Smart Heikin Ashi CompactView MTF

Are you already a fan of the Minions Labs Smart Heikin Ashi chart analysis tool? Or perhaps you're looking for a versatile Heikin Ashi chart capable of operating across multiple timeframes? Want to see the bigger picture before diving into the details, to make smarter ENTRY decisions? Do you want to build your own Dashboard of Symbols in just one chart, without dealing with messy multi-window MT5 stuff?

Welcome to the Minions Labs Smart Heikin Ashi CompactView MTF indicator! Please see the power of this indicator in the screenshots below... You will be amazed!


WHY SHOULD I CARE about the Smart Heikin Ashi CompactView MTF indicator?

The Smart Heikin Ashi is an innovative tool that enhances your ability to detect significant movements, dojis, and high-volume areas on the Heikin Ashi chart. But, taking a multi-timeframe approach can be complex, and displaying it in a sub-window isn't always practical, while integrating it directly into the main chart can get cluttered. Enter the Minions Labs CompactView solution!


HOW DOES THE Smart Heikin Ashi CompactView MTF WORK?

The Smart Heikin Ashi chart itself enhances your charting tools by highlighting strong movements and potential reversal points through its doji indicators. It incorporates an on-chart High Volume alert to highlight significant trading volumes and offers customizable parameters to define what constitutes a Doji. The CompactView feature allows you to set your OWN timeframe on the asset in a floating window positioned wherever you want! Customize the size and color scheme to fit your trading style!

Every aspect of this indicator is fully customizable! Cool, isn't it?

No MT5 Hacks! Just pure and highly creative and optimized MQL5 code to deliver what you need. Period. 

We at Minions Labs push MT5 to its limits, you know that from our other products. And, if you don't know us yet, feel free to visit our dozens of products, Free and Paid... https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fjarabeck/seller


SETTINGS

General Chart Settings:

  • Chart Colors: Adjust the background, foreground, grid, bar UP/DOWN, bull/bear candle, line chart, BID/ASK/LAST price line, and stop levels line colors.

Display Options:

  • Chart Additional Info: Choose to display BID, ASK, LAST price lines, period separators, grid, and trade levels.

Smart Heikin Ashi Candlesticks Settings:

  • Candle Colors: Set colors for Normal UP, Strong UP, Normal DOWN, Strong DOWN, UP Doji, DOWN Doji, and Perfect Doji candles.
  • Doji Size Configuration: Define what body size percentage represents a Doji candle.

Volume Analysis:

  • Enable Volume Analysis: Toggle the volume analysis feature on or off.
  • Volume Settings:
    • Period for volume average calculation.
    • Volume type to process (e.g., Forex=TICKS, or REAL Volume).
    • Required percentage increase over the average volume for alerts.
    • Wingdings symbol ASCII number for volume alerts.
    • Pixel displacement for the volume alert icon.

Miscellaneous:

    • Expert Log Messages: Choose whether to show log messages on the EXPERTS tab.

Didn't Find a Feature You Need?

No tool is one-size-fits-all. If there's a feature you're missing in the Smart Heikin Ashi, don't hesitate to contact us. Your input is invaluable as we strive to improve our offerings!


About Us

Minions Labs, founded by Flavio Jarabeck, is committed to enhancing the capabilities of professional traders through advanced trading robots and indicators. Explore cutting-edge strategies across various markets and assets with our tailored solutions.


