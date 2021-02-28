Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector FVG

Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector

Overview

The Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector automatically identifies Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and draws their imbalance zones directly on the chart.

Designed for traders who use Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology, the indicator helps identify high-quality imbalance areas through advanced filtering and a clean, fully customizable interface.

Main Features

✔ Automatic Bullish & Bearish Fair Value Gap Detection

✔ Automatic FVG Zone Drawing

✔ Automatic First Mitigation Detection

✔ Active & Mitigated Zone Visualization

✔ Configurable Minimum & Maximum FVG Size (ATR)

✔ Higher Timeframe Trend Filter

  • Configurable Higher Timeframe
  • Moving Average Period
  • MA Method
  • Applied Price

✔ Optional Volume Filter

  • Volume Above Moving Average
  • Adjustable Moving Average Period
  • Adjustable Volume Multiplier

✔ Optional ATR Clearance Filter

  • Configurable Minimum Clearance Distance
  • Helps reduce premature mitigations

✔ Market Reopening Filter

Automatically ignores false Fair Value Gaps created by weekend reopening and abnormal market session gaps.

✔ Formation Alerts

  • Popup
  • Push Notification
  • Sound
  • Email

✔ Mitigation Alerts

  • Popup
  • Push Notification
  • Sound
  • Email

✔ Adjustable Zone Lifetime

✔ Fully Customizable Colors

How It Works

The indicator scans completed candles looking for the classic three-candle Fair Value Gap pattern.

When a valid imbalance satisfies all enabled filters, the corresponding FVG zone is automatically drawn on the chart.

Once price revisits the zone, the indicator detects the first valid mitigation and can notify the trader using the selected alert methods.

Recommended Timeframe

For the best overall performance, H1 is recommended.

Internal research showed the most consistent results using the H1 timeframe across multiple markets.

Recommended Markets

Based on extensive internal research, the following markets produced the most consistent results:

  • AUDUSD (H1)
  • EURUSD (H1)
  • USDJPY (H1)
  • EURGBP (H1)
  • XAUUSD (H1)
  • HK50 (H1)
  • FR50 (H1)

These recommendations are based on internal testing. The indicator is compatible with all symbols and all timeframes, although optimal settings may vary depending on the market.

Suitable For

✔ Forex

✔ Commodities

✔ Indices

✔ Cryptocurrencies

✔ Scalping

✔ Day Trading

✔ Swing Trading

✔ Price Action

✔ Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

✔ ICT Methodology

Inputs

  • Minimum FVG Size
  • Maximum FVG Size
  • ATR-Based Size Measurement
  • Higher Timeframe Trend Filter
  • Volume Filter
  • ATR Clearance Filter
  • Market Reopening Filter
  • Zone Lifetime
  • Alert Types
  • Zone Colors

Why Choose Jireh Fair Value Gap Detector?

  • Clean and intuitive interface.
  • Fast and lightweight performance.
  • Highly customizable settings.
  • Automatic Fair Value Gap and Mitigation Detection.
  • Advanced filtering using Higher Timeframe Trend, Volume and ATR Clearance.
  • Designed for both discretionary and systematic traders.
  • Compatible with all symbols and all timeframes.

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Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Jireh Fair Value Gap EA Free Introductory Release — Download, test and help shape the future of this project through your feedback. The Jireh Fair Value Gap Trader EA is an automated trading system that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and executes trades when price returns to mitigate the imbalance. Designed around Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the EA combines multiple confirmation filters and advanced risk management tools to help traders automate a disciplined FVG trading strategy. Whether
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