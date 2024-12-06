SuperTrend Pro EA

INDICATOR INFORMATION

SuperTrend is one of the most common ATR based trailing stop indicators.

In this version you can change the ATR calculation method from the settings. Default method is RMA, when the alternative method is SMA.

The indicator is easy to use and gives an accurate reading about an ongoing trend. It is constructed with two parameters, namely period and multiplier. The default values used while constructing a super indicator are 10 for average true range or trading period and three for its multiplier.

EXPERT INFORMATION Orders is placed based on the indicator signal. In the new signal, the previous order is closed. The expert also has a trailing stop option, which is disabled by default. You can optimize on different symbols.

Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD . You can also try other pairs.

. You can also try other pairs. Recommended Timeframe: H4

Timeframe: Test only with every tick modelling

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