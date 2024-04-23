Break and Retest

4.24

This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy!
If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity. 

After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over 1,400 lines of coding! 

The key idea behind our Break and Retest strategy is to wait for the price to break through a support or resistance level, and then go back to that level, to retest it. Now, before entering the trade, our indicator looks for wick rejections indicating that traders are actively defending this retest level. After successfull wick rejections, we wait for the candle continuation to finally get buy & sell signals telling us to enter the trade!

Break and Retest doesn't lag and doesn't repaint!

  • Visual support & resistance levels at retest.
  • Buy & Sell signals appear on retest zone. 
  • Professional alert and push notification with the specific time entry of the support & resistance levels, the break zone and finally the retest zone. 
  • Works on Forex, Metals, Indices & Cryptocurrencies.
  • Works on any timeframe.

     To make sure that Break and Retest works properly, here is what you need to see at the top left of your MT4 chart:
    Health: Working Ok...
    Status: Scanning for a Break & Retest entry...

    Manual guide: Click here

    İncelemeler 25
    Ian Straw
    777
    Ian Straw 2024.12.19 19:11 
     

    Very happy with the product and support. Best sticking to one timeframe and putting the indicator on each chart and timeframe you want to see the retest zones on.

    Max
    1509
    Max 2024.09.25 13:52 
     

    Amazing indicator with scanner built in for all tf and symbol to get all exact signals in one place. He is good help and working on update for show historical reference, looking forward to it, will be icing on the cake

    DanyLbc747
    1223
    DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:41 
     

    Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

    Önerilen ürünler
    Master scalping M1
    Nataliia Marchuk
    Göstergeler
    Master Scalping M1 , trendi hızlı ve doğru bir şekilde belirlemek için bir algoritma kullanan yenilikçi bir göstergedir. Gösterge, pozisyonların açılış ve kapanış zamanını hesaplar, gösterge algoritmaları, bir ticarete girmek (bir varlık satın almak veya satmak) için ideal anları bulmanızı sağlar, bu da çoğu tüccar için işlemlerin başarısını artırır. Göstergenin faydaları: Kullanımı kolaydır, çizelgeyi gereksiz bilgilerle aşırı yüklemez. Herhangi bir strateji için bir filtre olarak kullanılabili
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Göstergeler
    "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
    Owl smart levels
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.24 (37)
    Göstergeler
    MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Göstergeler
    Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
    Super Reversal Pattern
    Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
    Göstergeler
    Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
    SMC Venom Model BPR
    Ivan Butko
    Göstergeler
    SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
    Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
    Andy Ismail
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
    Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Göstergeler
    Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "Dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Satın Alma bölgeleriyle Güç Endeksi" MT4 için Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Güç endeksi, fiyat ve hacim verilerini tek bir değerde birleştiren en iyi göstergelerden biridir. - Dinamik Aşırı Satın Alma bölgesinden Satış işlemlerini ve dinamik Aşırı Satış bölgesinden Satın Alma işlemlerini almak harikadır. - Bu gösterge, Momentum ticareti için trend yönünde mükemmeldir. - Dinamik Aşırı Satın Alma bölgesi - sarı çizginin üstünde. - Dinamik Aşırı Satış bö
    Morning Star pattern ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Göstergeler
    Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için "Sabah Yıldızı deseni". - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Fiyat Hareketi ticareti için çok güçlü bir göstergedir: Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok. - Gösterge grafikte boğa Sabah Yıldızı desenlerini algılar: Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - PC, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - Ayrıca kardeşi - ayı "Akşam Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi mevcuttur (aşağıdaki bağlantıyı takip edin). - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Destek/Direnç Seviyeleriyle birleştir
    Cosmic Diviner X Planet
    Olena Kondratenko
    4 (2)
    Göstergeler
    This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
    Infinity Trend Pro
    Yaroslav Varankin
    1 (1)
    Göstergeler
    This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
    Gold Titan King Scalper
    Dodong Christian Arnon
    Göstergeler
    Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
    Harmonic 3Drives
    Sergey Deev
    Göstergeler
    The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
    FreqoMeterForecast
    Stanislav Korotky
    Göstergeler
    The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
    Supply Demand new Strategy
    Mohamed yehia Osman
    Göstergeler
    This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
    VR Cub
    Vladimir Pastushak
    Göstergeler
    VR Cub , yüksek kaliteli giriş noktaları elde etmenin bir göstergesidir. Gösterge, matematiksel hesaplamaları kolaylaştırmak ve bir pozisyona giriş noktalarının aranmasını basitleştirmek için geliştirildi. Göstergenin yazıldığı ticaret stratejisi uzun yıllardan beri etkinliğini kanıtlamaktadır. Ticaret stratejisinin basitliği, acemi yatırımcıların bile başarılı bir şekilde ticaret yapmasına olanak tanıyan büyük avantajıdır. VR Cub, pozisyon açılış noktalarını ve Kâr Al ve Zararı Durdur hedef sev
    PZ Trend Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (5)
    Göstergeler
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
    Market Structure Zig Zag
    Lesedi Oliver Seilane
    4.64 (28)
    Göstergeler
    Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
    FREE
    MACD Divergence
    Sergey Deev
    2.5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
    Trend PA
    Mikhail Nazarenko
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
    MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT4
    Vasiliy Sokolov
    Göstergeler
    MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
    Trend Ray
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Göstergeler
    The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
    ZhiBiCCI MT4
    Qiuyang Zheng
    Göstergeler
    [ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
    True SnD
    Indra Lukmana
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    This Supply & Demand indicator uses a unique price action detection to calculate and measures the supply & demand area. The indicator will ensure the area are fresh and have a significant low risk zone. Our Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. Trading idea You may set pending orders along the supply & demand area. You may enter a trade directly upon price hit the specific area (after a rejection confirmed). Input parameters Signal - Set
    Buy and sell zones
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT5 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70409 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
    Dr Trend
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Göstergeler
    Dr Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. You won’t find a proprietary indicator like this anywhere else. A simple but effective system for determining the Forex trend. From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool. Works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies. Are you already tired of constant ups and downs? You shouldn’t fall victim to unstable m
    Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Göstergeler
    Crypto_Forex Göstergesi HTF Ichimoku MT4 için. - Ichimoku göstergesi en güçlü trend göstergelerinden biridir. HTF - Daha Yüksek Zaman Çerçevesi anlamına gelir. - Bu gösterge Trend Yatırımcıları için mükemmeldir ve Fiyat Hareketi girişleriyle birleştirilebilir. - HTF Ichimoku Göstergesi, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinden Ichimoku'yu mevcut grafiğinize eklemenizi sağlar. - Yukarı trend - mavi olanın üzerindeki kırmızı çizgi (ve her iki çizgi de bulutun üzerindedir) / Aşağı trend - mavi olanın altı
    Pct Multi Probability Indicator
    Fabio Albano
    Göstergeler
    The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
    Fib Zone
    Ezinne Judith Orji
    Göstergeler
    A Chart Analytics Program and helps in asset analysis using the Fibonacci Complex.  The primary Fibonacci numbers used in trading are 61.8% and 38.2%. 8% is derived from dividing any number in the Fibonacci sequence by its previous one. F n / F n-1 2% is derived by squaring 61.8 and alternatively by dividing any number in the sequence by the number two places to its right. F n  /F n+2 The second tier of Fibonacci numbers used in trading is 23.6%, 76.4%, and 78.6%. 6% is derived from dividing an
    Auto Optimized RSI
    Davit Beridze
    5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Göstergeler
    Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.82 (144)
    Göstergeler
    Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (66)
    Göstergeler
    Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.76 (17)
    Göstergeler
    M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (6)
    Göstergeler
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.7 (69)
    Göstergeler
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.61 (170)
    Göstergeler
    Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
    Market Structure Break Out
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    5 (5)
    Göstergeler
    Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (656)
    Göstergeler
    ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Göstergeler
    CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (14)
    Göstergeler
    Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
    Apollo BuySell Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (8)
    Göstergeler
