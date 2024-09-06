Stratos Goldwind mt5

4.7

Stratos Goldwind is an innovative trading robot designed for Gold trading, utilizing the advanced capabilities of the Stratos Pali indicator. This EA enhances trading precision with 10 diverse strategies.

Stratos Goldwind is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing an adaptable and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex trading decisions. Experience the next level of automated trading with Stratos Goldwind, where technology meets strategy.


Unlock Exclusive Benefits

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive exclusive set files! Need a Premium EA? Check Golden Mirage


Why Opt for Stratos Goldwind?

- Advanced Indicator Usage: Built around the Stratos Pali indicator, known for its precision in trend detection and market analysis.

- Customizable Trading Strategies: Tailor your trading with adjustable settings including risk levels, trading volumes, and specific market conditions.

- Comprehensive Trade Management: From dynamic lot sizing to strategic trade placement and closure, Stratos Goldwind ensures optimal management of your trades.


Access the: Quick Start Guide


Trading Recommendations

Symbol XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD and Others
Timeframe M15, H1, H4
Test From 2010
Settings Default or customized
Brokers Any, with low spreads recommended
Minimum Deposit 200 USD or equivalent
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick and open price only



Settings Overview

Stratos Goldwind is equipped with a comprehensive set of parameters to customize your trading experience:

  • Initial Trade Volume: Set your starting lot size.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjust trade volume based on account balance and risk level.
  • Risk Management: Control your exposure with predefined risk settings.
  • Unique Magic Number: Identify your EA's trades easily.
  • Spread Allowed: Define the maximum spread for trade execution.
  • Max Concurrent Orders: Limit the number of simultaneous trades.
  • Enable Concurrent Buying And Selling: Optimize market positioning by allowing both buy and sell orders.
  • Maximum Trade Volume: Manage the size of individual trades for better risk control.
  • Allow New Series: Customize order types your EA can execute.
  • Single Trade Per Bar: Optimize trading frequency based on your strategy.

For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the Quick Start Guide. For further assistance, do not hesitate to contact me!


Recensioni 264
Monyreaksmey CHEA
18
Monyreaksmey CHEA 2025.09.28 12:26 
 

Best EA for starters. (120% profit per day on the real account)

raidik1stpku
14
raidik1stpku 2025.09.21 23:32 
 

good ea for newbie

Pantfur
39
Pantfur 2025.09.21 21:42 
 

Have been using on live account on eurusd 5m for a month and showing great profits.

Monyreaksmey CHEA
18
Monyreaksmey CHEA 2025.09.28 12:26 
 

Best EA for starters. (120% profit per day on the real account)

Elanglaut
15
Elanglaut 2025.09.26 09:14 
 

Already 2 weeks testing on Demoaccount with very good success. Maybe next week will use it on real account.

ALUI Standard
18
ALUI Standard 2025.09.25 08:45 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

raidik1stpku
14
raidik1stpku 2025.09.21 23:32 
 

good ea for newbie

Pantfur
39
Pantfur 2025.09.21 21:42 
 

Have been using on live account on eurusd 5m for a month and showing great profits.

Gabox_36
14
Gabox_36 2025.09.20 20:33 
 

Hola, buenas tardes, actualmente que set de configuración están usando para XAUUSD y a que temporalidad?, ya que en el archivo que descargue, solo llega el set con una optimización año 2024

Parisut Samart
36
Parisut Samart 2025.09.19 06:32 
 

I tried using it for a week and made 30% profit. Then on Friday, the EA suddenly stopped trading.

cryppti
14
cryppti 2025.09.18 14:28 
 

Thank you very much for this EA, it has been running on a demo account for 2 weeks, the returns are very good.

Douglas Eduardo Kocsis
256
Douglas Eduardo Kocsis 2025.09.15 14:00 
 

The EA performed very well on a Demo account on Exness. I am trying to run it on a cent account to see what happens. I needed the Setfiles

XFEI086125
70
XFEI086125 2025.09.13 07:15 
 

评分如此优秀的免费EA实属少见，但是我用原始默认的参数在两个交易商测试均为负数，如果您能发我一份设置文件那就太好了 我可以根据您的文件来设置并回测

清水博文
17
清水博文 2025.09.11 09:54 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

mholen
25
mholen 2025.09.10 19:42 
 

Great EA, thank you sir, I've been receiving steady profits on 15m.

n1547k710t
84
n1547k710t 2025.09.05 15:30 
 

バックテスト、フォワードテスト共に良い結果を出していますがセットファイルがあれば更なる良い結果が出そうです、ぜひセットファイルを設定させてください、セットファイルをお願いします。

magnus3m
15
magnus3m 2025.09.03 17:38 
 

Very good EA. I use it on a demo account and cant believe what i see. Still need to be adjusted in some parameters so i can finally set it on a real account. Best regards Michaella Russo. Thanks for this amazing product.

Wazzascobin
27
Wazzascobin 2025.08.29 06:19 
 

did good on backtest with defult settings

Hagiro
52
Hagiro 2025.08.27 08:39 
 

It's a very good EA, I've been running it for 3 months on a demo account with a deposit of 500 euros, it makes stable and consistent profits, but you have to be careful, it can lead to bankruptcies in volatile periods, so use it with caution.

mohd muhammad
19
mohd muhammad 2025.08.24 03:30 
 

I’ve tested the Stratos Pali EA in real conditions. Trend detection and entry logic are clear, no repaint issues. Works well on Gold and Forex pairs, signals are stable most of the time. Results can vary depending on market conditions, so proper backtesting and parameter tuning are important. Overall, it’s a decent EA with good potential if optimized correctly.

Evandro Raphaloski
38
Evandro Raphaloski 2025.08.22 14:04 
 

Nowdays it does not work.

JayDeeBeast1
53
JayDeeBeast1 2025.08.20 22:10 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

brrker
14
brrker 2025.08.20 09:26 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