Recommended products
MA Distance Histogram
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
MA Distance Histogram The MA Distance Histogram is an indicator that displays, in histogram form, the distance between the closing price (Close) and a Moving Average, providing a clear visualization of market strength and momentum. Positive values indicate that the price is above the moving average, representing buying pressure (bulls). Negative values indicate that the price is below the moving average, representing selling pressure (bears). The indicator uses ATR (Average True Range) to normal
Gm Volumes
Antonio Augusto Barreto De Melo
4 (3)
Indicators
A simple volume indicator according to the color of the candle! - Custom background! - Supports Volume by Ticks or Real Volume. The original Metatrader Volume indicator does not show the colors of the bar according to the color of the Candle, it only changes color when the volume of a candle is greater than the previous one, this sometimes creates confusion for beginners and does not know the real reason for the color change. Free indicator, support may take a while to respond!
FREE
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
5 (1)
Indicators
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper Overview MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on a modified Heiken Ashi methodology with closed-bar smoothing. The indicator is designed to display trend direction through color-coded candles while reducing sensitivity to short-term market fluctuations. All calculations are performed using completed candles, allowing historical values to remain fixed after bar close. Features • Modified Heiken Ashi calculation • Closed-bar processing • Color-code
FREE
POC Volume Profile
Breneer Jacinto
Indicators
Identify the key institutional support, resistance, and balance zones that matter most. The Daily Fixed Range Volume Profile is a powerful analytical tool that visualizes the distribution of tick volume (Forex) or real exchange volume (Futures/Stocks) at distinct price levels. Unlike standard indicators, this tool anchors itself dynamically to the start of the current trading day and the last three trading days, providing you with four independent, high-definition volume histograms. It acts like
Rainbow Range Volume Profile
Yoshito Tokunaga
Indicators
Rainbow Volume Profile A simple, lightweight volume profile indicator that visualizes price-range volume with color-coded POCs (Points of Control). Overview RainbowVolumeProfile04Simple.mq5 calculates and displays a price–by–volume (Volume Profile) over a user-specified number of bars. The indicator automatically detects the top 5 volume concentration levels (POCs) and draws a colorful horizontal histogram at the right side of the chart. The computation is lightweight and updates in real time. K
FREE
Accumulated Aggression
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicators
The indicator measures the accumulated balance of aggression. The formula is as follows:  Accumulated   = Previous Candle Accumulated + Purchase Volume - Sales Volume. Know our products    *** Did you like the product? Then, help us doing review in the " Reviews " tab. The indicator sends information to your email or cell phone when the accumulated balance changes direction. Example : Accumulated seller becomes a buyer. Note : It is recommended to use the default configuration and VPS valu
HTF Candles Nika
Nik Andersen
Indicators
HTF Candles Nika overlays full-size candles from any higher timeframe directly onto your current chart in MetaTrader 5. It gives you a clear multi-timeframe view without leaving your chart. Key Features - Draws higher timeframe candles as filled rectangles with wicks on the current chart - Supports standard candlestick and Heiken Ashi display modes - Live countdown timer showing time remaining until the current HTF candle closes - Customizable colors for bullish and bearish candles - Auto or m
FREE
Simple Trend Direction MT5
Khalaf Hamza Mohammad Yousef
Indicators
This is a FREE Trend Direction Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Features: Identifies market trend direction Uses EMA 50 and EMA 200 Non-repainting logic Clear visual display Suitable for manual trading Free version includes: - Single timeframe - Trend direction only - No alerts If you need: Alerts Multi-timeframe version EA automation Custom modifications My Name is Khalaf Hamza , You can contact me for freelance work --> khalaf.hamza.hi@gmail.com
FREE
AvgVolumes
Marco Montemari
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is based on Volumes standard indicator, calculates the average of Volumes based on the last N bars set by users, and if the value of the volume is bigger then a set % respect the average a different color will be used. The indicator is shown in a separate indicator window. This version has now a limitation in setting the % about the threshold. If you are interested to set threshold consider to buy the PRO version ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35925 ) If you want to use
FREE
Phoenix Delta Volume
Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
Indicators
