Linear Regression Candles MT5

4.5

This indicator is the mql version of the Linear Regression Candles indicator.

There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.This script includes features such as linear regression for open, high, low, and close prices, signal smoothing with simple or exponential moving averages.

Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller

I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator

To increase the loading speed of any indicator:

  1. Reduce the max bars in chart variable. Less than 5000 is suggested.
  2. Delete the bases folder.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me.

Reviews 3
gnosis_ivy
17
gnosis_ivy 2025.07.03 16:57 
 

i really love the way how it smooth and filter out small fluctuation and gives a clear vision for trend. just wondering if you can sell the original code to me? i wish to make it for EA accordingly myself. a great indicator. :)

mura1975
144
mura1975 2026.02.24 05:18 
 

Signal Smoothingの設定値を7にして、ロングエントリー時は、MAラインを陽線のローソク足の実体全体が抜けたらエントリー、ショートエントリーは、MAラインが陰線のローソク足の実体と 交差した時点でエントリーするようにしたら、勝率が上がりました。

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44189 2026.03.15 12:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mura1975
144
mura1975 2026.02.24 05:18 
 

Signal Smoothingの設定値を7にして、ロングエントリー時は、MAラインを陽線のローソク足の実体全体が抜けたらエントリー、ショートエントリーは、MAラインが陰線のローソク足の実体と 交差した時点でエントリーするようにしたら、勝率が上がりました。

gnosis_ivy
17
gnosis_ivy 2025.07.03 16:57 
 

i really love the way how it smooth and filter out small fluctuation and gives a clear vision for trend. just wondering if you can sell the original code to me? i wish to make it for EA accordingly myself. a great indicator. :)

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