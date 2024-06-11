Nexus fibonacci indicator

4
This  variant of the ZigZag  indicator is recalculated  at  each  tick 
only at the bars that were not calculated yet and,  therefore, it does 
not  overload  CPU  at  all  which  is  different   from  the standard
indicator. Besides, in this indicator drawing of  a  line is  executed
exactly in ZIGZAG style  and, therefore, the  indicator  correctly and
simultaneously  displays  two  of its extreme points (High and Low) at
the same bar!

Depth is a minimum number of bars without the second maximum (minimum)
which is Deviation pips less (more) than the previous one, i.e. ZigZag
always can diverge but it may converge (or dislocate entirely) for the
 value more than Deviation only after the Depth number of bars.
Backstep is a minimum number of bars between maximums (minimums).

Zigzag  indicator  is a number  of trendlines  that unite considerable
tops  and bottoms  on a price  chart.  The  parameter  concerning  the
minimum  prices  changes determines the per cent value where the price
must move to generate a  new "Zig"   or  "Zag"  line.   This indicator
filters  the  changes  on an analyzed chart that are less than the set
value. Therefore, Zigzag  reflects only considerable amedments. Zigzag
is used mainly for the simplified visualization of charts, as it shows
only the most important changes and reverses.  Also, it can be used to
reveal the Elliott Waves and  different chart figures. It is necessary
to remember that the lastindicator segment can change depending on the
changes of the analyzed data. It is one of the few indicators that can
change their previous value, in case of an asset price change.
Such an ability to correct  its values  according to the further price
changings makes Zigzag an  excellent tool for the already formed price
changes.  Therefore, there is  no point in  creating a  trading system
based on Zigzag as it is most suitable for the analysis  of historical
data not forecasting.

Reviews 2
Sureush
115
Sureush 2025.03.15 15:59 
 

Good but some lagging

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Sureush
115
Sureush 2025.03.15 15:59 
 

Good but some lagging

Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.03.13 11:46 
 

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