This is the Phoenix Institutional SMC Dashboard (Emerald-Teal Edition). It is engineered to provide retail traders with the same "Volume-at-Price" clarity used by institutional desks. Below is a full breakdown of the benefits, the high-confluence logic for entries, and how to manage your trades using the current visual engine. Strategic Benefits to the User Sentiment over Price: Most indicators only look at where the price is. This dashboard tells you how much effort (Volume Delta) was required
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothwave
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview Heiken Ashi Smoothwave transforms your chart into smoothed Heiken Ashi candles directly on the main chart window, replacing standard candles for a cleaner trend view. No separate window, no clutter. How it works Calculates Heiken Ashi OHLC values from real price data each bar. Plots colored Heiken Ashi candles directly over the main chart. Automatically hides the native chart candles so only the Heiken Ashi candles are visible. Restores standard candles automatically when the indicator
FREE
Test Phi Cubic
Genildo De Moura Vasconcelos
Indicators
Numa folha qualquer Eu desenho um sol amarelo E com cinco ou seis retas É fácil fazer um castelo Corro o lápis em torno da mão e me dou uma luva E se faço chover com dois riscos, tenho um guarda-chuva Se um pinguinho de tinta Cai num pedacinho azul do papel Num instante imagino uma linda gaivota a voar no céu Vai voando, contornando A imensa curva norte-sul Vou com ela viajando Havai, Pequim ou Istambul Pinto um barco à vela Branco navegando É tanto céu e mar num beijo azul Entre as nuvens vem
FREE
Tick Speed Free MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Tick Speed Free povides a on-chart label of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing rises and falls in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. Options include: - colores for low-mid-high tick speeds - placement and styling - prefix & suffix to customise the speed label Troubleshooting: - Note, in the tester environment, tick timings are limited to what is supplied by the tester environment and it's speed - If there
FREE
YKL Historical Volatility
Ygor Keller Luccas
Indicators
Indicador Volatilidade Histórica Indicador é um oscilador que faz o plot da volatilidade histórica de um ativo, representado pelas fórmulas: Volatilidade Histórica = Raiz quadrada da média das diferenças ao quadrado * Fator de anualização. Média das diferenças ao quadrado = soma de todas as diferenças de retorno diário / número total das diferenças. Retorno diário = (preço atual - preço anterior) / preço anterior. Nesse indicador estamos utilizando os preços de fechamento de cada barra e fazemos
FREE
Automatic Vwap Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicators
The 3 Automatic Vwap (Midas) Indicator can be used for Price and Volume studyers to map the movement of market drivers. It automatically plots 3 Vwaps, two of which are dynamic and will be updated throughout the day if new highs or new lows emerge. The third Vwap is daily and can help if the trend is up or down. Also, an auxiliary indicator that plots (also dynamic) points of interest with OHLC prices (Open, High and Low of the current day and Close of the previous day) was inserted. Success and
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
MW Volume
Martin Bittencourt
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Martinware Volume indicator plots a colored moving average over volume bars. The coloring uses three colors and can be done in different ways choosable by the user and is applied both to the average as to the volume bars. Three types of coloring are possible: None: no coloring is done Increasing or decreasing: changes the color depending on the current value being bigger or lesser than the previous one Volume relative to average: colors vary if the current volume is bigger or lesser then
FREE
Anchored Volume Profile
Basharat Umar Khan
Indicators
Short description   Right-anchored, flicker-free Volume Profile with POC/VAH/VAL lines, tick-throttled updates, and zero measurable lag even on fast, high-volume symbols. Full description Anchored Volume Profile draws a fixed-range volume histogram from a chosen start date through to the live, forming bar — pinned to the right edge of your chart like the panels in TradingView, and built to stay smooth even on fast-moving, high-tick-volume symbols. KEY FEATURES - Fixed-range profile anchored to a
FREE
Tick Chart Monitor MT5
Sumit Dubey
5 (2)
Utilities
Tick Chart Monitor with countdown tick volume and easy to change tick size without going back to main chart. This work with Tick Chart Generator , which are available for download from the MQL5 Market: Tick chart generator:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79763 NOTE: Custom symbols on MT5 are not directly tradable. This is by Metatrader5 design. If you want to place trades directly on the custom symbol generated by this product, you will either need a trade panel that offers this functi
FREE
Renko subwindow
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview Renko SubWindow plots a Renko brick chart as colored candles inside a separate indicator window, without affecting the main chart. Brick size can be fixed in points or calculated dynamically from ATR for adaptive volatility-based bricks. How it works Reconstructs Renko bricks from closing prices of the current symbol/timeframe history. Each brick forms once price moves beyond the defined brick size from the last brick's close. Bricks are rendered as colored candles: bullish (up) and bea
FREE