    Apollo BuySell Predictor , birkaç ticaret modülü içeren profesyonel bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccara benzersiz kırılma bölgeleri, fibonacci tabanlı destek ve direnç seviyeleri, pivot trend çizgisi, geri çekilme hacmi sinyalleri ve herhangi bir tüccarın günlük olarak ihtiyaç duyduğu diğer yararlı özellikleri sağlar. Sistem herhangi bir çift ile çalışacaktır. Önerilen zaman dilimleri M30, H1, H4'tür. Gösterge, H4'ten daha yüksek zaman dilimleri dışında diğer zaman dilimleriyle de çalışabilir. B
    Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (488)
    Göstergeler
    ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
    AMD Adaptive MA MT4
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    AMD Uyarlanabilir Hareketli Ortalama (AAMA) AAMA, MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş, piyasa koşullarına göre tepkisini otomatik olarak ayarlayan bir uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler: Kaufman Verimlilik Oranı’na dayalı uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama – güçlü trendlerde hızlı tepki verir, yatay piyasalarda gürültüyü filtreler 4 AMD piyasa aşamasının otomatik tespiti: Birikim (Accumulation), Yükseliş (Markup), Dağıtım (Distribution), Düşüş (Markdown) ATR aracılığıyla
    Smart Price Action Concepts
    Issam Kassas
    4.73 (11)
    Göstergeler
    Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya g
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Göstergeler
    Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
    IQ Star Lines
    INTRAQUOTES
    Göstergeler
    First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Göstergeler
    ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Göstergeler
    Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Göstergeler
    Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
    Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (5)
    Göstergeler
    The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies , ( 8 copies  left).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to
    Volatility Master
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (6)
    Göstergeler
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
    FX Volume
    Daniel Stein
    4.61 (36)
    Göstergeler
    FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
    Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
    Davit Beridze
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
    MR Reversal Patterns 4
    Sergey Khramchenkov
    5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
    Italo Arrows Indicator
    Italo Santana Gomes
    5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
    MR Volume POC Levels 4
    Sergey Khramchenkov
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
    Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    1 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Yenilikçi Temel Mum Çubuğu Formasyonları Panomuz, grafikteki kârlı mum çubuğu formasyonlarını otomatik olarak belirlemek için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge paneli, fiyat grafiklerini gerçek zamanlı olarak taramak ve klasikten karmaşığa kadar çok çeşitli mum çubuğu formasyonlarını tespit etmek için gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanır. Buna ek olarak, tespit edilen formasyonları farklı zaman dilimlerinde görselleştirmenize olanak tanıyan kullanımı kolay bir arayüze sahiptir ve bilinçli karar
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.67 (12)
    Göstergeler
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, th
    EA Iron Machine
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.85 (20)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Live Signal: Click here EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal. This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news. This is one of the mo
    EA Top G
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.66 (32)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After purchase, If you genuinely like this robot, you can receive EA Interceptor for Free ! Contact me for more information regarding this BONUS ! EA TOP G  is a multi-currency expert advisor  based on trend following . It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances. It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely. It trades an impress
    Elliot Wave Impulse
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.33 (6)
    Göstergeler
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Manual guide:   Click here This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  The Elliot Wave Impulse is a pattern  identified in the Elliott Wave Theory, a form of technical analysis used to analyze financial market cycles.  The Impulse Wave is considered the strongest and most powerful part of the Elliott Wave cycle, as it represents t
    Trend Forecasting
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.76 (17)
    Göstergeler
    Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
    Easy Breakout
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.71 (14)
    Göstergeler
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones.
    MBFX Timing
    Mohamed Hassan
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  After purchase, contact me in private to get 7 days of FREE testing with EA Forex Proton where the robot automatically takes the trade alerts from MBFX Timing! MBFX Timing is an indicator that was developed and created by Mostafa Belkhayate, one of the best traders in the world. We decided to create a modified version that takes inspiration from the Stochastic Oscillator and the Rel
    Lux Trend
    Mohamed Hassan
    5 (7)
    Göstergeler
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts! Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This is a proven trading system u
    Bull versus Bear
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.53 (19)
    Göstergeler
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Send us a message after your purchase to receive more information on how to get your  BONUS  for FREE  that works in great combination with Bull vs Bear ! Bull versus Bear is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests . Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because  Bull vs Bear provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confiden
    Fx Kenji
    Mohamed Hassan
    5 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Introducing Fx Kenji , the ultimate Expert Advisor for serious traders! Powered by a highly sophisticated breakout strategy ,  Fx Kenji is expertly crafted to dominate the USDCAD, EURGBP and EURUSD symbol. GBPUSD is also an excellent choice! Proven through rigorous backtesting from 2010 to 2024 with an impressive 99.90% modeling quality , Fx Kenji demonstrates the outstanding potential of its strategy. Trading Recommendations Minimum balance:  $1,000
    EA Black Lion
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.2 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
    Trend Punch
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.79 (24)
    Göstergeler
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Support & Resistance . After purchase, send us a message and you will get it   for  FREE as a BONUS! Introducing Trend Punch , the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more confident. Whether you
    Lux Trend MT5
    Mohamed Hassan
    Göstergeler
    The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
    EA Interceptor
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.33 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Full backtest report (2010-2024) available to download: Click here Manual Guide: Click here EA Interceptor  is an expert advisor that uses a reversion strategy by entering a trade when the market is exhausted. It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfully backtested from 2010 to 2024!  There isn't many EA's that can pass a long period from  2010 to 2024 without failing. That's why EA Interceptor is extremely unique because it was able t
    Trend Pulse
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.2 (5)
    Göstergeler
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ?
    Trend Swing
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.55 (11)
    Göstergeler
    Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Market Analysis . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  Trend Swing is a professional indicator that is developed from scratch by our in-house development team. This indicator is very sophisticated because you can see the entry price levels with buy and sell signals that are given in real-time! It automatical
    Filtrele:
    Erwin Fonke
    443
    Erwin Fonke 2025.01.22 10:27 
     

