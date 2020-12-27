ActInvest

5

ActInvest is a customizable robot that can be adapted to work on any timeframe and any financial market. The robot is based on mathematical logic and an enhanced version of Martingale. It has powerful tools to reduce losses. It can trade one or both directions at the same time. It can be used in correlation with manual trading as well. Can be used in all timeframes and with all forex pairs. With the proper settings it can also be used for metals (including gold), indexes, or even stocks. There is a setting for each pair.

Full Documentation (description here has a limitation of 3600 characters)

  • Take Profit Take profit for the first order (in points)
  • Step Distance between orders (in points); If the price moves against you with this number of points, a new order will be opened.
  • Fix initial lot size true = start always with a specific lot size which is declared below inside “Initial lot size” parameter;  false = start always with a lot size based on account balance and “Risk percent” parameter
  • Initial lot size  The first order will always have this lot size.
  • Risk percent Lot for the first order will be calculated based on account balance. 
  • Lot multiplier the multiplier used to determine next orders lots 
  • Duplicate firsts lots
  • No. of lots to duplicate how many times to duplicate lots
  • Maximum slippage maximum allowable slippage (in points)
  • Model (when to perform operations) On new bar, On new bar or no orders, Every tick
  • Protection opening multiple orders
  • Trading direction 
  • Run 1 iteration  true = when the mediation is closed, no new orders will be opened and the expert advisor will be removed
  • Profit type: Risk (%), Fixed profit
  • Reduce risk: Starts from order no., Increase step , New lot multiplier
  • Lock positions  
All our backtesting is done using tick data, modeling quality is 99.90%. This provides the most accurate results.

We’ve also incorporated our own statistics which provides much more information than the Strategy Tester Report tab does. For example our margin related statistics will provide additional extremely valuable information related to your settings.

Statistic Name     Description
Maximum Margin
The maximum margin used by the open trades
Minimum Free Margin
The minimum remaining margin
Minimum Margin Level
The minimum margin level
Date
Date when all above margin statistics were met.

The default parameters are set for EURUSD pair, M30 timeframe. It is important to note that each combination of pair/timeframe is unique, so will need different settings.

detailed explanations of settings and statistics


SUPPORT

If you need any help, please contact me on Telegram (please use ‘ActInvest’ as your first word) and based on your account type, balance and expectations I will provide you guidance. 

So do not hesitate to contact me for any problems / questions / ideas  you may have. I will respond for sure. 

I work constantly on new settings files which will be provided free of cost to all our clients.


OTHERS

  • The price of this product will increase as we add new features.

  • At this moment I am unable to provide an accurate signal page for this robot because I do manual trading as well on my account. Based of the demands from the customers we will consider creating a separate account only to be used as a signal for this robot.

  • We strongly recommend using a VPS with this robot. We recommend myforexvps.com because this is the one which we are using it for more than 1 year without any problems.

  • We recommend a minimum deposit of 5000.

  • The robot is used on live accounts using Teletrade broker, ECN account, leverage 1:100. The robot was also successfully tested on a demo account from IC Markets broker, 1:30 leverage.

  • Before you buy ActInvest expert adviser please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability due to the non-stationary nature of the market. That’s why we always recommend using low risk settings and daily monitoring the robot.

Reviews 1
Florian Badea
32
Florian Badea 2024.02.11 14:46 
 

great EA, small drawdown

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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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ORIX mt4
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Buy the Dip is an easy way to make money in the crypto and stock market. Welcome to my product page. My name is Paul, I am from Romania and  I am a programmer with more than 10 years coding experience. I worked on many different projects independent and also with different companies. I am a driven, passionate and fair person and I like to focus on results. ROBOT INTRODUCTION By the Dip was especially created for crypto, stock and indexes markets. The principle is pretty simple: when the robot
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Florian Badea
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Florian Badea 2024.02.11 14:46 
 

great EA, small drawdown

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