Candle Time Phases Et
Alexandru Gisca
Indicators
Candle Time Phases Et Indicator - Split any candle into three time-based phases and control the sequential development of the candle in real time. Candle Time Phases is a precision timing indicator that divides the current candle into three time-based phases as a percentage of its total duration. The indicator determines and clearly separates the initial uncertainty phase, the main movement, and the completion phase, while also analyzing the structure and sequential development of the candle in
FREE
Waves Sizer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.86 (7)
Indicators
Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
FREE
Volume By Color RSJ
JETINVEST
5 (2)
Indicators
This simple indicator paints with a darker color on the volume bar when the quantity traded is above the average of select number of periods of the volume itself, highlighting the moments when there was a large volume of deals above the average. It is also possible to use a configuration of four colors where the color tone shows a candle volume strength. The indicator defaults to the simple average of 20 periods, but it is possible to change to other types of averages and periods. If you like t
FREE
Eclair
Adier Antonio Pereira
Indicators
Eclair is an advanced volume flow analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed for traders who want to quickly visualize market buying and selling strength through multiple integrated volume indicators within a single modern and draggable panel.  The panel displays in real time the normalized reading of 11 volume and money flow indicators, allowing traders to visually and intuitively identify momentum, accumulation, distribution, and institutional pressure. Included Indicators OBV (On Balance
FREE
HTF 6 Candles
Nar Bahadur Sen
5 (1)
Indicators
NareshHTFCandles — Features 6 configurable HTF slots (default: M15 · M30 · H1 · H4 · D1 · W1) Each slot independently enable/disable, set timeframe, candle count, and trace Candles drawn to the right of price as chart objects — no subwindow Bullish/bearish body coloring with separate bull/bear wick colors Adjustable candle width, spacing between candles, and spacing between slot groups Wick thickness control via divisor (thick → thin) Forming (current) candle updates live on every tick FVG detec
FREE
Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector FVG
Jesse De Souza Ferreira
Indicators
Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector Overview The Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector automatically identifies Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and draws their imbalance zones directly on the chart. Designed for traders who use Price Action , Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology , the indicator helps identify high-quality imbalance areas through advanced filtering and a clean, fully customizable interface. Main Features Automatic Bullish & Bearish Fair Value Gap Detection Automatic FV
FREE
Aggression Volume Profile
Edson Cavalca Junior
4.55 (11)
Indicators
This indicator plots the volume profile by Price on the chart There are 5 ways to view it: By Total Volume Traded (Premium Version); Volume Ticks(Forex) Separated by Buyers and Sellers (Premium Version); Buyers Only (Premium Version); Sellers Only (Premium Version); Business balance (Buyers - Sellers) (Premium Version); . It is possible to select how many days the profiles will be calculated.( Premium Version) On the current day it recalculates the histogram data for each new candlestick.
FREE
Crash spike mitigation zone pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Crash 500/300/1000 with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box a
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
Indicators
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
InvestraAI Forex Heatmap
Abdul Qadir Memon
5 (5)
Utilities
InvestraAI Forex Heatmap InvestraAI Forex Heatmap is a visual currency strength dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It compares major Forex currencies against each other and displays the result as a clean heatmap directly on your chart. The EA helps you quickly identify strong and weak currencies, view potential Buy/Sell signal pairs, and open signal charts with one click. How It Works The EA analyzes selected major currencies: EUR, USD, AUD, GBP, NZD, CAD, CHF, and JPY. You can enable or disable each
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
More from author
Mini POC
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.93 (29)
Indicators
For those who struggle with overbloated Volume Profile/Market Profile indicators, here is a solution that contains only the Point of Control (POC) information. Super-fast and reliable, the Mini POC indicator presents this vital information visually within your chart. Totally customizable in splittable timeframes, type of Volume, calculation method, and how many days back you need. SETTINGS Timeframe to split the POCs within the day. Volume type to use: Ticks or Real Volume. Calculation method .
FREE
Auto Support and Resistances
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (70)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable. SETTINGS Timefr
FREE
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.84 (37)
Indicators
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
Closing Price Reversal
