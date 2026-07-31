Equivalent MA

  • Indicators
  • Yuya Kogoshi
    Yuya Kogoshi

    Yuya Kogoshi

    I am a trader and tool developer focused on making chart analysis clearer, faster, and more practical.
    I believe good trading begins with understanding market structure rather than reacting to noise.
  • Version: 1.15
  • Updated: 31 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

THE NUMBER CHANGES.
THE MEANING DOESN’T.

Change timeframes. Keep your reference.

SAME PERIOD. DIFFERENT MEANING.

Change the timeframe, and the MA you trusted is no longer measuring the same market horizon.

The problem

The same MA period measures a different amount of market time when the chart timeframe changes.

The solution

Equivalent MA changes the number — so your reference keeps the same meaning.

H4 EMA 50
=
H1 EMA 200
=
M15 EMA 800


USER MANUAL

Complete setup instructions, feature details, important notes, and FAQs are available in the Equivalent MA User Manual.

Read the Equivalent MA User Manual


SAME MEANING. DIFFERENT TIMEFRAMES.

Change timeframes. Keep your reference.

One reference

H4 EMA 50 = H1 EMA 200 = M15 EMA 800

What changes

The period changes automatically as you move across timeframes. Your reference stays consistent.

THE RELATIONSHIP. MADE VISIBLE.

See each MA’s matching period across timeframes.

What you see

Each base MA is paired with its matching period on the current chart timeframe.

No extra action

The relationship updates automatically when the chart timeframe changes.

YOUR MA. YOUR WAY.

Equivalent MA doesn’t ask you to change your method. It works with the MA you already use.

Choose the method

Use EMA or SMA — whichever method you normally trust.

Choose the reference

Set the Base Timeframe and the three MA periods you already use.

Clear settings. No guesswork.

THERE WHEN YOU NEED IT.
GONE WHEN YOU DON’T.

Keep the relationship visible when it helps. Minimize the panel when you want more chart space.

Minimize

Click – to move the panel out of the chart area.

Restore

Click + to return the panel to its previous position.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Same Market Time

Equivalent periods represent the same amount of market time. MA values may not match exactly across timeframes.

Overlap on W1 / MN1

Multiple periods may round to the same value or to 1. Overlapping lines are normal.

Standard Timeframes Only

Non-standard MT5 timeframes are not supported in the Standard Edition.

Use It on Multiple Charts

Attach Equivalent MA manually to multiple charts. Settings are managed separately on each chart.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q1. Is H4 fixed as the Base Timeframe?

No. H4 is the default, but another supported timeframe can be selected.

Q2. Can I use SMA?

Yes. Equivalent MA supports both EMA and SMA.

Q3. Why do the periods get so large?

Lower timeframes need more candles to represent the same amount of market time.

Equivalent Period
= Base MA Period × PeriodSeconds(Base TF) ÷ PeriodSeconds(Current TF)

Rounded to the nearest whole number. Minimum value: 1.

Example: Base Timeframe H4 • Base MA Period 50

H1: 50 × 240 ÷ 60 = 200
M15: 50 × 240 ÷ 15 = 800
M5: 50 × 240 ÷ 5 = 2400

Large periods are expected — not an error.

Q4. Do I have to display all three moving averages?

No. Each MA can be shown or hidden separately.

SUPPORT & DISCLAIMER

Support

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact us through the MQL5 product page.

Disclaimer

Equivalent MA is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It does not provide trading signals, investment advice, or guarantees of profit.

Trading Risk

Trading involves risk. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Built by a trader, for traders.

