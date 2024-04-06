PropFirm Equity Protector

Prop Firm Equity Protector safe guard your hard earned prop firm account from balance or equity downdraw. It can be used for live/personal account too. It will close all positions if drawdown hit the preset level or percentage. It can be set to close other EA in the same MT4 terminal too.  This utility is not need to use conjuction with HFT Prop Firm EA (Green Man), HFT Prop Firm EA has it build-in equity protector and also it has ultra low drawdown.


Setting:

Prop Firm Account Size

Drawdown Mode (You can choose between Equity Drawdown or Balance Drawdown, if you dont know what it is, ask your prop firm support)

Drawdown Type (You can choose between close by percentage or floating loss dollars amount)

Drawdraw in % to close all (percentage)

Max Drawdraw in amount to close all (dollars amount)

Close other Charts/EAs (If set to false, it close all postions only. If set to true, it close all position plus close other EA on the same MT4 terminal)


Note: This utility help you for risk management of your funded account, this is not an EA to trade for you.



