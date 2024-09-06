Stratos Goldwind mt5

4.7

Stratos Goldwind is an innovative trading robot designed for Gold trading, utilizing the advanced capabilities of the Stratos Pali indicator. This EA enhances trading precision with 10 diverse strategies.

Stratos Goldwind is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing an adaptable and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex trading decisions. Experience the next level of automated trading with Stratos Goldwind, where technology meets strategy.


Unlock Exclusive Benefits

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive exclusive set files! Need a Premium EA? Check Golden Mirage


Why Opt for Stratos Goldwind?

- Advanced Indicator Usage: Built around the Stratos Pali indicator, known for its precision in trend detection and market analysis.

- Customizable Trading Strategies: Tailor your trading with adjustable settings including risk levels, trading volumes, and specific market conditions.

- Comprehensive Trade Management: From dynamic lot sizing to strategic trade placement and closure, Stratos Goldwind ensures optimal management of your trades.


Access the: Quick Start Guide


Trading Recommendations

Symbol XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD and Others
Timeframe M15, H1, H4
Test From 2010
Settings Default or customized
Brokers Any, with low spreads recommended
Minimum Deposit 200 USD or equivalent
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick and open price only



Settings Overview

Stratos Goldwind is equipped with a comprehensive set of parameters to customize your trading experience:

  • Initial Trade Volume: Set your starting lot size.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjust trade volume based on account balance and risk level.
  • Risk Management: Control your exposure with predefined risk settings.
  • Unique Magic Number: Identify your EA's trades easily.
  • Spread Allowed: Define the maximum spread for trade execution.
  • Max Concurrent Orders: Limit the number of simultaneous trades.
  • Enable Concurrent Buying And Selling: Optimize market positioning by allowing both buy and sell orders.
  • Maximum Trade Volume: Manage the size of individual trades for better risk control.
  • Allow New Series: Customize order types your EA can execute.
  • Single Trade Per Bar: Optimize trading frequency based on your strategy.

For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the Quick Start Guide. For further assistance, do not hesitate to contact me!


İncelemeler 264
Monyreaksmey CHEA
18
Monyreaksmey CHEA 2025.09.28 12:26 
 

Best EA for starters. (120% profit per day on the real account)

raidik1stpku
14
raidik1stpku 2025.09.21 23:32 
 

good ea for newbie

Pantfur
39
Pantfur 2025.09.21 21:42 
 

Have been using on live account on eurusd 5m for a month and showing great profits.

