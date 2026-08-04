Simple Double Top is a lightweight and user-friendly indicator designed to automatically detect Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns with a clean and intuitive visualization.

Despite its name, Simple Double Top detects both Double Top and Double Bottom patterns, helping traders identify potential bullish and bearish reversal opportunities with ease.

Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary objects, the indicator focuses on displaying only the essential information. Once a neckline breakout is confirmed, a clear breakout arrow is displayed, making it easy to identify valid trading opportunities.

Whether you are a discretionary trader or an EA developer, Simple Double Top provides everything you need, including indicator buffers for automation, real-time alerts, and optional WhatsApp integration.

Key Features



✅ Detects Double Top & Double Bottom

Automatically identifies both Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns.

Designed to help traders spot potential market reversals quickly and accurately.

✅ Clean & Easy to Read

Minimalist and professional design.

Displays only the most important information.

Keeps your chart clean and easy to analyze.

✅ Automatic Breakout Arrow

Displays a clear breakout arrow after the neckline has been successfully broken.

Helps traders identify confirmed breakout signals more easily.

✅ Indicator Buffers Included

Buffer outputs are provided for further development.

Easily integrate the indicator into Expert Advisors (EA), scripts, or your own automated trading systems.

✅ Alerts & Push Notifications

Popup Alert

MetaTrader Push Notification

Never miss a confirmed breakout signal.

Perfect For

