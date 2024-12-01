WH Range BreakOut EA MT5

5

Harness the potential of breakout trading with Range Breakout EA an expert advisor meticulously designed to identify and trade market ranges with precision and confidence.

Contact Me After Purchase to Send you a PDF Manual and .Set Files.

** Default Inputs for EURUSD - H1.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Range Detection: Automatically identifies market ranges based on your preferred timeframes and key levels.
  • Breakout Confirmation Logic: Implements advanced filters to confirm genuine breakouts, reducing false signals.
  • Customizable Settings: Fine-tune parameters like stop loss, take profit, risk management, and trading hours to align with your strategy.
  • High-Performance Execution: Ensures lightning-fast order placement and management to capture the breakout momentum.
  • Risk Management Tools: Includes breakeven settings, trailing stops, and adjustable lot sizes for optimal trade control.

Why Choose Range Breakout EA?
Whether you’re a day trader or a swing trader, Range Breakout EA provides a reliable solution to harness the power of breakout trading while minimizing the guesswork. Its intelligent algorithms adapt to volatile market conditions, offering you the edge to stay ahead in any trading environment.

Take your trading to the next level with Range Break out EA

** Test the EA before you Purchase** 


Reviews 1
8691206
78
8691206 2025.06.03 20:58 
 

The advisor is excellent and fully met my expectations! It works stably, and the settings are flexible and easy to understand even for beginners. The author always responds quickly to questions and helps with installation. I recommend it to anyone who wants to automate trading and get stable results. Thank you for a quality product!

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8691206 2025.06.03 20:58 
 

The advisor is excellent and fully met my expectations! It works stably, and the settings are flexible and easy to understand even for beginners. The author always responds quickly to questions and helps with installation. I recommend it to anyone who wants to automate trading and get stable results. Thank you for a quality product!

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