Linear Regression Candles MT5
- Indicators
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Rashed SamirI am a professional MQL5 and Pine Script programmer and mathematician with over 10 years of experience in trading, programming, and developing trading bots and indicators. My expertise lies in designing algorithmic strategies based on mathematical principles and advanced statistical models. The
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 18 March 2025
This indicator is the mql version of the Linear Regression Candles indicator.
There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.This script includes features such as linear regression for open, high, low, and close prices, signal smoothing with simple or exponential moving averages.
Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller
I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator
To increase the loading speed of any indicator:
- Reduce the max bars in chart variable. Less than 5000 is suggested.
- Delete the bases folder.
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me.
i really love the way how it smooth and filter out small fluctuation and gives a clear vision for trend. just wondering if you can sell the original code to me? i wish to make it for EA accordingly myself. a great indicator. :)