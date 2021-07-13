Important Levels Indicator
- Indicators
-
Andrey TatarinovRobot for trading on news
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10427
Trend Hunter indicator with the ability to send signals to Telegram
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 8 November 2023
The indicator displays important technical levels on the chart. These levels act as support or resistance for the price movement.
The most important levels are multiples of 100 and 50 pips. You can also display levels in multiples of 25 pips .
When the price reaches the level, an alert or push notification is displayed.
MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69740
Settings
- Show Levels 100 pips - show levels that are multiples of 100 pips
- Show Levels 50 pips - show levels that are multiples of 50 pips
- Show Levels 25 pips - show levels that are multiples of 25 pips
- Color Levels 100 pips - line color for levels divisible by 100 pips
- Color Levels 50 pips - line color for levels divisible by 50 pips
- Color Levels 25 pips - line color for levels divisible by 25 pips
- Send Alert - sending notifications
- Send Push - sending push notifications
Very very good !!!