utility for traders looking to optimize their risk management effortlessly.  This tool calculates the ideal lot size based on your preferred risk percentage and the custom stop-loss distance you set, giving you full control over your money management. Designed with a user-friendly and attractive interface,  RR Visualizer  keeps the focus on your trading, not on complex calculations. Key Features Customizable Ris
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QQE Divergen MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
QQE Divergen – Advanced Trading Indicator Overview The  QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation)  indicator is a powerful trading tool designed to enhance trend detection and market momentum analysis. QQE is an advanced version of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) that utilizes  smoothed moving averages  and  dynamic trailing levels  to generate highly accurate signals. QQE Divergen  improves upon the traditional QQE by integrating divergence detection, making it even more effective for identi
MACD Divergen MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Overview The MACD Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect potential trend reversals by analyzing divergences between price action and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator. It automatically identifies and highlights bullish and bearish divergence signals directly on the chart, making it easier for traders to spot high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Customizable Settings: Includes adjustable parameters to suit various trading styles and tim
Break And Retreace MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Break & Retrace   is a smart price action indicator designed to help traders identify the most important market events after a support or resistance level is formed. Instead of drawing countless lines on your chart, the indicator automatically highlights key breakout opportunities, detects fake breakouts, and confirms retracement entries with a clean and easy-to-read interface. Whether you're a breakout trader or prefer waiting for pullbacks, Break & Retrace gives you the signals you need witho
Simple Double Top MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Simple Double Top is a lightweight and user-friendly indicator designed to automatically detect Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns with a clean and intuitive visualization. Despite its name,   Simple Double Top   detects   both Double Top and Double Bottom patterns , helping traders identify potential bullish and bearish reversal opportunities with ease. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary objects, the indicator focuses on displaying only the essential information. Once
QQE Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
QQE Divergen – Advanced Trading Indicator Overview The  QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation)  indicator is a powerful trading tool designed to enhance trend detection and market momentum analysis. QQE is an advanced version of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) that utilizes  smoothed moving averages  and  dynamic trailing levels  to generate highly accurate signals. QQE Divergen  improves upon the traditional QQE by integrating divergence detection, making it even more effective for identif
Stochastic Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
2 (1)
Indicators
Overview The Stochastic Divergence Indicator is a tool designed to help identify potential market turning points by analyzing divergences between price and the Stochastic Oscillator. It highlights divergence signals visually on the chart, assisting traders in observing possible trend changes. Key Features No Repaint: Once a signal is formed, it remains on the chart. Adjustable Parameters: Settings can be modified to fit different trading preferences and timeframes. Visual Display: Arrows are plo
MACD Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Overview The MACD Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect potential trend reversals by analyzing divergences between price action and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator. It automatically identifies and highlights bullish and bearish divergence signals directly on the chart, making it easier for traders to spot high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Customizable Settings: Includes adjustable parameters to suit various trading styles and ti
Simple Market Structure MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
SMS | Simple Market Structure Simple Market Structure is an indicator designed to represent market structure in a simple, clean, and easy-to-understand way. Many market structure indicators available today are overly complicated and filled with unnecessary visuals, making them difficult to understand — especially for traders who want to quickly identify market direction and structure. That is why this indicator was created. This indicator focuses only on the essential components: Bullish/Bearis
BB Trend Structure MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
BB Trend Structure BB Trend Structure is a trend-following indicator built using a modified Bollinger Band concept to provide cleaner, more stable, and more consistent trend detection. Unlike traditional Bollinger Bands that rely heavily on the middle band movement, this indicator focuses primarily on the Upper Band and Lower Band structure.   This approach allows the trend line to remain smoother and more consistent, making trend direction easier to read and less noisy during market fluctuati
Simple Double Top
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Simple Double Top is a lightweight and user-friendly indicator designed to automatically detect Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns with a clean and intuitive visualization. Despite its name, Simple Double Top detects both Double Top and Double Bottom patterns , helping traders identify potential bullish and bearish reversal opportunities with ease. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary objects, the indicator focuses on displaying only the essential information. Once a nec
Break And Retreace MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Break & Retrace is a smart price action indicator designed to help traders identify the most important market events after a support or resistance level is formed. Instead of drawing countless lines on your chart, the indicator automatically highlights key breakout opportunities, detects fake breakouts, and confirms retracement entries with a clean and easy-to-read interface. Whether you're a breakout trader or prefer waiting for pullbacks, Break & Retrace gives you the signals you need without
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trick 86
763
trick 86 2025.02.21 20:56 
 

hi! can you explain the input settings? thanks

Xumraf
326
Xumraf 2024.03.25 03:03 
 

this indicator is great, and the author is helpful

Cibomarmaris
17
Cibomarmaris 2024.03.18 19:50 
 

Thank you for this impressive work, this is the indicator I’ve been looking for. One small question: How I can change the color of the divergences, it is preset and I can not change it. Thank you again, well done.

Komang Putra Riswanjaya
8995
Reply from developer Komang Putra Riswanjaya 2024.03.19 02:40
Thanks for review. :)
At this time the color cannot be changed and is the default.
The option to change colors will be added in the next update soon.
I Dewa Gede Sugiarta Putra
126
I Dewa Gede Sugiarta Putra 2024.03.05 07:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Komang Putra Riswanjaya
8995
Reply from developer Komang Putra Riswanjaya 2024.03.05 13:27
Thank you very much for your review! We are happy to hear that you found our indicator useful for spotting divergences. If you have further questions or need assistance, please do not hesitate to contact us !
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