AI Swing Trading
- Indicators
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Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Our indicator is equipped with a built-in neural network that allows you to analyze huge amounts of data, identify changes and predict price movements. This technology allows you to make informed trading decisions based on in-depth market analysis. The indicator algorithm is based on: Fibonacci levels, Price Action and volumes. This allows you to pinpoint potential entry and market entry points based on mathematical patterns.
AI Swing Trading should be used on the EURUSD currency pair, on the M30 timeframe!
AI Swing Trading is an indicator that turns your Forex trading into a rational and profitable activity. the provided neural network will lead you to financial success. Don't miss the opportunity to improve your results - start using AI Swing Trading right now!
Author
Evgeny Belyaev, professional trader and programmer.
My other developments can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/genino/seller