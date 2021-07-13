Important Levels Indicator

4.67
The indicator displays important technical levels on the chart. These levels act as support or resistance for the price movement.

The most important levels are multiples of 100 and 50 pips. You can also display levels in multiples of 25 pips .

When the price reaches the level, an alert or push notification is displayed.

MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69740

Settings
  • Show Levels 100 pips - show levels that are multiples of 100 pips
  • Show Levels 50 pips - show levels that are multiples of 50 pips
  • Show Levels 25 pips - show levels that are multiples of 25 pips
  • Color Levels 100 pips - line color for levels divisible by 100 pips
  • Color Levels 50 pips - line color for levels divisible by 50 pips
  • Color Levels 25 pips - line color for levels divisible by 25 pips
  • Send Alert - sending notifications
  • Send Push - sending push notifications

Reviews 4
Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.04.05 13:48 
 

Very very good !!!

varon
532
varon 2021.07.16 00:55 
 

Recommended! Good job! Thank you!

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.22 15:55 
 

Good

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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ZigZag Fibo EA MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
4.1 (20)
Experts
The EA trades with the trend. The direction of the trend is determined by the   ZigZag   indicator. The   Fibonacci   grid is superimposed in the direction of the trend. At a given   Fibonacci   level, a   limit   order is placed in the direction of the trend. The following levels are available for placing an order: 23.6 38.2 50.0 61.8 78.6 Stop loss is set to the Fibo level of 100 or specified by the user in the EA settings. Take profit is set to Fibo level 0 or specified by the user in the
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ZigZag Fibo EA
Andrey Tatarinov
4.29 (7)
Experts
The EA trades with the trend. The direction of the trend is determined by the ZigZag indicator. The Fibonacci grid is superimposed in the direction of the trend. At a given Fibonacci level, a limit order is placed in the direction of the trend. The following levels are available for placing an order: 23.6 38.2 50.0 61.8 78.6 Stop loss is set to the Fibo level of 100 or specified by the user in the EA settings. Take profit is set to Fibo level 0 or specified by the user in the EA settings. Ve
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Important Levels Indicator MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator displays important technical levels on the chart. These levels act as support or resistance for the price movement. The most important levels are multiples of 100 and 50 pips . You can also display levels in multiples of 25   pips   . When the price reaches the level, an alert or push notification is displayed. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69486 Settings Show Levels 100 pips - show levels that are multiples of 100   pips Show Levels 50 pips - show levels t
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Visual correlation MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (4)
Indicators
The behavior of different currency pairs is interconnected. The Visual Correlation indicator allows you to display different Symbols on a single chart while preserving the scale. You can determine a positive, negative correlation, or lack thereof. Some instruments begin to move earlier than others. Such moments can be determined when overlaying charts. To display a tool on a chart, enter its name in the Symbol field. Version for MT4  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33063
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Visual correlation
Andrey Tatarinov
4 (2)
Indicators
The behavior of different currency pairs is interconnected. The Visual Correlation indicator allows you to display different Symbols on a single chart while preserving the scale. You can determine a positive, negative correlation, or lack thereof. Some instruments begin to move earlier than others. Such moments can be determined when overlaying charts. To display a tool on a chart, enter its name in the Symbol field. Version for MT5  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109155
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News Robot MT4
Andrey Tatarinov
4.48 (42)
Experts
News Robot 4.0  During the release of economic news, the price can overcome tens of points only in the first minute after the release. It is very risky to trade manually during high volatility , as it is difficult to quickly respond to rapidly changing quotes and actual data of a news release. To trade on the news, you need to draw up a scenario in advance , set the maximum risk . Use a specialized professional robot to trade on news. News Robot implements your news trading strategy using both
Trend Hunter
Andrey Tatarinov
4.75 (20)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend following Forex indicator. The indicator follows the trend steadily without changing the signal in case of inconsiderable trend line breakouts. The indicator never redraws. An entry signal appears after a bar is closed. Trend Hunter is a fair indicator. Hover your mouse over the indicator signal to display the potential profit of the signal. For trading with a short StopLoss , additional indicator signals are provided when moving along the trend. Trend Hunter Scanner help
Price Surfing
Andrey Tatarinov
Indicators
The advantage of the Price Surfing indicator is the search algorithm for the extremes of the price of the instrument. Most indicator signals are located at local maximums and minimums of the price . For the convenience of the trader, the potential profit of each signal is displayed on the chart. The indicator does not repainting, the signal appears after the bar is closed. MT5 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47179 Parameters SendAlert - enable alert of a new signal SendEMail - e
Divergence signals MT4
Andrey Tatarinov
Indicators
The indicator detects divergences between price and the   Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)   and   Relative Strength Index (RSI)   technical indicators. The indicator's signals do not repaint; an entry signal appears after the bar with the arrow closes. Divergence is defined as follows: If the price chart makes a new high, and the MACD or RSI value remains below the previous level, this is a bearish divergence. If the price chart drops to new lows, and the MACD or RSI value remain
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (4)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend indicator for working in the Forex, cryptocurrency, and CFD markets. A special feature of the indicator is that it confidently follows the trend, without changing the signal when the price slightly pierces the trend line. The indicator is not repaint; a signal to enter the market appears after the bar closes. When moving along a trend, the indicator shows additional entry points in the direction of the trend. Based on these signals, you can trade with a small StopLoss. Tr
Price Surfing MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (2)
Indicators
The advantage of the Price Surfing indicator is the search algorithm for the extremes of the price of the instrument. Most indicator signals are located at  local maximums  and  minimums  of the price . For the convenience of the trader, the potential profit of each signal is displayed on the chart. The indicator does not repainting, the signal appears after the bar is closed. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46054 Parameters SendAlert - enable alert of a new signal SendEMail
Divergence signals
Andrey Tatarinov
Indicators
The indicator detects divergences between price and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) technical indicators. The indicator's signals do not repaint; an entry signal appears after the bar with the arrow closes. Divergence is defined as follows: If the price chart makes a new high, and the MACD or RSI value remains below the previous level, this is a bearish divergence. If the price chart drops to new lows, and the MACD or RSI value remains above
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Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.22 15:55 
 

Good

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.17 01:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.04.05 13:48 
 

Very very good !!!

varon
532
varon 2021.07.16 00:55 
 

Recommended! Good job! Thank you!

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