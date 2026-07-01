Safe Leverage Platinum

  • Utilities
  • Suwan Chanidnok
    Suwan Chanidnok

    Suwan Chanidnok

    Hello all followers. This is a trading signal that focuses on safety and investment,
    making you feel good and relaxed. Let's have fun with my trades.
    use low - medium risk
    capital 50 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (micro/cent acc)
    capital 5000 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (std acc)
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 1 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

◆ CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH

When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity.

This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management.

⚠ Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee safety, stability, or future performance.


👑 SAFE LEVERAGE PLATINUM

The Flagship Generation of Professional Risk Management

Version 1.2
Updated: June 2026
Activations: 10

💎 The Evolution Beyond Safe Leverage Pro

Safe Leverage Platinum is not a simple software update.

It is the flagship generation of the Safe Leverage family—redesigned from the ground up with a new architecture, smarter risk controls, and professional portfolio management capabilities.

While Safe Leverage Pro focused on reliable 1:1 leverage management, Platinum transforms the entire trading experience into a complete risk management ecosystem for serious traders.

This is not merely a better version.

It is a new class of trading technology.

🚀 Why Upgrade to Platinum?

Safe Leverage Platinum introduces a completely new level of flexibility, automation, and portfolio protection.

Whether you trade manually, operate multiple Expert Advisors, or manage large accounts, Platinum provides tools that were never available in previous editions.

💎 Platinum Exclusive Features

🛡 Independent Buy & Sell Magic Number Architecture

Buy and Sell positions are managed independently using dedicated Magic Numbers.

This architecture allows cleaner portfolio management and safer operation when multiple strategies run simultaneously.

⚙️ Professional Multi-EA Compatibility

Run multiple Expert Advisors inside the same trading account without conflicts.

Each EA can manage only its own positions while remaining fully isolated from others.

💰 Intelligent Profit Protection

Profit Protection is now fully customizable.

Choose whether to manage:

✔ Only This EA

or

✔ Entire Trading Account

Ideal for traders who combine automated strategies with manual trading.

🎯 Advanced SL / TP Management

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Lock Profit

Trailing Stop

can now operate independently with selectable management modes:

✔ Only This EA

✔ Entire Account

Providing maximum flexibility for every trading style.

📊 Dedicated EA Performance Dashboard

A completely redesigned monitoring system displaying:

• EA Profit (This EA Only)

• Current Open Lots

• Remaining Capacity

• Buy / Sell Positions

• Leverage Status

• Trading Capacity

All information is presented in real time with a clean professional interface.

⚡ Optimized VPS Performance

Built for continuous 24/7 execution.

Ultra-lightweight architecture minimizes CPU and memory usage while maintaining high execution speed and stability.

🏆 5 Professional Trading Engines

⚖ 1:1 Leverage Control Engine

Maintain healthy leverage ratios and prevent excessive exposure.

💰 Intelligent Profit Protection Engine

Automatically secure profits according to your predefined objectives.

🛡 Advanced SL / TP Engine

Flexible Stop Loss, Take Profit and Hidden Protection modes.

📈 Smart Trailing Stop Engine

Precision trailing algorithm that protects profits while allowing positions to grow.

🖥 Professional Trading Dashboard

Real-time monitoring system designed for fast decision making.

💼 Designed For Professional Traders

Safe Leverage Platinum is designed for traders who demand:

✔ Maximum Capital Protection

✔ Professional Risk Management

✔ Multi-EA Portfolio Trading

✔ VPS Stability

✔ Flexible Money Management

✔ Institutional-Level Trading Workflow

Whether you manage a single strategy or an entire portfolio, Platinum adapts to your trading style.

⭐ Why Choose Platinum Instead of Pro?

Safe Leverage Pro established the foundation.

Safe Leverage Platinum elevates it to a completely different level.

It delivers:

✔ More flexibility

✔ More automation

✔ More control

✔ More compatibility

✔ Better portfolio isolation

✔ Enhanced monitoring

✔ Cleaner user experience

✔ Professional-grade architecture

This is the premium edition built for traders who expect more than ordinary money management.

🔷 Safe Leverage Family

🥈 Safe Leverage Pro

Professional 1:1 Leverage Management

🥇 Safe Leverage Platinum

Complete Professional Risk Management Platform

⚠ Disclaimer

Safe Leverage Platinum is a professional trading management and risk management platform.

Trading performance depends on market conditions, user settings, and trading decisions.

The software is designed to assist traders in managing risk more efficiently but does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.

Always test new configurations on a Demo account before trading with real funds.


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5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
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One Click Analysis Tool is a   keyboard shortcut-based object creation   and copying tool for MetaTrader. It makes it easy to use analysis tools in MetaTrader with just a click. With our tool, you can quickly draw support and resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, shapes, channels, trend lines, and all other objects on your chart. Simply click the button, move the mouse, and One Click Analysis Tool will do the rest for you. This can save you time and make your chart analysis more efficient, allowi
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