Recommended products
MTT Breakout Trade Setup Pro
Zephania Omondi Kungu
Utilities
No EA, no complex configuration – just run this script and see your professional trade setup instantly on the chart. The MTT   Breakout Trade Setup Pro   script is built for manual breakout traders who want   institutional‑grade risk management   without the overhead of an Expert Advisor. It uses a proprietary higher‑timeframe detection algorithm (calibrated for the 9:00 GMT+3 session) to identify the optimal breakout reference levels. Your Stop Loss distance is derived automatically from market
Ssl b vinod ema alerts
Vinodkumar Nair
Indicators
The SSL ST Strategy MT5 Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify buy and sell signals clearly on the trading chart. It offers visual indicators like lines and arrows, alongside sound, popup, and push notifications to alert traders promptly when a trading opportunity arises. Key Advantages Provides clear visual signals directly on the chart using colored lines (SSL1 and Baseline) and arrows for buy (green triangle) and sell (red triangle) signals. Supports sound a
FREE
G FiboTrend
Lee Teik Hong
Indicators
G-FiboTrend — Indicator Description G-FiboTrend is a trend-channel indicator for MetaTrader 5 that plots dynamic Fibonacci-based price zones over a rolling lookback period. How It Works The indicator scans a user-defined number of bars ( FiboPeriod ) to identify the highest high (HH) and lowest low (LL) within that window. From this range, it derives three key levels: Upper Band — Fibonacci level (default 61.8%) Mid Band — 50.0% midpoint Lower Band — Fibonacci level (default 38.2%) These levels
InstitutionalMiniTerminalOCO
Italo
Utilities
The EA works directly on the main chart of MetaTrader 5. Visual order execution system with: trade panel visual OCO sending floating mini charts entry/stop/take lines mouse interaction graphic position management Main panel: Containing: asset selection lot field stop loss take profit trailing stop BUY and SELL buttons OCO button cancel orders button close all button BE (break even) button reverse button Panel is movable on the chart. 2. MINI CHARTS Create a floating mini chart system. U
Momentum waves oscillator
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
The Momentum Waves Oscillator is an indicator designed for traders who want to declutter their charts. It does not generate "magic" signals; instead, it structures market data to provide an immediate, noise-free reading of momentum and volatility. This tool transforms price action into an organized visual grid, facilitating rapid and confident decision-making. Key Features: "Snap-to-Grid" Points: Prices are normalized on a scale of -100 to +100 with a step of 5. This eliminates chart "jitter" an
Traders Inside Trend Indicator
Markus Paminger
Indicators
Displays trends in current chart. You can display trends of multiple timeframes in one chart by inserting this indicator as often as you want. Key features: displays trend line by finding highs and lows counts number of high/low of current trend in different color (long/short) allows you to display multiple timeframe trends in one chart Settings: Indicator Name: if you want to show M5 and H1 on one chart add TITrend twice to your current chart and rename M5 to "TITrendM5" and H1 to "TITrendH1" C
Magic Vwap Key Levels
TitanScalper
Indicators
Professional VWAP Trading System with Advanced Signal Detection Transform your trading with the most comprehensive VWAP indicator available for MetaTrader 5. Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro combines multiple timeframe analysis, intelligent signal detection, and professional-grade visualization to give you the edge in modern markets. CORE FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe VWAP Analysis Session, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP calculations Previous 10-day VWAP support/resistance Dynamic anchor periods (Session/Week/Mo
The trend filter
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
Trend Filter By HYPOLITE MAKER (v3.00) Trend Filter is a visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to clean up your charts and display the market's true trend. It eliminates market noise and visual traps to help you stay on the right side of the market, with significantly less lag than standard moving averages. Visuals & Key Features The Central Line: It changes color to give you the market direction at a glance. Green for an uptrend, Red for a downtrend, and Yellow when the market is hesitatin
Buy vs Sell Force Real Time
Hericlezia Andrade Assuncao
Indicators
Buy Sell Strength Realtime displays buying and selling pressure directly on each candle of the main chart, with no separate window needed. For each bar, the indicator calculates the proportion of buyers and sellers based on the close position within the bar range (high and low), multiplied by tick volume. Results appear as: Green number below the low — buying strength Red number above the high — selling strength Instantly identify which side is dominating bar by bar, without switching wind
Trade Area
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
Most time the market is in a small oscillation amplitude. The Trade Area indicator helps users to recognize that time. There are 5 lines in this indicator: Area_high, Area_middle, Area_Low, SL_high and SL_low. Recommendations: When price is between Area_high and Area_Low, it's time to trade. Buy at Area_Low level and sell at Area_high level. The SL_high and SL_low lines are the levels for Stop Loss. Change the Deviations parameter to adjust SL_high and SL_low.
Trailing Uses Quadratic Regression
Vladimir Komov
Indicators
