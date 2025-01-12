Pro News Trader
- Experts
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Rashed SamirI am a professional MQL5 and Pine Script programmer and mathematician with over 10 years of experience in trading, programming, and developing trading bots and indicators. My expertise lies in designing algorithmic strategies based on mathematical principles and advanced statistical models. The
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 12 January 2025
- Activations: 8
Pro News Trader is an advanced automated trading bot designed to trade the news seamlessly. It is incredibly user-friendly—simply attach it to your chart, and it does the rest. In Forex trading, news is a significant market mover, and this bot is tailored to help you capitalize on those movements.
Take advantage of the promotional launch price available now. The price will increase soon, so act quickly!
To test in Strategy Tester mode, you need to place a weekly or monthly news file in the following directory: Terminal> Common> Files.
Sample Monthly News File: Monthly News File (from 2024-10-13 to 2024-11-08)
KEY FEATURES
- Fully automated news trading
- Two types of trailing stop functionality
- Customizable trading days and hours
- Auto GMT Time support
- High-spread protection filter
- Compatibility with three major news sources: (MQL5.com | ForexFactory.com | Investing.com)
- News events displayed directly on the chart
- Trading sessions displayed on the chart
- Free demo version available for download
- Recommended currency pairs: EURGBP, USDCAD .You can also try other pairs. (For other symbols it may be necessary to change some input values)
- Timeframe: Any
- Minimum deposit: $100
- Recommended leverage 1:500 (1:30 is also OK)
- Important: If your broker's server time is not set to EET, contact the author to configure the time correctly.
- When "Auto Lot Size" is enabled, the lot size is calculated based on your equity and the "Auto Lot Size Percent" parameter.
- To activate news trading, press the News Trade button. To display news on your chart, press the News Display button.
- Ensure "Allow DLL imports" is disabled for proper functionality.
I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.
Contact information:
Telegram (See profile)