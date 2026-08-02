SMC Mechanical Structure

SMC Mechanical Structure

SMC Mechanical Structure is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to identify market structure automatically using a fully mechanical, rule-based approach. It objectively detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM) without relying on subjective swing selection or manual interpretation.

The indicator continuously analyzes price action to determine the current market trend, identify valid pullbacks, confirm structural breaks, and highlight key inducement levels that often precede major market moves. By filtering insignificant price fluctuations and focusing only on meaningful structural changes, it provides a cleaner and more consistent market structure for discretionary and systematic traders.

Features

  • Automatic detection of Bullish and Bearish BOS
  • Automatic detection of Bullish and Bearish CHoCH
  • Intelligent Inducement (IDM) identification
  • Fully mechanical structure calculation with no repainting after confirmation
  • Dynamic tracking of valid highs and lows
  • Automatic recognition of trend continuation and reversals
  • Clean and lightweight chart visualization
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes
  • Order Block detection

How It Works

The indicator continuously monitors market structure by tracking significant highs, lows, and pullbacks.

  • BOS (Break of Structure) confirms trend continuation after price breaks a validated structural level.
  • CHoCH (Change of Character) signals a potential trend reversal when price closes beyond the current structural boundary.
  • IDM (Inducement) identifies liquidity-taking pullbacks that frequently occur before continuation or reversal.
  • OB (Order Block) Detect a candle that performs a liquidity sweep followed by an FVG.

Unlike traditional swing-based indicators, SMC Mechanical Structure follows strict algorithmic rules, ensuring consistent results regardless of market conditions.

Suitable For

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC) traders
  • Price Action traders
  • Swing traders
  • Intraday traders
  • Scalpers
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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ADX Reversal Signals is a trend reversal indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines ADX Directional Movement (DI+/DI-) with a Stochastic crossover filter to identify high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out weak market conditions. The indicator features dynamic candle coloring that visually represents trend strength using adaptive ADX spread analysis. Green candles indicate bullish dominance, red candles indicate bearish dominance, while gray candles represent neutral co
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