    I bought this indicator but haven't used it yet because i ran into so many issues. (Can be my fault) There is no proper installation guide. No video how to use this indicator or what the right way is to use this indicator. When i use this indicator (maybe the wrong way) my MT4 hangs like crazy. Contacted the creator but still ran into the same issues. My suggestion to the autor is to create a video how to use this indicator the correct way. This review can be edited if the issues can be resolved but for now i am not rly happy with the product.

    jh882
    43
    jh882 2025.01.07 16:35 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2025.01.07 18:00
    Hello, Thank you for your purchase, kindly check your private messages.
    Ian Straw
    777
    Ian Straw 2024.12.19 19:11 
     

    Very happy with the product and support. Best sticking to one timeframe and putting the indicator on each chart and timeframe you want to see the retest zones on.

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.19 19:15
    Thank you so much Ian for your feedback! A real pleasure communicating with you, a real gentleman =)
    Waelalhou
    146
    Waelalhou 2024.12.19 11:37 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.19 19:14
    Hi, you never contacted me about anything regarding Break and Retest. I have sent you a private message to better understand how you're using this indicator. Kindly check and reply to me.
    Yusuf Hamzah
    856
    Yusuf Hamzah 2024.09.29 05:09 
     

    The indicator works fine al-beit not many signals. One suggestion is to further improve the User Interface. The MTF could indicate the price levels for consideration (on different TF). Colour could also be changed when the Break and Retest is detected. Looking forward for future refinement.

    Max
    1509
    Max 2024.09.25 13:52 
     

    Amazing indicator with scanner built in for all tf and symbol to get all exact signals in one place. He is good help and working on update for show historical reference, looking forward to it, will be icing on the cake

    DanyLbc747
    1223
    DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:41 
     

    Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.20 18:20
    Thank you Dany! Highly appreciate it!
    Jun Ito
    617
    Jun Ito 2024.08.14 12:53 
     

    The sign disappears when I switch charts, so I hope it will be fixed in an update soon.

    Damon Knight
    300
    Damon Knight 2024.08.09 16:13 
     

    I have purchased a number of indicators on here and this is by far the most difficult to use. The author is very helpful and had to spend a good 1.5hrs setting up the indicator which in itself i thought should'nt have been necessary. All other indicators i have purchased on here are plug and play but this is just a little complex and not user friendly.

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.09 16:39
    I saw this coming from a person that threatened me to leave a bad review. Your intention from the beginning was very bad towards me. I have to disagree with everything you just said. As you exactly mentioned, I spent 1.5 hour to teach you basic things such as integrating push notifications and how to use a “chart”. You even said it yourself that you’re new with all of this. Now the indicator is not hard at all, you load it into the chart and that’s it. Anyways, thank you for only giving me 2 stars and a half when you deeply know how helpful I was and how I spent almost 2 hours of my time to simply show you how MetaTrader 4 works. This wasn't even my job to do that as there are plenty of MQL5 guides to teach you that. Good luck with your trading.
    ryan1978
    89
    ryan1978 2024.06.20 12:55 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.06.24 17:33
    Hi, I have also contacted you in private to we can make sure that your trading environment is all set up!
    shammytoast
    48
    shammytoast 2024.06.14 22:06 
     

    Have tried for few weeks and backtest. It give me good entry and able to make profit. It really gives me confident when entering the trade. Support is very helpful whereby the author is friendly and always listen to feedback. Definitely will purchase other product as it is accurate as per advertised

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.06.18 04:17
    Thank you so much ShammyToast for this incredible review of yours! Glad to know that you like Break and Retest!!
    Diren Maharaj
    23
    Diren Maharaj 2024.06.12 22:08 
     

    hi im newbie and bought this indicator i havent had chance to fully use it due to my time constraints but when i do use it it places quality trades , the support i got from Mohamed is world class i didn't know how to setup properly on my mt4 and he went far and beyond in helping me he is truly a gentleman with patience and time for people like me his a blessing i can say for 60 usd u not only buying an indicator you getting a friend for life in the trading industry and that money cant buy thank you Mohamed u are 1 IN 1 BILLION keep up the good work stay blessed

    AH1010
    138
    AH1010 2024.05.31 03:22 
     

    I had been looking for this indicator for a long time, and it seemed like it should have existed, but surprisingly it didn't. I'm really glad I found it. By combining it with my own method, I think I'll be able to seize the opportunity. Thank you so much.

