Automatic size calculator

The automatic size calculator (MK01) is a tool that the trader adds on the MT4 chart of each chart and calculates the right lot to enter for each trade while maintaining a certain capital risk for example of 2% (percentage that can be modified from the settings), therefore allows you to manage the capital for each trade executed on the market and allows you to keep the total of possible losses / gains under control, as it updates in real time the total risk that would be lost if all operations go to StopLoss (very useful for managing of the specified capital).

It is a very useful program for trading newbies but also for professionals to calculate precise earnings in terms of fighting. Personally I created this program for the challenges for Prop Firms that require good capital management as they impose daily stoplosses and therefore only those who have good capital management for each trade but also for the total capital are able to overcome these challenges.

The program calculates exactly the lot for each trade taking into account the percentage of risk for each trade. It has a very simple interface and you just need to know where to put the stoploss and takeprofit and the program calculates everything by entering the market directly with security in terms of capital management.

Furthermore, the program has the ability to manage the trade over time, as it is able to:

  1. Move the StopLoss into profit after a certain number of pips set by the trader in the interface. 
  2. If you insert more TakeProfits, the program is able to automatically divide each time the price exceeds that certain level set by the user. 

All this happens thanks to a simple and direct interface thanks to a window in which the settings are set and thanks to the formation of a line on the graph to identify the key levels for StopLoss, TakeProfit, and partial tp.

Settings:

  1. Type of operation: Sell, Buy, Selllimit, sellStop, Buystop, Buylimit 
  2. How much you want to risk as a percentage for each trade 
  3. On which capital to calculate the risk: BALANCE, MARGIN, EQUITY 
  4. Specify if you want to execute the trade automatically (YES), or only know the size with which to enter the market (NO). 
  5. Number of TPs to be set for each trade for example 2 TP -> one partial, the other total. 
  6. Set after how many Pips to move the SL into profit or to what type of RR after which to move the SL into profit. 

Buttons:

  1. Draw: draw lines on the chart to set the price of the SL and partial TPs  
  2. Trade: executes the trade set with "Draw" on the market if "Yes" has been set in Operation, or calculates the entry size. 
  3. Delete: delete all lines in the graph. Window: 

The window below the buttons shows the value of:

  1. Balance: account balance updated in real time 
  2. Free margin: free margin of the account updated in real time  
  3. Equity: Equity of the account updated in real time 
  4. TotalTarde: number of trades in execution at the market and pending 
  5. RisckStatic: the total risk that would be lost IF ALL THE OPERATIONS OF THE ANACOUNT GO TO SL 
  6.  Drawdown: the total of the drawdown of the account updated in real time. 

The program currently works on all Forex pairs, gold and the USTEC. It will be possible to make future updates for example create a function that acts as a trailingstop after a certain value of Pips.

I would like to clarify that the strengths of the program are the speed in calculating and executing the various trades, the precision in calculating the size of the trade in accordance with how much you want to risk. Its calculation speed is also suitable for scalping while always maintaining capital management.


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Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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LucasEthan
14
LucasEthan 2021.07.14 19:08 
 

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OliverMason
14
OliverMason 2021.07.14 18:52 
 

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Gianni Ciao
18
Gianni Ciao 2021.07.14 18:42 
 

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