Liquid Pours Xtreme EA is an Expert Advisor that automates trading based on liquidity patterns while combining configurable risk management with broad flexibility in its settings.





Key Features

1. Liquidity Patterns and Customizable Trading Hours

Scheduled Detection: Captures price action at two user-defined time intervals (LiquidityHour1, LiquidityMin1 and LiquidityHour2, LiquidityMin2).

Captures price action at two user-defined time intervals (LiquidityHour1, LiquidityMin1 and LiquidityHour2, LiquidityMin2). Trading Signals: Generates buy or sell signals based on liquidity variations at key moments, without relying on the assumption that “price always returns.”

2. Configurable Risk Management

Tailor Your Exposure: Allows you to set risk parameters according to your personal preferences.

Allows you to set risk parameters according to your personal preferences. Protection on Every Trade: Every order is placed with a Stop Loss (SL) and a Take Profit (TP), limiting exposure to unexpected market movements.

3. Partial Closures and Automatic Breakeven

Optimized Profit Taking: Executes partial closures at strategic points (for example, at 50% and 30% of the position) when certain profit levels are reached.

Executes partial closures at strategic points (for example, at 50% and 30% of the position) when certain profit levels are reached. Dynamic Management: Adjusts the stop to breakeven when the market movement justifies it, helping preserve accumulated gains.

4. Customizable Trading Days

Complete Flexibility: Choose which days of the week (Monday to Sunday) to trade, allowing you to avoid periods of low or excessive volatility.

5. No Martingale or Unlimited Grids

Conservative Strategy: Does not increase lot sizes exponentially after a loss, nor does it maintain positions without a defined SL, thereby reducing the risk of significant drawdowns.

6. Compatible with Any MT5 Symbol

Versatility: Works on major pairs, crosses, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and more, without being limited to a single instrument.

Usage Recommendations

Suggested Setup: Review the provided screenshots (e.g., EURUSD M5, USDCAD M5, etc.) to explore recommended configurations. Risk Management: Although the EA allows you to configure risk, it is advisable to adopt prudent exposure levels (for example, around 1% per trade). Trading Days: Adjust trading days to suit your style or avoid periods of high volatility, such as certain market closures. Adequate Initial Capital: Ensure you have sufficient capital to support trading across multiple instruments, for example, starting from USD 1,000. Demo Testing: It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account or with reduced lot sizes before deploying it in live trading.

Why Choose Liquid Pours Xtreme EA?

Capital Protection: With SL and TP on every trade, your account is less exposed to adverse market movements.

With SL and TP on every trade, your account is less exposed to adverse market movements. Risk Reduction: By not employing Martingale strategies or unlimited grids, it minimizes the chance of deep drawdowns.

By not employing Martingale strategies or unlimited grids, it minimizes the chance of deep drawdowns. Intelligent Automation: Executes partial closures and automatic breakeven adjustments based on market evolution, saving you time.

Executes partial closures and automatic breakeven adjustments based on market evolution, saving you time. Simple Configuration: With intuitive parameters, you can customize trading hours, risk levels, and trading days to suit your trading style.

Disclaimers and Observations

This EA is designed to enhance trading management, but it does not guarantee specific results.

Past performance is not indicative of future outcomes.

It is recommended to monitor your account and adjust risk settings according to market conditions.

The performance of the EA may vary based on broker liquidity and the volatility of the selected asset.

Liquid Pours Xtreme EA is a tool crafted for those looking to automate their trading with a focus on capital protection and risk optimization. Explore its functionalities and discover a more organized, tailored approach to trading!



