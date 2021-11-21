MultSet
- Indicators
- Amani Fungo
- Version: 1.2
Multset
This is inte_plays indicator, which helps the trader to enter the trades appropriately
it plots an arrow when there is appropriate environment which permits trading
Features
1. Sends push notification on mobile devices
2. Plots arrow on chart when the setting is found
TimeFrame
Is suggested to be used on higher time frames only, especially starting 15min and above for proper moves
thanks for the work. The tool is useful. //and ThorstenKock is just a scammer who gives everyone bad reviews. //(most likely your competitor);