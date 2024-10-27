Smoothed Heiken Ashi Candles MT5

4.5

This indicator is the mql version of the Smoothed Heiken Ashi Candles.

Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller

Heikin-Ashi charts resemble candlestick charts, but have a smoother appearance as they track a range of price movements, rather than tracking every price movement as with candlesticks.

Because the Heikin Ashi candlesticks are calculated based on averages, the candlesticks will have smaller shadows than a regular Japanese candlestick. Just like with regular Japanese candlesticks, with a Heikin Ashi candlestick, the smaller the shadow, the stronger the trend.

In this indicator, Heiken Ashi candles smoothed with exponential moving average.
The length of 1 will be the same as the normal Heikin Ashi.

I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator

I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Contact information:

Telegram (See profile)

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/Rashedsamir/messages




Reviews 2
HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2025.11.03 06:41 
 

This is the tool I was looking for. Many Thanks

multiuwe
149
multiuwe 2025.04.21 09:58 
 

Ich arbeite bereits längere Zeit mit diesem Indikator. Meine Standardeinstellung beruht auf 1 Stunde und bringt somit auch die besten Ergebnisse. Bei Seitwärtsmärkten sollte man auf ihn verzichten oder nur im 5Minutenchart verwenden. Meist trade ich Indezes, Rohstoffe und Forex. Optimal funktioniert er im Zusammenspiel mit dem Ichimoku, wodurch kaum Fehlsignale resultieren.

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HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2025.11.03 06:41 
 

This is the tool I was looking for. Many Thanks

multiuwe
149
multiuwe 2025.04.21 09:58 
 

Ich arbeite bereits längere Zeit mit diesem Indikator. Meine Standardeinstellung beruht auf 1 Stunde und bringt somit auch die besten Ergebnisse. Bei Seitwärtsmärkten sollte man auf ihn verzichten oder nur im 5Minutenchart verwenden. Meist trade ich Indezes, Rohstoffe und Forex. Optimal funktioniert er im Zusammenspiel mit dem Ichimoku, wodurch kaum Fehlsignale resultieren.

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