Nexus Range Breakout

This is a classic Range BreakOut system. Range is defined by min number of bars and max width in pips. User can adjust both.

The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day, This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program.

How the expert works

The expert creates a range from a group of candles, and then when this range is breached, he buys or sellsYou can set the number of candles in the range in the settings and the number of points in the range The number of winning points and losing points can be added in the settings

Features:

No martingale, grid or DCA. Never hold on losing trades.

No risk for brokers

Backtested and optimized from 2020-2024

Symbol mapping function for different brokers

Different modes of money management with customizable risk

Parameters are already calibrated and optimized internally.

Setup:





Attach the EA on ONE EURUSD M15 chart; Enable trading pairs in Market Watch

Recommend good spreads ECN brokers. Standard brokers with New York close time

Minimum capital recommended: $500