- This is an indicator of directional movement that allows you to determine the trend at the time of its inception and set the levels of a protective stop. Trailing can be carried out both from below, when the stop level is below the current price and is pulled up behind the price if it increases, and above, when stop levels are above the current price. Unlike trailing with a constant distance, the stop level is set at the lower boundary of the quadratic regression channel (in the case of tra
First Bar
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Experts
Trade System You choose a bar on the day to trade, when this bar closes the robot will send two orders a at the high other at the low of the candle, which gets again the other will be canceled Stop the stop will be one tick under the low on case of the buy, or one tick above the high on case of the sell Take The take can be setted how much you wants of the stop range, it can be costumized in the strategy otimization Otimization This robot have the input to get risck return, so you can run int in
FREE
RSImaxmin
Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
4.5 (10)
Indicators
The indicator shows when there are overprice and divergences on the RSI. In addition, it has configurable alerts, dynamic overprice levels and a special “RSI cleaner” function. The indicator that automatically calculates the premium rates! RSImaxmin is an indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillator that effectively identifies changes in price trends as it reflects the relative strength of bullish movements compared to bearish movements. It is widely used by traders to measur
Sync Session and Candle Timer
Magno Junior Marinho
Utilities
SessionSync   is a smart and elegant timing tool for MetaTrader 5, created to keep traders fully synchronized with the market. It shows the remaining time of the current candle in real time and displays the main trading clocks, including server time, local time, New York, and London. With a clean floating panel and an intuitive layout, SessionSync helps you track candle expiration and market sessions quickly and efficiently, without overloading your chart. Whether you trade price action, intrada
Candle Timer Zakirulbd
Mohammad Zakirul Haque
Indicators
Zakirulbd Candle Timer V7   Professional trader utilities. Minimal design. Maximum clarity. Zakirulbd Candle Timer V7 is a professional MT5 indicator designed to display the remaining time of the current candle directly on your chart in a clean, distraction-free format. One of the most common frustrations among traders is not knowing exactly how much time remains before a candle closes. Many traders moving from other platforms actively look for a reliable candle countdown timer before fully ado
FREE
Quantum Trend Scanner
Niccyril Chirindo
5 (1)
Indicators
QUANTUM TREND SCANNER Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Dashboard Quantum Trend Scanner is an advanced technical indicator designed to analyze market trends across multiple timeframes and currency pairs simultaneously. The indicator provides traders with comprehensive market insights through three integrated analytical panels. Quantum Trend Scanner Guide is Here  What It Does The indicator monitors 30 currency pairs across 9 timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and pre
Fractals MTF
Kong Yew Chan
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Fractal Indicator Description for MQL5 Introducing the Multi-Timeframe Fractal Indicator! Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyze Fractals on a timeframe independent of your chart's current timeframe. Gain insights from higher timeframes for informed trading decisions. Customizable Parameters: Timeframe: Choose the timeframe on which Fractals will be calculated (e.g., Daily, H4, etc.). Number of Bars: Specify the number of bars considered around a potential Fractal for c
ClearArrows MT5
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
For any trader, the result of market analysis is the correct determination of entry and exit points from the market. The ClearArrows indicator does not display any unnecessary information that may distract or mislead the trader, but only the most important thing. The indicator is very easy to use, when a down arrow appears, you need to open a SELL deal, when an up arrow appears you need to open a BUY deal. The ClearArrows indicator, despite its outward simplicity, has a large analytical algori
Dorian
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The Dorian indicator is an intuitive tool for determining the current market trend. It is based on a simple visualization in the form of two-color lines, which makes it convenient for use by both beginners and experienced traders. This indicator not only helps determine the direction of the trend, but also serves as a valuable advisor for making decisions about entering the market or closing positions. Due to its simplicity and effectiveness, Dorian is recommended for traders of any experience
Oracle Trading ElliottWave
Ilia Makar
Indicators
Oracle Trading Elliott Wave Balan — Elliott Wave Analysis Indicator with Multiple Confirmations Stop guessing which wave the market is in. See it clearly. Oracle Trading Elliott Wave Balan is a full-featured Elliott Wave analysis engine for MetaTrader 5, built on the classical rules of Elliott’s theory (according to Balan’s book) and enhanced with eleven independent layers of confirmation — from RSI divergence to institutional Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps. The indicator draws the complete wa
Institutionnal VWAP
Cyril Louis Marc Maillet
Indicators
VWAP Pro – Institutional VWAP Indicator                       Professional MT5 Indicator Trade With Institutional Precision VWAP Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), one of the most widely used institutional benchmarks in financial markets. Used by banks, hedge funds and professiona
Market Equilibrium Index Pro MT5
Black Panther AI
Indicators
