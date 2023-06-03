Havana EA

4.75

Havana EA is a fully automated intraday trading algorithm specifically built for trading US30 on the M5 timeframe. Still running very strong 3 years later! Unlike brand new EA's this has the long term feedback from traders. It follows a breakout-based strategy that detects key pullback patterns and significant price levels to identify high-probability trade setups.

This expert advisor uses a single-trade-at-a-time approach, managing each position with a predefined stop loss and take profit. For enhanced trade management, it includes an optional trailing stop loss system to secure profits as the trade moves favorably.

Designed with simplicity in mind, Havana EA features a streamlined input structure requiring minimal user configuration. It does not use martingale or grid strategies, making it suitable for both live and prop firm trading environments.

In the latest version, we introduced an optional loss recovery mechanism that can increase lot size for a set number of trades after a loss—fully configurable and independent of martingale logic. We’ve also added real-time P/L tags on the chart for quick visual feedback on performance.

All testing has been performed using high-quality tick data to ensure reliability and realism.


Key Features

  • Built for US30 (Dow Jones) on M5 timeframe

  • Breakout-based logic with pullback confirmation

  • Single trade at a time using SL and TP

  • Optional trailing stop loss for dynamic risk management

  • Optional loss recovery feature (not martingale)

  • No grid or martingale

  • Simple setup with minimal parameters

  • Suitable for demo and live accounts, including prop firm challenges


Recommended Setup

  • Pair: US30

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Broker Type: Raw ECN with low spreads

  • Settings: Standard inputs (adjust if needed for broker conditions)

Havana EA is a practical, responsible trading solution designed for traders who value control, clarity, and performance without unnecessary complexity. It avoids high-risk strategies and does not promise unrealistic results—just consistent logic and robust trade management.

Feel free to reach out.

Reviews 19
karn
45
karn 2023.11.01 11:44 
 

Very good support from author. Good backtesting result. I like the strategy of this EA.

Sendi Akhmad Al Mukmin
281
Sendi Akhmad Al Mukmin 2023.10.10 16:04 
 

Profitable EA. Thanks Bailey

Jimmy Sofiane Aous
179
Jimmy Sofiane Aous 2023.10.06 17:13 
 

Vendeur très réactif. Le robot a pris 2 trades, les deux gagnants. Les entrées sont peu nombreuses, mais elles sont tres efficaces! Merci beaucoup !

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Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Experts
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
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Prop Firm Pass EA
ALGOECLIPSE LTD
3.25 (4)
Experts
PropFirmPass EA V2 – A Major Upgrade for Prop Firm Traders Set Files Documentation PropFirmPass EA V2 is a ground-up upgrade of the original PropFirmPass system. This is not a small revision. V2 introduces 40+ new features and internal controls, significantly expanding how the EA handles prop firm rules, account monitoring, broker execution, and trading behaviour. V2 is built for traders who want a structured and repeatable way to approach evaluations, verifications, and funded accounts, with c
Asseto FX
ALGOECLIPSE LTD
Experts
Introducing Asseto FX EA, the ultimate algorithm for serious day traders. This sophisticated yet user-friendly EA leverages time ranges to determine the daily trend direction. Unlike many other programs in the market, Asseto FX EA employs a genuine day trading strategy without resorting to martingale or grid functionalities to make an unprofitable strategy appear 'profitable.' Instead, it follows a logical, robust concept that delivers real results. With over 20 years of backtesting results usin
Luxor Algo
ALGOECLIPSE LTD
Experts
Luxor is a quantitatively engineered , fully autonomous trading system designed exclusively for USDJPY , one of the most liquid and structurally efficient currency pairs in the global foreign exchange market. Developed by AlgoEclipse , Luxor deploys a systematic, rules-driven trading framework that integrates structured market analysis, volatility-aware positioning, and disciplined risk allocation to deliver consistent, algorithmically executed trade management. Unlike multi-asset strategies tha
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CallumJackson2001
48
CallumJackson2001 2025.11.11 10:16 
 

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Vincent Jean Robert Trolard
264
Vincent Jean Robert Trolard 2025.11.07 10:16 
 

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Abdulafeez Olamide Isiaq
173
Abdulafeez Olamide Isiaq 2025.11.06 19:41 
 

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[Deleted] 2025.11.06 06:13 
 

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ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2025.11.06 15:00
Thank you for your kind words.
Florinel Costea
180
Florinel Costea 2025.06.14 08:20 
 

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ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2025.06.14 09:40
Grazie per la tua recensione! Sono felice che tu sia soddisfatto di Havana!
Rizwan Ahmed Faisal
184
Rizwan Ahmed Faisal 2025.05.28 15:39 
 

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Camotrader
24
Camotrader 2025.05.28 12:45 
 

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Ridwan Cheer
108
Ridwan Cheer 2025.05.27 02:19 
 

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ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2025.05.27 09:44
No problem! Im happy you're enjoying it!
Daniel Born
68
Daniel Born 2025.05.26 20:09 
 

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Khalid Abidemi
88
Khalid Abidemi 2025.05.26 16:53 
 

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ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2025.05.26 16:58
Im glad you are enjoying Havana. I hope you all the best with your trading!
rollitquick1
721
rollitquick1 2025.04.14 01:24 
 

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ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2025.04.14 14:08
Thank you for your feedback and support with the Havana EA project it is really appreciated!
John Bacelar
168
John Bacelar 2025.03.22 16:35 
 

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[Deleted] 2025.03.20 16:01 
 

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karn
45
karn 2023.11.01 11:44 
 

Very good support from author. Good backtesting result. I like the strategy of this EA.

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2023.11.01 11:46
Thank you for your feedback it is really appreciated! I hope you continue to enjoy Havana EA!
Eleena
668
Eleena 2023.10.19 22:47 
 

Hi Author, Just now purchased and added to live account and waiting for ea to take 1 st order. i will give rating accordingly after seeing the performance Purchased EA on the basis of Back Testing, expecting same results in live as well Any suggestions please let me know

This is my second review

I am using this stat in demo no risk EA, so far so good. Account will not blow by any means. EA is stable, Now iam starting in Live Account i will give 5 star once results are positive

Thank You

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2023.10.19 22:54
Please bear in mind that while our testing has shown promising results, it's essential to remember that previous performance doesn't necessarily always predict future outcomes. This specific EA doesn't employ any martingale or grid management strategies, which can potentially lead to small periods of drawdown depending on your risk. However please feel free to update your review after a good period of time. I'm sure you will enjoy the EA and the results over time though like many other users :)
Sendi Akhmad Al Mukmin
281
Sendi Akhmad Al Mukmin 2023.10.10 16:04 
 

Profitable EA. Thanks Bailey

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2023.10.10 16:06
Thank you for your positive review!
Jimmy Sofiane Aous
179
Jimmy Sofiane Aous 2023.10.06 17:13 
 

Vendeur très réactif. Le robot a pris 2 trades, les deux gagnants. Les entrées sont peu nombreuses, mais elles sont tres efficaces! Merci beaucoup !

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2023.10.08 12:57
Thank you for your feedback!
Hamza Khelifi Touhami
528
Hamza Khelifi Touhami 2023.07.17 15:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2023.07.17 16:03
Thank you for your review. I'm glad you are happy with Havana
Jord Garnham
58
Jord Garnham 2023.06.15 20:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2023.06.15 22:35
Thank you for leaving a review. I hope you see continued success! Any questions regarding the ea please let me know!
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