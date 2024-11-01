SuperTrend Pro
- Indicators
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Rashed SamirI am a professional MQL5 and Pine Script programmer and mathematician with over 10 years of experience in trading, programming, and developing trading bots and indicators. My expertise lies in designing algorithmic strategies based on mathematical principles and advanced statistical models. The
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 November 2024
- Activations: 10
This indicator is the mql version of the SuperTrend indicator.
SuperTrend is one of the most common ATR based trailing stop indicators.
In this version you can change the ATR calculation method from the settings. Default method is RMA, when the alternative method is SMA.