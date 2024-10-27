Smoothed Heiken Ashi Candles MT5
- Indicators
-
Rashed SamirI am a professional MQL5 and Pine Script programmer and mathematician with over 10 years of experience in trading, programming, and developing trading bots and indicators. My expertise lies in designing algorithmic strategies based on mathematical principles and advanced statistical models. The
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 26 March 2025
This indicator is the mql version of the Smoothed Heiken Ashi Candles.
Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller
Heikin-Ashi charts resemble candlestick charts, but have a smoother appearance as they track a range of price movements, rather than tracking every price movement as with candlesticks.
Because the Heikin Ashi candlesticks are calculated based on averages, the candlesticks will have smaller shadows than a regular Japanese candlestick. Just like with regular Japanese candlesticks, with a Heikin Ashi candlestick, the smaller the shadow, the stronger the trend.
In this indicator, Heiken Ashi candles smoothed with exponential moving average.
The length of 1 will be the same as the normal Heikin Ashi.
I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator
I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.
Contact information:
Telegram (See profile)
This is the tool I was looking for. Many Thanks