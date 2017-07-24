MA Crossover Arrows
- Indicators
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Amit GoyalThere is no chance, no destiny, no fate, that can hinder or control the firm resolve of a determined soul. -Ella Wheeler Wilcox
Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up. - Thomas A Edison.
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 12 July 2018
MA Crossover Arrows is a simple indicator that draws arrows and alerts when two moving averages crossover.
Supported types of moving averages
- Simple
- Exponential
- Smoothed
- Linear Weighted
Supported Price types
- Close
- Open
- High
- Low
- Median Price (HL/2)
- Typical (HLC/3)
- Weighted Close (HLCC/4)
When the fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average, a green up arrow will appear on the chart. When the fast moving average crosses below the slow moving average, a red down arrow will appear on the chart.
The color and size of the arrows can be changed in "Colors" tab under the indicator settings.
If you face any problem with this indicator, please feel free to contact me.
Indicator options and settings
Settings for fast moving average
- FastMA = Averaging period of fast moving average.
- FastMAType = Moving average method for the fast moving average.
- Fast_Applyto = Price type used for calculating fast moving average.
Settings for slow moving average
- SlowMA = Averaging Period of slow moving average.
- SlowMAType = Moving average method for slow moving average.
- Slow_Applyto = Price type used for calculating slow moving average.
Alerts and notification options
- PopupAlert = Enable or disable popup alerts.
- EmailAlert = Enable or disable email alerts.
- MobileAlert = Enable or disable push/mobile notifications.
Very good. Thank you very much.