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.31 03:47
    This kind of feedback really makes my day because it shows the hard work that I put everyday to satisfy valuable customers such as yourself! Very happy that you like Break and Retest!!!! Happy trading my friend :)
    iWest
    94
    iWest 2024.05.24 14:10 
     

    Недавно приобрел индикатор. Впечатления положительные. Хочу попробовать его в сочетании с бонусным индикатором.

    После более длительного пользования мнение об индикаторе поменялось. Я бы его не советовал покупать. Положительные отзывы в основном пишутся для того, чтобы автор дал БОНУС. Без положительного отзыва бонус не получишь.

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.24 16:24
    Спасибо большое, мой друг, за отзыв.
    Пожалуйста, проверьте личные сообщения!
    richierich23
    33
    richierich23 2024.05.16 21:40 
     

    Delighted with this indicator! It's incredibly user-friendly, both to install and comprehend. The seller is exceptionally accessible, friendly, and exudes professionalism. For someone just starting out, this indicator proves to be an invaluable asset, especially with its prompt alerts facilitating sound decision-making. Setting it up is a breeze, and the fact that alerts seamlessly sync to your phone adds to its convenience. Overall, a stellar indicator that I wholeheartedly endorse! It's not just good; it works like a charm!

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.21 18:01
    Wow!!! Thank you so much my dear friend for this honest review of yours! You're a wonderful human being and I'm extremely grateful to be able to have such a treasure among my customers!!!!
    Schatzi5427
    619
    Schatzi5427 2024.05.11 09:55 
     

    I've purchased 3 of Mo's indicator and all greatly assist in my manual Trading. Break and Retest works well and if somebody says it's not working, it mean he hasn't really used it. If you have any issues you'll always get Mo's support.

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.12 17:26
    Thank you so much my dear friend for your feedback! It's always an honor communicating with you! A true gem in the forex industry :)
    kemdo2000
    356
    kemdo2000 2024.05.09 00:52 
     

    Buying this indicator was a complete waste of my money. It does not work.

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.10 03:49
    I'm linking our screenshot conversation so everyone can see that you ignored my last message and never cared answering my questions so I could help you with the installation: https://ibb.co/D8C9rpy If you genuinely wanted to use this indicator, the least thing to do is answer to the seller so he could help you. Now, regarding the indicator, Break and Retest works perfectly fine!! To anyone reading this, please go to the reviews below for actual real feedbacks from real traders!
    Tibor Hartmut Sturm
    1584
    Tibor Hartmut Sturm 2024.05.02 10:55 
     

    The clear description of Mohamed and the great work of the Indicator showing the awesome knowledge of him. I can recommend this inidicator 100%. Two days in use, 5 times out of 5 times profit with Cable H4 and Gold H1

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.02 18:10
    Thank you so much Tibor for your support. I'm really happy to know that you like my indicator! I put real work and dedication into this and your feedback is pure motivation to me. Thank you :)
    ma234meRA
    136
    ma234meRA 2024.05.01 17:54 
     

    MUY BUENOS DÍAS, COMPRE EL INDICADOR BREAK AND RESEST, LA VERDAD ES MUY BUENO Y LO RECOMIENDO, LAS SEÑALES SON MUY PRECISAS. LO QUE TIENE QUE TENER ES PACIENCIA. PERO CUANDO RECIBA UNA SEÑAL CORRE PARA NO PEDERTE ESA OPORTUNIDAD, YO HE TENIDO VARIAS SEÑALES EN ORO, NO LA HE PODIDO TOMAR POR NO ESTAR CERCA DE LOS GRAFICO PERO HAN SIDO MUY BUENA, LA VERDAD MUY BUENO EL INDICADOR

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.02 02:39
    ¡Muchas gracias hermano por tus comentarios! ¡Me alegra mucho saber que te gusta mucho nuestro indicador!
    scsc2836
    234
    scsc2836 2024.05.01 08:28 
     

    Very good indicator, works great, Mohamed was very helpful during installation

    Mohamed Hassan
    29774
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.01 16:17
    Thank you so much! Really a pleasure communicating with you =)
    12
    İncelemeye yanıt