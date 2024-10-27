Smoothed Heiken Ashi Candles MT5

This indicator is the mql version of the Smoothed Heiken Ashi Candles.

Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller

Heikin-Ashi charts resemble candlestick charts, but have a smoother appearance as they track a range of price movements, rather than tracking every price movement as with candlesticks.



Because the Heikin Ashi candlesticks are calculated based on averages, the candlesticks will have smaller shadows than a regular Japanese candlestick. Just like with regular Japanese candlesticks, with a Heikin Ashi candlestick, the smaller the shadow, the stronger the trend.

In this indicator, Heiken Ashi candles smoothed with exponential moving average.

The length of 1 will be the same as the normal Heikin Ashi.

I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator

I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have. Contact information: Telegram (See profile)

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/Rashedsamir/messages









