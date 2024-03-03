Iceberg Divergen Indicator
- Indicators
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Komang Putra RiswanjayaI am a freelance developer specializing in MQL4, MQL5, and Pine Script, focused on building custom trading solutions for MetaTrader and TradingView platforms.
My services include:
* Expert Advisors (EA)
* Custom Indicators
* Trading Tools & Utilities
* Strategy Automation
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 11 May 2026
Iceberg Divergence Indicatorwill help traders to find divergent patterns that occur on the charts very easily and simply
Key Features
- Easy to use: The Iceberg divergent indicator is made as simple as possible so that it is easy to use
- Pattern Visualization: Divergent patterns will be visualized on the live chart
- Precision: The indicator detects divergent patterns with precision and has been optimized
We also offer a MT5 version of this indicator.
Please click the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128909
Before place this indicator to chart, please insert Awesome Oscilator first.
hi! can you explain the input settings? thanks