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (11)
Indicators
Closing Price Reversal is a very well known and traded candlestick pattern. This little indicator paints with specific (user-selected) colors the Closing Price Reveral Up and Down patterns, as well as the Inside Bars (as a bonus). Higher timeframes are more effective  as with all other candlesticks patterns. Do NOT trade solely on this indicator. Search the web for "Closing Price Reversal" to learn about the several approaches that can be used with this pattern. One of them is combining short/me
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
Indicators
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
Inside Bar Radar
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.67 (6)
Indicators
The Inside Bar pattern is a very well known candlestick formation used widely by traders all over the world and in any marketplace. This approach is very simple and adds a little confirmation candle, so it adds a third past candlestick to the count to confirm the direction of the move (upward or downward). Obviously, there is no power on this candlestick formation if the trader has no context on what it is happening on the market he/she is operating, so this is not magic, this "radar" is only a
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
Economic Markers
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.79 (14)
Indicators
Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. If there is more than one event set to the very same time, their Names will be stacked and you will see the messages merged with the plus (+) sign on the marker. Obviously that long or too much events on the sam
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicators
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Symbol Watermark
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.63 (16)
Utilities
Another request from my brotherhood was putting the name of the Symbol being seen - a little bigger - on the Chart, just to get sure that they are seeing the correct one... Mistakes pay a high price on the market... It is a very effective, and almost resource-null-consuming indicator that displays the current Symbol Name and Timeframe in almost any position of your Chart, with any color, and any Font Size... And also you can change the divisor character that is presented between the Symbol Name
FREE
Big Player Candles
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.91 (23)
Indicators
If you heard about The Wyckoff Method, Volume Spread Analysis, etc... You are probably searching for the candlestick indicator that shows you the Volume spread all over the current bar, signaling every types of market status... You can control the several Market Levels with custom colors... It is up to you to decide how to use it. Our job is provide you with the indicator... If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW! )...    This will mean A LO
FREE
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
VWAP and MVWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.88 (8)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
FREE
Price Momentum
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.92 (12)
Indicators
Value Chart indicator presents the Price evolution in a new form. This indicator, Price Momentum , was developed taking all the calculations presented in the book " Dynamic Trading Indicators " by Mark W. Helweg and David Stendahl (2002). The technique involves de-trended Prices from a user-defined Period of analysis and the addition of a Volatility index correction. The result is an Oscillator with 3 zones: Fair Price Value, Overbought/Oversold and Extremely Overbought/Oversold zones. Adding th
FREE
Force Numbers
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Indicators
Several assets in several markets have the behavior of using specific numbers as Force Numbers, where support, resistance and price thrust is created. Let this indicator draw those levels of support and resistance for you. You can also stack it to show different level of Prices! This technique is being used by Tape Readers and Order Flow traders all over the world for a long time. Give it a try. Challenge yourself to study new ways of Price Action! SETTINGS What Price reference to use in the c
FREE
Flux Diffuser
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Based on Brazilian trader André Moraes' Difusor de Fluxo theory, the indicator is a more reliable version of the original MACD. It is a great confirmation indicator for Swing Trading and also can be used as a Day Trading tool. If you are not familiar with the concept or André's trading strategies, I strongly recommend his excelent book named "Se Afastando da Manada" in which he explains in detail how this indicator is used. Even if you don't know the Portuguese language it is not difficult to un
FREE
Waves Sizer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.86 (7)
Indicators
Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
FREE
Money Flow Index EA Friendly
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.67 (3)
Indicators
The traditional Money Flow Index indicator, this time, EA friendly . There are 3 buffers exposed that can be used by EAs to automatically analyze the Overbought and Oversold conditions of the quote. Just use the traditional iCustom() function to get these signals. This Money Flow Index calculation is based on the traditional Metaquote's MFI indicator. SETTINGS MFI Period Volume type to analyze (Real Volume or Ticks) Starting Overbought region Starting Oversold region USING WITH EAs Buffer #0: 
