SuperTrend Pro

This indicator is the mql version of the SuperTrend indicator.

SuperTrend is one of the most common ATR based trailing stop indicators.

In this version you can change the ATR calculation method from the settings. Default method is RMA, when the alternative method is SMA.

The indicator is easy to use and gives an accurate reading about an ongoing trend. It is constructed with two parameters, namely period and multiplier. The default values used while constructing a superindicator are 10 for average true range or trading period and three for its multiplier.