ActInvest is a customizable robot that can be adapted to work on any timeframe and any financial market. The robot is based on mathematical logic and an enhanced version of Martingale. It has powerful tools to reduce losses. It can trade one or both directions at the same time. It can be used in correlation with manual trading as well. Can be used in all timeframes and with all forex pairs. With the proper settings it can also be used for metals (including gold), indexes, or even stocks. There is a setting for each pair.

Full Documentation (description here has a limitation of 3600 characters)



Take Profit Take profit for the first order (in points)



Step Distance between orders (in points); If the price moves against you with this number of points, a new order will be opened.

Fix initial lot size true = start always with a specific lot size which is declared below inside “Initial lot size” parameter; false = start always with a lot size based on account balance and “Risk percent” parameter

Initial lot size The first order will always have this lot size.

Risk percent Lot for the first order will be calculated based on account balance.

Lot multiplier the multiplier used to determine next orders lots

Duplicate firsts lots



No. of lots to duplicate how many times to duplicate lots

Maximum slippage maximum allowable slippage (in points)



Model (when to perform operations) On new bar, On new bar or no orders, Every tick

Protection opening multiple orders



Trading direction

Run 1 iteration true = when the mediation is closed, no new orders will be opened and the expert advisor will be removed



Profit type : Risk (%), Fixed profit



Reduce risk : Starts from order no., Increase step , New lot multiplier



Lock positions



All our backtesting is done using tick data, modeling quality is 99.90%. This provides the most accurate results

We’ve also incorporated our own statistics which provides much more information than the Strategy Tester Report tab does. For example our margin related statistics will provide additional extremely valuable information related to your settings.

Statistic Name Description Maximum Margin

The maximum margin used by the open trades

Minimum Free Margin

The minimum remaining margin

Minimum Margin Level

The minimum margin level

Date

Date when all above margin statistics were met.



The default parameters are set for EURUSD pair, M30 timeframe. It is important to note that each combination of pair/timeframe is unique, so will need different settings.

detailed explanations of settings and statistics



SUPPORT

If you need any help, please contact me on Telegram (please use ‘ActInvest’ as your first word) and based on your account type, balance and expectations I will provide you guidance.

So do not hesitate to contact me for any problems / questions / ideas you may have. I will respond for sure.

I work constantly on new settings files which will be provided free of cost to all our clients.





OTHERS