FREE
Server Clock
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (5)
Utilities
Many friends asked me for a simple, non-obtrusive, resource-friendly clock to track the time during their trades. It seems pretty obvious, but it is a must-have for those trading the market manually, waiting for the Market News, or just to visually know what time it is... Trading is an absorbing endeavor! So, here it is... Totally configurable, including Font Type, Font Size and Chart Location: Upper Left/Center/Right OR Lower Left/Center/Right, with a little twist of adjusting the Offset, just
FREE
Market Momentum
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.43 (7)
Indicators
The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
FREE
Time Spaced Moving Averages
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (3)
Indicators
The concept is simple: Plotting Price behavior within several periods of time. Some Symbols behave very well during the trading day - with this I mean Intraday trading - and this behavior ends up plotting effectively well with the proposed Exponential Moving Averages in this indicator... Obviously that this behavior could not be seen in all Symbols, but you can give it a try... Just drop this indicator in a chart and you will see for yourself... This indicator is intended for "Feeling the Trend"
FREE
Price Trail Chart
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (2)
Indicators
For those who hate candlesticks in lower timeframes (M1 through M15) we "invented" a clean new way to follow Price movement and displacement (volatility) called Price Trail Chart . The big "secret" is to get rid of those annoying candle wicks and draw the whole complete candle without them, this way we get a cleaner chart and a new view of the Price Path. No Open or Close markings, just LOW's and HIGH's, full body candle. Additionaly we inserted a Volume monitor from our Best Downloaded indicato
FREE
Arrows Cleaner
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (4)
Utilities
For those who use the Trading Arrows on the chart for later study, but use the Triple Screen approach and got all those arrows everywhere on all additional charts, here it is: Arrows Cleaner! Just drop it on the chart and leave it there. When needed, just with 1-click you get rid of all those annoying arrows... SETTINGS You can position the little Button on any corner of the chart. Additionally you can displace it with the Offset settings. You can enlarge or shrink its size, as well as the text
FREE
ATR Monitor
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.8 (5)
Indicators
ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. If you want to monitor several timeframes in the same chart, just add the ATR Monitor indicator several tim
FREE
Candle Zones
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
You probably heard about Candlesticks behaviors, which in most of the times could denote and trace Volume behaviors even if you are not watching Volume itself... Well, this indicator will do this. Naked traders love to rely solely on candlesticks patterns and with Candle Zones you can trap special patterns and DRAW THEM on your chart. As simple as that. There are several filters you can tweak in order to achieve the analysis you want. Just give it a try. After several months of testing, we think
FREE
ATR Monitor EA Friendly
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
ATR Monitor ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. And, by default, this indicator will not show up on screen, you can just use the buffers thems
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Teller
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Indicators
Minions Labs' Candlestick Pattern Teller It shows on your chart the names of the famous Candlesticks Patterns formations as soon as they are created and confirmed. No repainting. That way beginners and also professional traders who have difficulties in visually identifying candlestick patterns will have their analysis in a much easier format. Did you know that in general there are 3 types of individuals: Visual, Auditory, and Kinesthetic? Don't be ashamed if you cannot easily recognize Candlesti
Economic Markers PRO
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4 (1)
Indicators
Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. Additionaly you have the ability to add up to 5 personal markers of your own agenda. With Alerts and/or with blackout periods, if you are using it within an Expert Advisor! All in one Economic Calendar indicator
Mini Chart Indicators
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
The Metatrader 5 has a hidden jewel called Chart Object, mostly unknown to the common users and hidden in a sub-menu within the platform. Called Mini Chart, this object is a miniature instance of a big/normal chart that could be added/attached to any normal chart, this way the Mini Chart will be bound to the main Chart in a very minimalist way saving a precious amount of real state on your screen. If you don't know the Mini Chart, give it a try - see the video and screenshots below. This is a gr
Market Momentum PRO
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review