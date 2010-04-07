Carry Trade Order Type Indicator for 63 Pairs EA

MetaTrader4 Carry Trade FOREX Swap Rollover Indicator - Enhance Your Carry Trade Strategy

Developed by a seasoned MT4 programmer and successful proprietary trader, this tool is designed to optimize your carry trade strategy.

Key Features:

Analyzes swap rollover values (in Points) for 63 currency pairs.

Indicates whether to take a long (buy) or short (sell) position.

Provides insights for generating positive rollover gains when holding trades overnight.

Ideal for traders focusing on carry trades.

How It Works: Drop the indicator onto your MetaTrader4 chart to analyze swap rates for 63 currency pairs. The tool displays the recommended order type for each pair, aiding in identifying potential trading opportunities.

Technical Details:

Compatible with MetaTrader4.

Analytical tool only; does not execute trades.

Fast execution ensures timely analysis.

Perfect for Carry Traders: This indicator streamlines decision-making and adds a data-driven edge to your carry trade strategy.

Available for Download: Purchase the MetaTrader4 Rollover Indicator today and elevate your carry trade strategy. Instant download available after purchase.

About the Developer:

Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader4 algorithm creation.

Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges.

Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.





Get it Now: [Download available after purchase]