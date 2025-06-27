Linear Regression Candles MT4

This indicator is the mql version of the Linear Regression Candles indicator.

Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller

There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.This script includes features such as linear regression for open, high, low, and close prices, signal smoothing with simple or exponential moving averages.

I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator.

To increase the loading speed of any indicator:

  1. Reduce the max bars in chart variable. Less than 5000 is suggested.
  2. Delete the bases folder.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me 


Plus de l'auteur
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Quantix EA
Rashed Samir
5 (4)
Experts
The Quantix EA is built on a robust trading strategy, designed to optimize trading performance through precise entry and exit points. It leverages a combination of multiple technical indicators to identify potential market movements, ensuring that each trade is backed by solid market data. What sets this EA apart is its integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for trade confirmation. The AI provide an additional layer of decision-making, enhancing the accuracy of trade signals and minimizin
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk est un expert professionnel du scalping. La stratégie est basée sur des algorithmes de scalping intelligents qui négocient à certaines périodes du marché. Le système n'utilise pas de stratégies risquées telles que la grille ou la martingale. Le trading se fait sur la base du retour du prix sur de courtes périodes. Toutes les transactions sont clôturées en quelques heures. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. FONCTIONNALITÉS L'
Prop Assistant MT5
Rashed Samir
Utilitaires
Prop Assistant – The Ultimate Trading Tool for Prop Firm Challenges Are you preparing for FTMO or other prop firm challenges? Prop Assistant is the smart trading companion designed to help you pass with confidence and stay funded! Key Features: Max Drawdown Control: Automatically stops trading or closes all positions when your maximum drawdown is reached. Daily Profit & Loss Management : Set your daily profit/loss limits and let the assistant manage your risk. Overall Account Loss Protection:
Local Trade Copier MT5
Rashed Samir
3 (1)
Utilitaires
Local Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in the   local   mode. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system. It fully suppo
SSL Hybrid
Rashed Samir
Indicateurs
This indicator is the mql5 version of the   SSLHybrid   indicator. MT4 Version Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Description of TradingView version: This script is designed for the NNFX Method, so it is recommended for Daily charts only. Tried to implement a few VP NNFX Rules This script has a SSL / Baseline (you can choose between the SSL or MA), a secondary SSL for continiuation trades and a third SSL for exit trades. Alerts added for Baseline entries, SSL
Linear Regression Candles MT5
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator is the mql version of the   Linear Regression Candles   indicator. There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.This script includes features such as linear regression for open, high, low, and close prices, signal smoothing with simple or exponential moving averages. Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator To incre
FREE
Smoothed Heiken Ashi Candles MT5
Rashed Samir
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
This indicator is the mql version of the   Smoothed   Heiken Ashi Candles. Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Heikin-Ashi charts resemble   candlestick charts , but have a smoother appearance as they track a range of price movements, rather than tracking every price movement as with candlesticks. Because the Heikin Ashi candlesticks are calculated based on averages, the candlesticks will have smaller shadows than a regular Japanese candlestick. Just like with
FREE
Local Trade Copier
Rashed Samir
Utilitaires
Local Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in the   local   mode. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT5 Version MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system. It fully suppo
Remote Trade Copier TEST
Rashed Samir
Utilitaires
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system, whereas remote mode enables copying between MetaTrader installations on sepa
FREE
Remote Trade Receiver MT5
Rashed Samir
Utilitaires
Free Slave Version – Remote Trade Receiver MT5. This is the FREE Slave version of our professional Remote Trade Copier system. It allows you to receive trades from a Master account running our full Copy Trade solution. Designed for simplicity and reliability, this version is read-only and cannot send trades or operate independently. Key Features: One-click setup – simply connect to the Master. Fast and accurate order copying. Supports all symbols, order types, and brokers. Minimal resource us
FREE
SSL Hybrid MT4
Rashed Samir
Indicateurs
This indicator is the mql4 version of the   SSLHybrid   indicator. MT5 Version Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Description of TradingView version: This script is designed for the NNFX Method, so it is recommended for Daily charts only. Tried to implement a few VP NNFX Rules This script has a SSL / Baseline (you can choose between the SSL or MA), a secondary SSL for continiuation trades and a third SSL for exit trades. Alerts added for Baseline entries, SSL2
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
WaveTrend 3D
Rashed Samir
Indicateurs
WaveTrend 3D is the mql version of this oscillator (By jdehorty and LazyBear). WaveTrend 3D (WT3D) is a novel implementation of the famous WaveTrend (WT) indicator and has been completely redesigned from the ground up to address some of the inherent shortcomings associated with the traditional WT algorithm. WaveTrend 3D is an alternative implementation of WaveTrend that directly addresses some of the known shortcomings of the indicator, including its unbounded extremes, susceptibility to whips
Twin Range Filter
Rashed Samir
Indicateurs
This indicator is the mql version of the Twin Range Filter indicator. Description of TradingView version: An experiment to combine two range filters and plot the average of both to smooth out the signals. This works significantly better than the typical ATR set-up, but there's still too much noise here to set and forget with bots. Use it as the basis of your own system with additional filtering on top. Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller I welcome your suggesti
SuperTrend Pro
Rashed Samir
Indicateurs
This indicator is the mql version of the   SuperTrend   indicator. SuperTrend is one of the most common ATR based trailing stop indicators. In this version you can change the ATR calculation method from the settings. Default method is RMA, when the alternative method is SMA. The indicator is easy to use and gives an accurate reading about an ongoing trend. It is constructed with two parameters, namely period and multiplier. The default values used while constructing a superindicator are 10 for
SuperTrend Pro EA
Rashed Samir
Experts
INDICATOR INFORMATION SuperTrend is one of the most common ATR based trailing stop indicators. In this version you can change the ATR calculation method from the settings. Default method is RMA, when the alternative method is SMA. The indicator is easy to use and gives an accurate reading about an ongoing trend. It is constructed with two parameters, namely period and multiplier. The default values used while constructing a super indicator are 10 for average true range or trading period and th
Pro News Trader
Rashed Samir
Experts
Pro News Trader is an advanced automated trading bot designed to trade the news seamlessly. It is incredibly user-friendly—simply attach it to your chart, and it does the rest. In Forex trading, news is a significant market mover, and this bot is tailored to help you capitalize on those movements. Take advantage of the promotional launch price available now. The price will increase soon, so act quickly! To test in Strategy Tester mode, you need to place a weekly or monthly news file in the foll
