WaveTrend 3D

WaveTrend 3D is the mql version of this oscillator (By jdehorty and LazyBear).

WaveTrend 3D (WT3D) is a novel implementation of the famous WaveTrend (WT) indicator and has been completely redesigned from the ground up to address some of the inherent shortcomings associated with the traditional WT algorithm.

WaveTrend 3D is an alternative implementation of WaveTrend that directly addresses some of the known shortcomings of the indicator, including its unbounded extremes, susceptibility to whipsaw, and lack of insight into other timeframes.

INPUTS:

  • Source: The input series. Usually, it is the close or average price, but it can be any series.
  • Use Mirror: Whether to display a mirror image of the source series; for visualizing the series as a 3D waveform similar to a soundwave.
  • Use EMA: Whether to use an exponential moving average of the input series.
  • EMA Length: The length of the exponential moving average.
  • Use COG: Whether to use the center of gravity of the input series.
  • COG Length: The length of the center of gravity.
  • Speed to Emphasize: The target speed to emphasize.
  • Width: The width of the emphasized line.
  • Display Kernel Moving Average: Whether to display the kernel moving average of the signal. Like PCA, an unsupervised Machine Learning technique whereby neighboring vectors are projected onto the Principal Component.
  • Display Kernel Signal: Whether to display the kernel estimator for the emphasized line. Like the Kernel MA, it can show underlying shifts in bias within a more significant trend by the colors reflected on the ribbon itself.
  • Show Oscillator Lines: Whether to show the oscillator lines.
  • Offset: The offset of the emphasized oscillator plots.
  • Fast Length: The length scale factor for the fast oscillator.
  • Fast Smoothing: The smoothing scale factor for the fast oscillator.
  • Normal Length: The length scale factor for the normal oscillator.
  • Normal Smoothing: The smoothing scale factor for the normal frequency.
  • Slow Length: The length scale factor for the slow oscillator.
  • Slow Smoothing: The smoothing scale factor for the slow frequency.
  • Divergence Threshold: The number of bars for the divergence to be considered significant.
  • Trigger Wave Percent Size: How big the current wave should be relative to the previous wave.
  • Background Area Transparency Factor: Transparency factor for the background area.
  • Foreground Area Transparency Factor: Transparency factor for the foreground area.
  • Background Line Transparency Factor: Transparency factor for the background line.
  • Foreground Line Transparency Factor: Transparency factor for the foreground line.
  • Custom Transparency: Transparency of the custom colors.
  • Total Gradient Steps: The maximum amount of steps supported for a gradient calculation is 256.
  • Fast Bullish Color: The color of the fast bullish line.
  • Normal Bullish Color: The color of the normal bullish line.
  • Slow Bullish Color: The color of the slow bullish line.
  • Fast Bearish Color: The color of the fast bearish line.
  • Normal Bearish Color: The color of the normal bearish line.
  • Slow Bearish Color: The color of the slow bearish line.
  • Bullish Divergence Signals: The color of the bullish divergence signals.
  • Bearish Divergence Signals: The color of the bearish divergence signals.

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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4.53 (15)
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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