Market Equilibrium Index Pro – Advanced Price Balance & Mean Reversion Indicator for MT5   Get the MetaTrader 4 Version Here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165151 Market Equilibrium Index Pro is a quantitative market balance indicator engineered to detect statistically extended price conditions and dynamic equilibrium shifts. Unlike traditional oscillators, this tool applies weighted price distribution logic to calculate real-time equilibrium zones, allowing traders to identify hi
Volume Buy Sell Support Resistance
Paolo Scopazzo
5 (1)
Indicators
This easy to setup indicator shows you the market volumes in a different way, with support and resistance as showed. You can setup: - Backdays volume to show - Heiken Ashi candle view It works for every kind of graph and every kind of period. The program shows the volumes based on the number of candles displayed in the chart: the more candles the more volumes. Enjoy this very useful indicator. Please feel free to message me to report any kind of improvements! :D
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Pro Volume Matrix
Mudassar Rasool
Indicators
Ultimate Double Top & Bottom (Pro Volume Matrix) Stop trading retail breakouts. Start trading Institutional Traps. The   Ultimate Double Top & Bottom   is not a standard, lagging pattern scanner. It is a highly advanced, non-repainting structural engine equipped with a proprietary   3-Leg Volume Matrix . Designed exclusively for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and order flow traders, this indicator mathematically dissects the tick volume inside M and W patterns to reveal true institutional intent:  
Breakeven Line V2
Hoai Phuong Tran
Indicators
Breakeven Line v2 Indicator   is a MetaTrader indicator that calculates breakeven level based on all open positions and displays it on your chart as a horizontal line. Additionally, it will calculate the total number trades, the total number of lots, and the distance to the breakeven line in points and profit/loss. The indicator is available for MetaTrader 5 . Why use Breakeven Line Indicator? When you have multiple trades opened on a single symbol, it can be difficult to tell where your averag
Santa Trend
Marco Aurelio Cestari
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Santa Trend Indicator  is an efficient way to forecast and detect the trend in any market. Advantages Generates instant buy and sell signals. Provides an alternate exit strategy to your existing trading system. Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates. Works in all symbols and all timeframes. Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development. Does not lag.
FREE
Candle patterns scanner with trend filter MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (5)
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for Pin bars, Morning/evening stars, Engulfings, Tweezers, Three Line Strikes, Inside bars and Pennants and Triangles.  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's   blog . Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow
Dynamic Linear Regression Channel
Quang Huy Quach
3.5 (2)
Indicators
The Linear Regression Channel is a powerful technical analysis tool that helps visually identify the prevailing trend and potential price zones. Essentially, the indicator performs two main functions: It draws a trendline through the center of price action over a specified period. This line is calculated using the linear regression method, which results in the best possible "line of best fit" for the price data. From this center line, the indicator plots two parallel lines above and below, creat
FREE
Sniper PRO Alert System
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
Indicators
RSI Price Action Breakout is a technical indicator designed to filter market noise and identify high-probability reversal points. Unlike standard oscillators, this tool does not signal immediately upon overbought/oversold conditions; instead, it waits for a Price Action confirmation (Breakout/Engulfing) to validate the entry. NEW:   Mobile Push Notifications included! Engineering Logic The algorithm operates on a strict two-step validation process: 1. Condition A (Setup): The RSI (Relative S
ICT Institutional Zones Pro
Celestine Anyango Wabomba
Indicators
ICT Institutional Zones Pro — Trade with Institutional Precision Stop wasting time manually drawing key ICT levels every day. ICT Institutional Zones Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for traders who use ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to read market structure with precision. This indicator automatically maps the most important institutional levels directly on your chart, helping you instantly identify where smart money is likely accumulating, distributing
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
More from author
MTF Time Navigator
Yuya Kogoshi
Indicators
Spend less time navigating. More time reviewing. MTF Time Navigator removes the repeated work of finding the same point across multiple timeframe charts. Mark it once. Move it once. Find it on every synchronized chart. Stay focused on the chart review — not on moving each chart to the same point in time. User Manual For complete installation instructions, operation details, settings, and FAQs, see the   MTF Time Navigator – User Manual . Draw one vertical line. See the same moment on eve
Equivalent MA Pro
Yuya Kogoshi
Indicators
EQUIVALENT MA PRO MQL5 PRODUCT DESCRIPTION HERO THE NUMBER CHANGES. THE MEANING DOESN’T. Display your higher-timeframe moving averages correctly on lower timeframes. Then synchronize the entire MA environment across every open chart of the same symbol. USER MANUAL For complete setup instructions, feature details, important notes, and FAQs, see the Equivalent MA Pro User Manual WHY EQUIVALENT MA? SAME PERIOD. DIFFERENT MEANING. The same MA period represents a different amount of market time whe
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review