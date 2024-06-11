Nexus fibonacci indicator

This variant of the ZigZag indicator is recalculated at each tick

only at the bars that were not calculated yet and, therefore, it does

not overload CPU at all which is different from the standard

indicator. Besides, in this indicator drawing of a line is executed

exactly in ZIGZAG style and, therefore, the indicator correctly and

simultaneously displays two of its extreme points (High and Low) at

the same bar!





Depth is a minimum number of bars without the second maximum (minimum)

which is Deviation pips less (more) than the previous one, i.e. ZigZag

always can diverge but it may converge (or dislocate entirely) for the

value more than Deviation only after the Depth number of bars.

Backstep is a minimum number of bars between maximums (minimums).





Zigzag indicator is a number of trendlines that unite considerable

tops and bottoms on a price chart. The parameter concerning the

minimum prices changes determines the per cent value where the price

must move to generate a new "Zig" or "Zag" line. This indicator

filters the changes on an analyzed chart that are less than the set

value. Therefore, Zigzag reflects only considerable amedments. Zigzag

is used mainly for the simplified visualization of charts, as it shows

only the most important changes and reverses. Also, it can be used to

reveal the Elliott Waves and different chart figures. It is necessary

to remember that the lastindicator segment can change depending on the

changes of the analyzed data. It is one of the few indicators that can

change their previous value, in case of an asset price change.

Such an ability to correct its values according to the further price

changings makes Zigzag an excellent tool for the already formed price

changes. Therefore, there is no point in creating a trading system

based on Zigzag as it is most suitable for the analysis of historical

data not forecasting.



