ActInvest
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 4 February 2021
- Activations: 5
ActInvest is a customizable robot that can be adapted to work on any timeframe and any financial market. The robot is based on mathematical logic and an enhanced version of Martingale. It has powerful tools to reduce losses. It can trade one or both directions at the same time. It can be used in correlation with manual trading as well. Can be used in all timeframes and with all forex pairs. With the proper settings it can also be used for metals (including gold), indexes, or even stocks. There is a setting for each pair.
Full Documentation (description here has a limitation of 3600 characters)
- Take Profit Take profit for the first order (in points)
- Step Distance between orders (in points); If the price moves against you with this number of points, a new order will be opened.
- Fix initial lot size true = start always with a specific lot size which is declared below inside “Initial lot size” parameter; false = start always with a lot size based on account balance and “Risk percent” parameter
- Initial lot size The first order will always have this lot size.
- Risk percent Lot for the first order will be calculated based on account balance.
- Lot multiplier the multiplier used to determine next orders lots
- Duplicate firsts lots
- No. of lots to duplicate how many times to duplicate lots
- Maximum slippage maximum allowable slippage (in points)
- Model (when to perform operations) On new bar, On new bar or no orders, Every tick
- Protection opening multiple orders
- Trading direction
- Run 1 iteration true = when the mediation is closed, no new orders will be opened and the expert advisor will be removed
- Profit type: Risk (%), Fixed profit
- Reduce risk: Starts from order no., Increase step , New lot multiplier
- Lock positions
We’ve also incorporated our own statistics which provides much more information than the Strategy Tester Report tab does. For example our margin related statistics will provide additional extremely valuable information related to your settings.
|Statistic Name
|Description
|Maximum Margin
|The maximum margin used by the open trades
|Minimum Free Margin
|The minimum remaining margin
|Minimum Margin Level
|The minimum margin level
|Date
|Date when all above margin statistics were met.
The default parameters are set for EURUSD pair, M30 timeframe. It is important to note that each combination of pair/timeframe is unique, so will need different settings.
detailed explanations of settings and statistics
SUPPORT
If you need any help, please contact me on Telegram (please use ‘ActInvest’ as your first word) and based on your account type, balance and expectations I will provide you guidance.
So do not hesitate to contact me for any problems / questions / ideas you may have. I will respond for sure.
I work constantly on new settings files which will be provided free of cost to all our clients.
OTHERS
- The price of this product will increase as we add new features.
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At this moment I am unable to provide an accurate signal page for this robot because I do manual trading as well on my account. Based of the demands from the customers we will consider creating a separate account only to be used as a signal for this robot.
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We strongly recommend using a VPS with this robot. We recommend myforexvps.com because this is the one which we are using it for more than 1 year without any problems.
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We recommend a minimum deposit of 5000.
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The robot is used on live accounts using Teletrade broker, ECN account, leverage 1:100. The robot was also successfully tested on a demo account from IC Markets broker, 1:30 leverage.
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Before you buy ActInvest expert adviser please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability due to the non-stationary nature of the market. That’s why we always recommend using low risk settings and daily monitoring the robot.
great EA, small drawdown