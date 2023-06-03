Havana EA is a fully automated intraday trading algorithm specifically built for trading US30 on the M5 timeframe. Still running very strong 3 years later! Unlike brand new EA's this has the long term feedback from traders. It follows a breakout-based strategy that detects key pullback patterns and significant price levels to identify high-probability trade setups.

This expert advisor uses a single-trade-at-a-time approach, managing each position with a predefined stop loss and take profit. For enhanced trade management, it includes an optional trailing stop loss system to secure profits as the trade moves favorably.

Designed with simplicity in mind, Havana EA features a streamlined input structure requiring minimal user configuration. It does not use martingale or grid strategies, making it suitable for both live and prop firm trading environments.

In the latest version, we introduced an optional loss recovery mechanism that can increase lot size for a set number of trades after a loss—fully configurable and independent of martingale logic. We’ve also added real-time P/L tags on the chart for quick visual feedback on performance.

All testing has been performed using high-quality tick data to ensure reliability and realism.





Key Features

Built for US30 (Dow Jones) on M5 timeframe

Breakout-based logic with pullback confirmation

Single trade at a time using SL and TP

Optional trailing stop loss for dynamic risk management

Optional loss recovery feature (not martingale)

No grid or martingale

Simple setup with minimal parameters

Suitable for demo and live accounts, including prop firm challenges





Recommended Setup

Pair: US30

Timeframe: M5

Broker Type: Raw ECN with low spreads

Settings: Standard inputs (adjust if needed for broker conditions)

Havana EA is a practical, responsible trading solution designed for traders who value control, clarity, and performance without unnecessary complexity. It avoids high-risk strategies and does not promise unrealistic results—just consistent logic and robust trade management.

Feel free to reach out.