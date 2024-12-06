SuperTrend Pro EA

INDICATOR INFORMATION

SuperTrend is one of the most common ATR based trailing stop indicators.
In this version you can change the ATR calculation method from the settings. Default method is RMA, when the alternative method is SMA.

The indicator is easy to use and gives an accurate reading about an ongoing trend. It is constructed with two parameters, namely period and multiplier. The default values used while constructing a super indicator are 10 for average true range or trading period and three for its multiplier.

EXPERT INFORMATION

Orders is placed based on the indicator signal. In the new signal, the previous order is closed. The expert also has a trailing stop option, which is disabled by default. You can optimize on different symbols.

  • Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD. You can also try other pairs.
  • Recommended Timeframe: H4
  • Test only with every tick modelling

I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Contact information:


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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