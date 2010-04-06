Universal BufferPro Automator

The BufferPro Automator EA is a versatile and powerful trading tool designed to automate your trades based on custom signal indicators using buffer inputs. It offers flexibility through several advanced features such as trailing stops, break-even levels, and customizable closing options. With the ability to fine-tune trade execution and risk management, this EA ensures that you maintain control over your strategy while benefiting from automated precision.

Feel free to use your own custom indicators, or reach out to me for a reliable custom indicator after making your purchase.

Key Features:

  1. Buffer-Based Trading: Uses custom indicators with buffer inputs for precise buy and sell signals, ensuring reliable entries and exits.
  2. Customizable Trailing and Break-Even Options: Adjust your trades to lock in profits and minimize risk dynamically.
  3. Basket or Individual Trade Management: Choose between managing trades as a basket (group) or individually, giving you full flexibility over how trades are handled.
  4. Close-Out Functionality: Automatically close trades based on customizable levels and styles (Break Even or Profit).
  5. Custom Indicator Integration: Supports a wide range of custom indicators, allowing traders to implement their own signal systems seamlessly.
  6. Advanced Risk Management: Configurable stop-loss (SL), take-profit (TP), and trailing stop options with dynamic trade management.

EA Inputs and Their Descriptions:

  1. TP Mode (Basket/Individual): Defines whether to manage all trades as a basket or handle them individually. In Basket mode, all trades close together based on cumulative TP/SL or trailing stop. In Individual mode, each trade operates independently.

  2. Lot Size: The lot size for each trade. Default is set to 0.01.

  3. TP (IN $): Sets the take-profit level in dollar amounts, either for the basket or individual trades.

  4. SL (IN $): Sets the stop-loss level in dollar amounts for both basket or individual trades.

  5. Trail TP (IN $): Defines the profit level where the trailing stop feature activates. Once the profit reaches this value, the EA starts trailing.

  6. Trail Step (IN $): The amount in dollars that the EA will trail behind the highest profit level. It ensures profit locking by dynamically adjusting the stop level as profit increases.

  7. Break Even (IN $): Automatically shifts the stop-loss to the break-even level when this dollar value is reached, ensuring no losses after reaching the set level.

  8. Custom Indicator Name: Input your custom indicator’s name here, which the EA will call to generate buy/sell signals.

  9. Buy Buffer NO & Sell Buffer NO: Specify the buffer numbers for buy and sell signals respectively. This allows the EA to understand when to enter long or short trades.

  10. Use Break Even (True/False): Enable or disable the break-even feature, giving flexibility to lock in profits when appropriate.

  11. Use Trailing Stop (True/False): Enable or disable the trailing stop feature, allowing the trade to move with the market while securing profits.

  12. Use Close Out (True/False): Activates the close-out functionality, automatically closing trades based on the configured level and style.

  13. Close Out Trades Level: Specifies the dollar amount at which the close-out process will begin, based on the "Close Out Style" input.

  14. Close Out Style (Break Even/Profit): Defines how trades will be closed when the "Close Out Trades Level" is reached. Either close trades that achieve break-even or those that maximize profit.

  15. Magic Number: Unique identifier for the trades, ensuring no conflict with other EAs running on the same account.

Indicator Filters: The BufferPro Automator offers several optional filters that can be enabled to improve the accuracy of trade entries:

  1. MA Crossover Filter: Uses moving averages (MA1, MA2, MA3) to filter trades based on MA crossover strategies. You can customize the MA periods and types (SMA, EMA, etc.).

  2. ADX Filter: Ensures trades are placed only when the market shows sufficient strength by using the ADX indicator. Set a threshold to confirm trends.

  3. MACD Filter: Adds confirmation by using the MACD indicator to filter trades based on momentum shifts.

  4. RSI Filter: Uses the RSI to ensure that trades are only placed in overbought or oversold conditions, based on the user-defined levels.

  5. Williams %R Filter: Similar to RSI but based on the Williams %R indicator, filtering trades when the market reaches extreme overbought or oversold levels.

  6. Awesome Oscillator (AO) Filter: Confirms market momentum by using the AO, filtering out weak trends.

  7. Volume Filter: Ensures trades are only placed when market volume surpasses a set threshold, improving the reliability of the signal.

  8. Time Filter: Limits trading to specific hours or time ranges, allowing for better control over market conditions.

  9. TDI Filter

  10. Stochastic Filter

  11. CCI Filter


### TDI Filter
The TDI (Traders Dynamic Index) Filter enhances trading decisions by incorporating the TDI indicator, which combines RSI, moving averages, and Bollinger Bands. When enabled, trades will only be executed based on TDI signals. The input parameters allow customization of the RSI period, the moving average period for the RSI, and the Bollinger Bands period with a deviation, ensuring that trades are aligned with the overall market momentum.

### Stochastic Filter
The Stochastic Filter aids in identifying potential reversal points by using the Stochastic Oscillator. When activated, it assesses overbought and oversold conditions based on the %K and %D periods, along with a slowing factor. With defined overbought (80) and oversold (20) levels, this filter helps refine entry and exit points, although it is currently disabled by default.

### CCI Filter
The CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Filter provides additional validation for trade signals. When enabled, it uses the CCI indicator, which measures the deviation of the price from its average, with a default period of 14. The filter can apply a customizable threshold (0) to determine potential buy or sell signals, ensuring that trades are executed only when market conditions meet the specified criteria. This filter is currently disabled by default.


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This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
Utilities
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
GerFX BreakingNews Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT5 version is availalble   here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it w
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
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