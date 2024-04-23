This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy!

If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.

After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over 1,400 lines of coding!



The key idea behind our Break and Retest strategy is to wait for the price to break through a support or resistance level, and then go back to that level, to retest it. Now, before entering the trade, our indicator looks for wick rejections indicating that traders are actively defending this retest level. After successfull wick rejections, we wait for the candle continuation to finally get buy & sell signals telling us to enter the trade!



Break and Retest doesn't lag and doesn't repaint!

Visual support & resistance levels at retest.

Buy & Sell signals appear on retest zone.

Professional alert and push notification with the specific time entry of the support & resistance levels, the break zone and finally the retest zone.

Works on Forex, Metals, Indices & Cryptocurrencies.

Works on any timeframe.

To make sure that Break and Retest works properly, here is what you need to see at the top left of your MT4 chart:

Health: Working Ok...

Status: Scanning for a Break & Retest entry...

Manual guide: Click here

