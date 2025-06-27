Linear Regression Candles MT4
- Indicateurs
- Rashed Samir
- Version: 1.2
- Mise à jour: 27 juin 2025
This indicator is the mql version of the Linear Regression Candles indicator.
Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller
There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.This script includes features such as linear regression for open, high, low, and close prices, signal smoothing with simple or exponential moving averages.
I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator.
To increase the loading speed of any indicator:
- Reduce the max bars in chart variable. Less than 5000 is suggested.
- Delete the bases folder.
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me