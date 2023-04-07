Linear Regression Candles MT4

This indicator is the mql version of the Linear Regression Candles indicator.

There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.This script includes features such as linear regression for open, high, low, and close prices, signal smoothing with simple or exponential moving averages.

I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator.



To increase the loading speed of any indicator:

Reduce the max bars in chart variable. Less than 5000 is suggested. Delete the bases folder.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me



