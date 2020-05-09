Regression

The Regression indicator shows the direction of the trend. The graph shows up to 3 regression lines with different time periods. The straight line is built as the average inside the wave channel of the price movement (shown on one ScreenShot).

In this case, you can disable any of the lines. Also, the indicator allows you to change the color for each line. It is interesting to calculate the relative angle in degrees. The angle display can also be turned off.

Thanks to this indicator, you can see the dynamics of trend changes over time.
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Aleksandr Tamonin
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Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 15:55 
 

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