Forex Uncovered

Forex Uncovered PRO v4.60

Professional Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Forex Uncovered PRO v4.60 is a professional Support & Resistance Breakout indicator built for MetaTrader 5.

Unlike traditional trend indicators, Forex Uncovered focuses on Price Action by automatically identifying significant swing highs and swing lows, building dynamic support and resistance zones, and detecting confirmed breakout opportunities.

To reduce false signals, the indicator combines structural market analysis with an ATR (Average True Range) volatility filter and optional candle close confirmation.

The result is a clean, reliable breakout trading tool suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading.

Key Features

  • Automatic Support & Resistance detection

  • Intelligent Swing High / Swing Low recognition

  • Real-time Breakout detection

  • ATR Volatility Filter

  • Optional Candle Close Confirmation

  • Buy & Sell Signal Arrows

  • Instant Trading Alerts

  • Lightweight and fast execution

  • Works on all Forex pairs

  • Compatible with all timeframes

  • Non-repainting after candle close confirmation

How It Works

The indicator follows these steps:

  1. Detects important Swing Highs and Swing Lows.

  2. Creates dynamic Support and Resistance levels.

  3. Measures the importance of each level based on multiple touches.

  4. Continuously monitors price action.

  5. Detects potential breakouts.

  6. Confirms breakouts using ATR volatility.

  7. Displays Buy or Sell arrows.

  8. Sends trading alerts.

Input Parameters

1. Swing Strength

Defines how significant a swing high or swing low must be before it is considered a valid market structure.

Lower values

  • More swing points

  • More trading signals

  • Higher market noise

Higher values

  • Fewer swing points

  • Stronger Support & Resistance levels

  • Higher quality signals

Recommended Settings

Scalping

2

Intraday

3

Swing Trading

5 - 7

2. Maximum Levels

Defines the maximum number of Support and Resistance levels displayed on the chart.

Example

5

means the indicator keeps only the five most relevant Support and Resistance levels.

3. Touch Tolerance

Defines how close two swing points must be in order to be considered the same Support or Resistance level.

Small values

  • Very precise levels

Large values

  • Wider Support & Resistance zones

  • Better clustering of nearby swing points

4. Breakout Buffer (Pips)

Defines the minimum distance price must move beyond a Support or Resistance level before confirming a breakout.

Purpose

Avoids false breakouts caused by small price spikes.

Example

Resistance

1.25000

Buffer

1 pip

Buy signal appears only above

1.25010

5. Close Confirmation

When enabled, the breakout is confirmed only after the candle closes beyond the Support or Resistance level.

TRUE

  • Higher accuracy

  • Fewer false breakouts

FALSE

  • Earlier entries

  • More aggressive trading

  • Higher risk of false signals

Recommended

TRUE

6. ATR Period

Defines the number of candles used to calculate the Average True Range.

ATR measures market volatility.

Standard value

14

7. ATR Filter Multiplier

Defines the minimum candle body size required for a valid breakout.

Formula

Candle Body ≥ ATR × Multiplier

Example

ATR

20 pips

Multiplier

0.5

Minimum required candle body

10 pips

If the breakout candle body is only

4 pips

the signal is ignored.

8. Show Range Lines

Displays Support and Resistance levels directly on the chart.

TRUE

  • Support & Resistance visible

FALSE

  • Cleaner chart

  • Signals only

9. Alerts

Enables Buy and Sell notifications whenever a confirmed breakout occurs.

Each breakout generates only one alert.

Signal Interpretation

Buy Signal

A green arrow appears when:

  • Price breaks above Resistance.

  • Breakout Buffer is exceeded.

  • ATR filter confirms sufficient momentum.

  • Candle Close Confirmation is satisfied (if enabled).

Sell Signal

A red arrow appears when:

  • Price breaks below Support.

  • Breakout Buffer is exceeded.

  • ATR filter confirms sufficient momentum.

  • Candle Close Confirmation is satisfied (if enabled).

Trading Strategies

Strategy 1 – Classic Breakout

Timeframe: H1

Rules

  • Wait for a Buy or Sell arrow.

  • Enter at the opening of the next candle.

  • Place Stop Loss behind the broken level.

  • Target a minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2.

Strategy 2 – Breakout Retest (Recommended)

This is one of the safest ways to trade breakouts.

Buy Setup

  1. Resistance is broken.

  2. Wait for price to retest the broken level.

  3. Price rejects the level.

  4. Enter Buy.

Sell Setup

  1. Support is broken.

  2. Wait for the pullback.

  3. Price rejects the level.

  4. Enter Sell.

Advantages

  • Lower risk

  • Better entry price

  • Higher probability trades

Strategy 3 – Trend Filter + Breakout

Combine the indicator with a 200 EMA.

Buy

  • Price above EMA 200

  • Forex Uncovered generates a Buy breakout

Sell

  • Price below EMA 200

  • Forex Uncovered generates a Sell breakout

This significantly improves signal quality by trading only in the direction of the dominant trend.

Strategy 4 – London Session Breakout

Timeframe: M15

Trade only during the London and early New York sessions.

These sessions provide the highest liquidity and stronger breakout opportunities.

Strategy 5 – Swing Trading

Timeframe: H4

Recommended Settings

  • Swing Strength = 5

  • ATR Period = 14

  • Close Confirmation = TRUE

Ideal for capturing medium- to long-term market moves.

Strategy 6 – Multi-Timeframe Trading

Use multiple timeframes for higher-probability entries.

H4

Determine the overall market direction.

H1

Identify Support and Resistance levels.

M15

Enter after a confirmed breakout signal.

This approach greatly improves trade quality and reduces unnecessary entries.

Recommended Settings

Scalping (M5)

  • Swing Strength: 2

  • Breakout Buffer: 0.5–1 pip

  • ATR Multiplier: 0.3

Intraday Trading (M15–H1)

  • Swing Strength: 3

  • Breakout Buffer: 1 pip

  • ATR Multiplier: 0.5

Swing Trading (H4–D1)

  • Swing Strength: 5–7

  • Breakout Buffer: 2–3 pips

  • ATR Multiplier: 0.8–1.0

Best Markets

Forex Uncovered PRO performs best on:

  • EUR/USD

  • GBP/USD

  • USD/JPY

  • AUD/USD

  • USD/CAD

  • XAU/USD (Gold)

  • NASDAQ

  • US30

  • GER40

Risk Management

For best results:

  • Never risk more than 1–2% of your account on a single trade.

  • Always use a Stop Loss.

  • Aim for a minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2.

  • Avoid trading during major economic news releases unless your strategy is designed for high-volatility events.

Conclusion

Forex Uncovered PRO v4.60 is a professional Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using market structure and volatility confirmation.

By combining automatic swing analysis, dynamic Support & Resistance detection, ATR-based breakout validation, and optional candle close confirmation, the indicator helps traders filter out weak breakouts and focus on stronger, higher-quality trading opportunities.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Forex Uncovered PRO provides a clean, reliable, and easy-to-use solution for trading breakouts across all major Forex markets and timeframes.


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