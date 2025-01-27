Waterfall Mt4

Super Zone Dmitriy Sotnikov Indicators

Several years of observing the principles of the operation of the Super Zone market worked, then and now, because the indicator allows you to see the trading range of the week and even the month that large market participants use. We are very easy to use on the H4 in the weekly range ( in the tester it not work in the demo mode ) - we sell from the upper zones and buy from the lower zones. Marks zones from the beginning of the week (month) that do not redraw , works on almost all currency pairs