MA Crossover Arrows is a simple indicator that draws arrows and alerts when two moving averages crossover.





Supported types of moving averages

Simple

Exponential

Smoothed

Linear Weighted





Supported Price types

Close

Open

High

Low

Median Price (HL/2)

Typical (HLC/3)

Weighted Close (HLCC/4)

When the fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average, a green up arrow will appear on the chart. When the fast moving average crosses below the slow moving average, a red down arrow will appear on the chart.

The color and size of the arrows can be changed in "Colors" tab under the indicator settings.

If you face any problem with this indicator, please feel free to contact me.





Indicator options and settings

Settings for fast moving average

FastMA = Averaging period of fast moving average.

FastMAType = Moving average method for the fast moving average.

Fast_Applyto = Price type used for calculating fast moving average.

Settings for slow moving average

SlowMA = Averaging Period of slow moving average.

SlowMAType = Moving average method for slow moving average.

Slow_Applyto = Price type used for calculating slow moving average.

Alerts and notification options