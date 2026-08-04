Simple Double Top

Simple Double Top is a lightweight and user-friendly indicator designed to automatically detect Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns with a clean and intuitive visualization.

Despite its name, Simple Double Top detects both Double Top and Double Bottom patterns, helping traders identify potential bullish and bearish reversal opportunities with ease.

Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary objects, the indicator focuses on displaying only the essential information. Once a neckline breakout is confirmed, a clear breakout arrow is displayed, making it easy to identify valid trading opportunities.

Whether you are a discretionary trader or an EA developer, Simple Double Top provides everything you need, including indicator buffers for automation, real-time alerts, and optional WhatsApp integration.

Key Features

✅ Detects Double Top & Double Bottom

  • Automatically identifies both Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns.
  • Designed to help traders spot potential market reversals quickly and accurately.

✅ Clean & Easy to Read

  • Minimalist and professional design.
  • Displays only the most important information.
  • Keeps your chart clean and easy to analyze.

✅ Automatic Breakout Arrow

  • Displays a clear breakout arrow after the neckline has been successfully broken.
  • Helps traders identify confirmed breakout signals more easily.

✅ Indicator Buffers Included

  • Buffer outputs are provided for further development.
  • Easily integrate the indicator into Expert Advisors (EA), scripts, or your own automated trading systems.

✅ Alerts & Push Notifications

  • Popup Alert
  • MetaTrader Push Notification
  • Never miss a confirmed breakout signal.

Perfect For

  • Price Action Traders
  • Reversal Strategy Traders
  • Swing Traders
  • Expert Advisor (EA) Developers
  • Traders looking for clean and easy-to-read chart analysis

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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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5 (3)
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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MA Ribbon Flow MT5
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MA Ribbon Flow MA Ribbon Flow is a trend visualization indicator that combines 20 Moving Averages into a single ribbon-like structure. The purpose of this indicator is to help traders validate whether a trend has truly changed direction or if the market is only experiencing temporary pullbacks or noise. By observing the flow, alignment, and spacing between the MA ribbons, traders can identify: Trend strength Trend continuation Potential reversals Momentum expansion and weakening The indicator
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Candle Pattern Pro MT5
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Description : In the world of trading, candlestick patterns are a popular technical analysis tool used by many traders.   There are numerous candlestick patterns, ranging from reversal patterns to continuation patterns. However, remembering all these patterns can be challenging, especially for novice traders. This often leads to traders having to manually memorize and identify candlestick patterns, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Candle Pattern Pro is a powerful indicator desig
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SMS | Simple Market Structure Simple Market Structure is an indicator designed to represent market structure in a simple, clean, and easy-to-understand way. Many market structure indicators available today are overly complicated and filled with unnecessary visuals, making them difficult to understand — especially for traders who want to quickly identify market direction and structure. That is why this indicator was created. This indicator focuses only on the essential components: Bullish/Bearis
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Stochastic Divergen MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Overview The Stochastic Divergence Indicator is a tool designed to help identify potential market turning points by analyzing divergences between price and the Stochastic Oscillator. It highlights divergence signals visually on the chart, assisting traders in observing possible trend changes. Key Features No Repaint: Once a signal is formed, it remains on the chart. Adjustable Parameters: Settings can be modified to fit different trading preferences and timeframes. Visual Display: Arrows are pl
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Simple Double Top MT4
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QQE Divergen MT5
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Overview The MACD Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect potential trend reversals by analyzing divergences between price action and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator. It automatically identifies and highlights bullish and bearish divergence signals directly on the chart, making it easier for traders to spot high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Customizable Settings: Includes adjustable parameters to suit various trading styles and ti
Simple Market Structure MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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